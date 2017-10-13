Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 9-13

Folk Festival-ooza

The Folk Festival is here, and now fall can begin. Starting today and running through Sunday, the annual spectacular is chock-full of music, crafts, and lots and lots of food choices. Got a special craving? Chances are there’s a food truck or mobile restaurant setup on site that’ll sate that need. From Boka Truck to Croaker’s Spot to King of Pops, the list this year is huge. Fortunately, the kind people from the festival have not only compiled a guide to Folk Fest eats but also broke it down by location so finding that special something doesn’t become a quixotic quest.

And don’t forget to bring ID. Without it you can’t get a wristband to try the many craft beers and wines, including the official beer of the festival, Folk FestivALE by Champion Brewing Co.

Delhi-cious and Fun

The Folk Festival isn’t the only big game in town this weekend: The Greater Richmond Convention Center plays host Saturday and Sunday to the Festival of India, an annual celebration of Indian culture and cuisine. Grab a plate of samosas and settle in to watch the Bollywood dance competition.

Eating Oysters to Save Oysters

Have you ever wondered what happens to all those oyster shells after you’ve enjoyed their contents? Sure, some sadly go to the landfill, but increasingly many restaurants are collecting them to be recycled and returned to the Chesapeake, where they help the next generation of oysters grow and thrive. You can help support the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program by attending the annual Shell-Raiser’s Shindig at Libbie Mill - Midtown Oct. 22. Your ticket, which you should grab now before they sell out, gets you oysters from all over Virginia; some of the best Virginia beer, wine and cider; plus dishes created by some talented RVA chefs, including Brittanny Anderson from Brenner Pass and Walter Bundy of Shagbark. As a bonus, bring the whole family — children 12 and under are free.

Turning Over a New Leaf

Willow Lawn gets a new eatery, Chopt Creative Salad Co., which opens Tuesday, Oct. 17 — sort of. You can actually pop in the day before from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and get a free salad — with a catch. The catch is you make a donation to FeedMore so they can help provide food security to hungry children and families across Central Virginia. Pop in early; the offer ends when they run out of food.

× Expand The wasabi shot at Pik Nik (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

Here They Come

Look for Pik Nik, in the former Fan Noodle Bar space, to open Oct. 18. Joe Kiatsuranon (Sabai, Ya-Ya’s Cookbook, My Noodle & Bar) has nearly completed the transformation of the space with Pacific Rim-inspired food and drinks. I’ve become a fan of their wasabi shot — a chilled shot of vodka served with a spoonful of fresh wasabi. Pop that spoon in your mouth, and just as it starts to hit you hard, shoot back the vodka. Amazingly, they cancel each other out, and you’re left feeling refreshed and exhilarated. Some pretty serious alchemy there.

Last week we reported that The Shaved Duck was slated to open Oct. 12. In life, nothing is certain, and with restaurant openings, even less so. Owner Joe Kmetz tells me the date has slipped, and they’ll now open today, Oct. 13.

Cider, Cider, Cider

The Fall/Winter issue of Richmond magazine’s Dine is devoted to all things apple-y and cider-ous. If you were left wanting just a little more, tune in to WRIR, 97.3 FM, today at noon, where I’ll be discussing cider with Blue Bee Cider owner Courtney Mailey during the Open Face segment on Open Source RVA. You can also read my cider primer, now online, and, if you’re really curious about heirloom apples, pop by Tredegar Iron Works during the Folk Festival this weekend. Apple historian Clyde Jenkins will be on hand to demonstrate Colonial-era basket weaving, discuss rare and historic apple varieties, and even sell heirloom apple cuttings for you to plant in your own backyard.

Quick Bites

× Expand On the menu at SAVOR 2017: Amarillo pepita-crusted rack of lamb, Calabaza merquez mushroom farro posole, verjus mint mojo emulsion, turnip escovitch by Marty Blitz of Mise en Place in Tampa, Florida (Photo by Stephanie Ganz)

An Evening to SAVOR

Last Saturday, The Jefferson Hotel welcomed 300 guests for a sold-out event filled with food, drinks and giving. Benefiting The Doorways, a nonprofit hospitality house supporting families in medical crisis, SAVOR, now in its ninth year, featured Chefs Sunny Baweja of Lehja, Ian Boden of The Shack, and Marty Blitz of Mise en Place in Tampa, Florida, joining headliner Marcus Samuelsson. Food writer Stephanie Ganz attended and captured some of the action for us.

In a cocktail hour preceding the seated dinner, local chefs including Greg Haley of Amuse, Patrick Ehemann of The Jefferson, Travis Milton of Milton’s at the Waterfront and others provided appetizers and hors d'oeuvres during a silent auction. “Over the years, SAVOR has brought dozens of chefs together from around the world and right here in Richmond to raise much-needed funds and awareness for The Doorways,” says Sarah Turner, director of development for The Doorways.

News From Beyond

Bring the Kids, But Don’t Forget to Count Them

Corn mazes are a fall tradition. Fun for the whole family. Just, when you leave, make sure you have the same number of children that you did when you arrived.

The Dangers of Dining

This year has seen a spate of restaurant fires in Richmond, with much of the blame pointing to buildup in grease traps. Restaurants across the city went on a cleaning spree to avoid becoming the next victim, but with the boom of eateries throughout the metro area, do we have the next problem building up under our very feet? Restaurants in London are being blamed for contributing to what is estimated to be a 13-ton “fatberg” built up in the sewers below.