Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 6-10

× Expand Cider Week Virginia runs from Nov. 10-19. (Photo by Annie Spratt)

Restaurant Relations

Allegations of sexual harassment in the entertainment and news industry have exploded in recent weeks. Richmond magazine food and drink writer Robey Martin explores how local restaurants are addressing the issue in their industry.

Standout Sandwich

Travel + Leisure magazine listed Brewer's Cafe as the best sandwich shop in Virginia in a recent listing based on the number of Yelp reviews and star ratings of sandwich shops across the country. Pictured in the roundup is a gooey egg-cheese-croissant combination from Brewer's; unclear whether it's the Bainbridge or the Manchester.

Now a New Name

City Table at Farmers Market will be the new name of the former Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in downtown Petersburg. Cesare and Teri Evola, owners of Antonio’s Restaurante and Bar and Cesare’s Ristorante in Chester, have agreed to take over the space. (Richmond BizSense)

Smoke Out

Q Barbeque has closed its Short Pump location at 11871 W. Broad St. The West Coast-based Hoke Poke is planning to bring its California-style sushi bowls, known as poke bowls, to the Corner at Short Pump shopping center. (Richmond BizSense)

Mobile Fish

Jus’ Fish (1000 N. 25th St.) has posted a sign on their door that they closed on Oct. 28 and have plans to open a mobile truck instead.

Mark That Calendar

Eat and Learn

Fire, Flour & Fork, a conference for the food curious, continues through the weekend, and there are still tickets available for purchase for a Saturday morning full of classes at The Valentine museum and the Carnaval Latino on Clay street party Saturday evening. On Sunday, there are still tickets available for a program on the food of India at The Valentine, a cookie workshop and a Bartender Battle at Brenner Pass. (Note: Richmond magazine Editorial Director Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Creative Cookie

Head to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (2408-2410 Ownby Lane) on Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 5:30 p.m. for the Gingerbread House Challenge benefiting Richmond's Better Housing Coalition. The event features craft beer and numerous edible architectural masterpieces centered around the theme “Holidays in RVA,” including an entry from Richmond magazine/R•Home. Attendees vote on their favorite houses, and a celebrity judging panel including Mayor Levar Stoney will crown the $1,000 grand prize winner. Houses will be up for auction, and all proceeds support BHC’s mission of changing lives and transforming communities through high-quality affordable housing. $5 to $10.

Play With Food

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown returns to Richmond for another food science-infused entertainment extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 9, with Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science at the Carpenter Theater. When Brown came to town a few years ago, Richmond magazine met with him as he ate his way through the city. Here are some of his thoughts on the RVA food scene.

Apple in a Glass

Cider Week Virginia aims to inform and showcase the traditionally autumnal drink and accompanying delectables around the state from Nov. 10-19, with 21 events in Richmond alone. Event locations include restaurants, markets and tasting rooms, where the spotlight will be on the fruity, dry and sparkling. The nearly two dozen Cider Week events in Richmond include the Richmond Cider Celebration Saturday, Nov. 11; a brunch at Buskey Cider Sunday, Nov. 12; and a fried-chicken dinner with Potter's Craft Cider at Pasture Monday, Nov. 13; plus a home cider making workshop at Blue Bee Tuesday, Nov. 14, and many more meals and workshops.

News From Beyond

Funky Chicken

This week, NPR's "Fresh Air" host Terry Gross interviewed public health journalist Maryn McKenna about the increased amounts of antibiotics being fed to chickens, which, McKenna reports, has led to the increased risk of humans who eat those chickens developing antibiotic-resistant infections. McKenna said she wrote her book "Big Chicken" to improve the quality of the poultry we consume.

T-Day Tips

Speaking of big birds, the cooking world is already gearing up for Thanksgiving, or what America’s Test Kitchen calls their Super Bowl. Their team has prepared a comprehensive online Thanksgiving resource (trial membership required to access some content) that includes every recipe, equipment review, ingredient rating, tip and video to help cooks near and far put together a successful holiday, with tools for planning a menu, creating a cooking schedule and shopping tips.