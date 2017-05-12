Richmond Food News: Week of May 8-12

New restaurants, great events, Alton Brown's return to Richmond, a Guy Fieri diner favorite and some avocado-related injuries: Everything you need this week, you'll get it. (Well, hopefully you won't sustain any of those avocado stabbings yourself.) OK, here we go:

Eat like Guy: The pile of glory you see before you is challah French toast stuffed with bananas, cream cheese and Frangelico. It's a Metro Diner dish Guy Fieri loved on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and now you can try it at one of the chain's new Richmond locations. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Hey! It's Friday, which means it's high time to start plannin' that weekend of yours. Hop to it:

Tomorrow, Saturday, actually hop to it at the Virginia Hops & Barley Festival, where you'll find more than 30 craft beers, live music, food vendors and more at the Westchester Commons Shopping Center from 1 to 7 p.m. (Virginia Hops & Barley Festival)

Forget a present for your mom? FEAR NOT. Hardywood's hosting a Mom's Day Market on Sunday, for all you procrastinators. (Or, conversely, bring your mom and peruse/enjoy the market and some beer together!) Lots of local vendors, live music, food from Bikini Panini, plus live screenprinting from Studio Two Three. Noon to 5:30 p.m. (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)

Then on Monday night, head to Firehouse Theater for a special Slow Food RVA-presented screening of "Just Eat It," a documentary focused on our country's food-waste problem. Get your $10 tickets here, then stop by at 7 p.m. (Slow Food RVA)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Here is a piece I greatly enjoyed last month and forgot to pass on to all of you, but really meant to. Sorry, guys. (It's the thought that counts, right? Sort of? Let's go with that.) The story is chef Sean Brock's ode to Waffle House, including a tour through the menu. Learn how it both helped inform and free him from the conceptions of what cooking should be. ("Parts Unknown")

"Avocado Hand": the real-life medically acknowledged result of accidentally slicing or stabbing your hand while opening up an avocado. Avocado toast has gone too far. (Grub Street)

Till next time, I will not stab myself in the hand while eating avocado, because the embarrassment would be far too high for my ego to recover.