Richmond Food News: Week of May 28-June 1

× Expand Kyle Cox and David Dunlap of Maple & Pine won the award for Best Dish at Broad Appetit 2016. (File photo)

Broad Appetit 2018

The time has come, my friends and fellow foodies: Broad Appetit, the Sunday street festival filled with culinary delights from our beloved Richmond restaurants, is back. June 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Broad Street will be transformed into a marketplace of 70-plus local restaurants featuring $3 and $5 mini dishes of their best eats, along with live music and vendors. The coolest part? Proceeds benefit FeedMore. Broad Appetit will present awards for best signature dish, best dessert, best well-balanced dish and more. A map should be posted soon on the event website; meanwhile, check out the full list of participating restaurants so you can start plotting your path of consumption.

A Juicy Debut

Richmonders, it seems our devotion to the craft beer movement has paid off, and we are in for quite a treat. On Sunday, June 10, at Triple Crossing Fulton, we will get the unique opportunity to try exclusive brews at the Juicy Brews Summer Craft Beer Invitational. By exclusive I mean from all across the country and not available for distribution (get ready to brag to your friends). I can barely contain my excitement as I type this. If you’re a diehard fan of craft beer and a unique beer-drinking experience, you have been warned. Tickets are just under $75, and if you use the code VACRAFTBEER you can get 15 percent off. (Richmond magazine)

Call It a Comeback

Chef and owner Kevin Roberts, formerly of The Black Sheep, has finally reached the finish line. Swan Dive, his long awaited and highly anticipated restaurant and “dive bar” is set to open the first week of June at 805 N. Davis St. in The Fan. Diners can expect Parisian bistro vibes and elevated traditional French fare. Get the lowdown and take a peek inside. (Richmond magazine)

Southside’s Tiki Spot

If you haven’t been to Little Nickel, you’ve surely heard the name, driven by the South Side eatery and seen people waiting outside, or maybe even liked a picture of their Tiki-inspired cocktails and Hawaiian nachos on the ’gram. If you haven't managed to grab a table yet, our own Todd Kliman shares his experience at the newest Forest Hill restaurant that's creating quite a buzz. (Richmond magazine)

Spoonbread Squared

Chef Michael Hall is bringing a second location of his Spoonbread Bistro, Spoonbread Bistro Deux, to 3416 Lauderdale Drive in the Shops at Wellesley. The space, 700 square feet larger than the original location in The Fan, is set to open on June 18. The menu will highlight traditional favorites such as the decadent and flaky lobster pop-tart, but include new additions such as meatloaf with lamb bacon (holy comfort food) that make the location distinct. Hall says he wants to create a neighborhood spot that caters to people in that part of the metro area. “We walked in, and I loved the location … it was a feeling we all had,” he says. “We're your neighbors, we want people to come in and see us, and we do what we can to make you happy when you come in the door.” Want a sneak peek? Chef Hall is hosting a “Lawn Party” at Spoonbread Deux on Saturday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. to welcome folks and show off the new space. Guests can expect light hors d’oeuvres and punch.

Take a Bite of Virginia

Virginia really is a happening state. If you need to be reminded, Taste of Virginia at Innsbrook returns on Saturday, June 2, from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. and features the crème de la crème of the commonwealth's food and beverages. Awards will be presented for “Taste of Virginia,” “Best Presentation,” ‘Virginia’s Sweetest” and a category mysteriously dubbed “Le Chic Suite.” Dance a little, eat a lot, and enjoy the fireworks finale at the end of the night. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate; kids 10 and under are free.

Build a Better Birdhouse

Food for a cause makes every bite so much better. If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself and help others, the second annual farm-to-table fundraising dinner for Birdhouse Farmers Market takes place at ZZQ on Sunday, June 3, at 6 p.m. The family-style meal is meant to evoke conversation among guests and highlight the best seasonal produce in the area. Tomten Farm owner Autumn Campbell offers some hints regarding the menu: "So much produce done in unusual styles — carrots with yogurt and coffee bread crumbs, radishes in floral lard, fava beans with garlic scapes and mint, chicken-neck marmalade in lettuce wraps, and so much more." The menu is a unique collaboration among chefs from restaurants including Dutch & Co., Rapp Session, and Sub Rosa Bakery. Beverages will be provided by The Veil, Ardent and Native Wine Selections. Tickets are $95.

On the Horizon

Has anyone else noticed a theme? It seems Richmond has embraced eating and/or drinking paired with competitive fun (The Circuit, River City Roll, Pizza & Beer of Richmond). Adding to the gaming/entertainment trend, Tang and Biscuit, the area’s first shuffleboard social club, announced its opening at 3406 W. Moore Street in August. If you’re not familiar with the terms tang (the stick) and biscuit (the puck), it probably means you should brush up on your shuffleboard skills (don’t worry, I didn’t know either).

TASTE, a restaurant and gourmet food shop, is expanding from the Tidewater region to Richmond, Inside Business reports. Known for its coffee-shop vibes, baked goods and specialty sandwiches, TASTE will keep the same menu but may add a Richmond touch. The ninth location will open in Westhampton at 5706 Grove Ave. near the end of September or in early October. TASTE also mentioned a desire to open up two additional locations in Richmond. Stay tuned for more details. "Richmond was our No. 1-requested place for a new location when we signed our lease a few years back," says Jon Pruden, co-owner and president of TASTE, via email. "This has a lot to do with familiarity of TASTE to generations of Richmond families that 'summer' in Virginia Beach. Beyond that, the Pruden family has a lot of ties to Richmond. My mother's family lived there, and I visited throughout my childhood. My mom and dad met at the University of Richmond (in fact, they got engaged at the Phil's Continental!), and I attended law school there. In short, Richmond feels like a second home."

Hold tight, guys, it seems Richmond may be getting its newest dose of Greek-inspired food with Greek Feast, a brick-and-mortar coming to fruition on West Main Street next to Goatocado. I drove by the space, which is painted in the traditional blue and white colors of the Greek flag, and saw signs of life. More details to come, so stay tuned.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …