Richmond Food News: Week of May 22-26

Whatever your long-weekend plans entail, be sure they involve something delicious. Fortunately, this week's Food News makes it easy with some exciting new restaurants to visit, a wine festival, a hot-dog road trip and more:

Off Broad Appetit tickets are now on sale, so if you want to enjoy some serious oysters and/or other small plates as in years past (see above), be sure to grab 'em up. Of course, that's not all that's on the horizon. For more goodness, keep scrolling. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Got a long weekend? Got a short weekend? Whatever your Memorial Day Weekend schedule may be, we've got options for ya:

This evening, embrace sunny-weather dreams with a rosé tasting at Barrel Thief, complete with 10 fabulous pink wines to sample between 5 and 8 p.m. Preorders are closed for the event's lobster rolls, but you can still find some great bites there, regardless. (Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe)

Saturday, wine down at Glen Allen's James River Cellars Winery during its Richmond Wine Festival, where you'll taste your way through wine, cider and more from local makers including James River Cellars, Blue Bee Cider, Saude Creek Vineyards and more, with mac 'n' cheese, cheesesteaks, and Gelati Celesti all available for purchase. Don't forget the music and commemorative wine glass. Dogs and kids welcome! Get yr tickets here . Noon to 5 p.m.

. Noon to 5 p.m. On Sunday evening, head to Sub Rosa Bakery for Pizza for a Cause, a first come, first served evening of wood-fired pizzas, with all — not some, all — proceeds benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Fun starts at 7 p.m. Go. (Sub Rosa Bakery) HEADS UP/BONUS: Next Thursday, June 1, is Brewer's Ball, which also benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Find beer from Ardent, Hardywood, Triple Crossing and more, plus bites from some of the city's finest spots including Dutch & Co, Southbound and Heritage, Casa del Barco and Tazza Kitchen. Get your tickets here.

On Monday head BACK to James River Cellars Winery for a very special Memorial Day pairing event, where $15 gets you wine tastings and cheese pairings to boot. (James River Cellars Winery)

And looking ahead to next weekend, Off Broad Appetit tix are NOW ON SALE. This Rmag-sponsored event sells out every year, probably because it fills Pasture with small plates from some incredible chefs both national and local for an evening of great food, all benefiting Feedmore. Catch the full lineup here, then nab your spot for this June 3 event while you can.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Immigration policy reform is, of course, one of the food industry's current hot-button issues — without immigrants, who'll fuel the nation's agricultural labor force, and how will the country's current cultivation system keep running? To combat a labor shortage and help workers establish residency, the newly proposed Agricultural Worker Program Act of 2017 could help those with a history of agricultural employment obtain a "blue card," and help their families as well. (Civil Eats)

Just in time for grill season and summery foods, here's a roundup of the best hot dogs from every state in the whole dang country. Read 'em up, then get some inspiration for your own cookout or hot-dog road trip so you can eat 'em up. (First We Feast)

Till next time, catch me trying to sneak away to Waynesboro to check out Sam's Hot Dogs.