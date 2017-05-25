Richmond Food News: Week of May 22-26

Off Broad Appetit tickets are now on sale, so if you want to enjoy some serious oysters and/or other small plates as in years past (see above), be sure to grab 'em up. Of course, that's not all that's on the horizon. For more goodness, keep scrolling. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Whatever your long-weekend plans entail, be sure they involve something delicious. Fortunately, this week's Food News makes it easy with some exciting new restaurants to visit, a wine festival, a hot-dog road trip and more:
- IT'S HERE: Want to eat well without denting the ol' bank account? Our Cheap Eats guide is now online in all its bang-for-your-buck glory, with breakfast recs for under $5, lunch at under $10 and dinner — complete with sides or drinks — for under $15. Feast your eyes on more than 70 spots for grabbing a great bite, including happy-hour specials, where to find the best inexpensive coffee to go with your inexpensive meals, the spots serving up huge helpings, and how to dine on $20 per day. Save those dollars for, well, more food. (Richmond magazine)
- Things are about to get sudsy down south, thanks to the owners of Capital Ale House and their newest venture, Fest. Slated to open later this summer, the 2,000-square-foot beer garden and restaurant will fill the Woodlake Commons Shopping Center with German, Polish and other European brews, plus a selection of beer made here in Virginia. Giant pretzels, outdoor dining, craft sausages and beer all in a festive but modern setting? Hand us some steins, we're beyond ready. Would you like to know more? We've got the lowdown, right this way. (Richmond magazine)
- Looking to mid-July, Shockoe Bottom's newest is Minibar Richmond (not to be confused with José Andrés' Minibar in D.C.), offering a focus on cocktails. The kitchen of the full-service restaurant and bar, situated at 14 N. 18th St., will be fronted by The 2020 Experience's Micah Crump. (Richmond BizSense)
- It's all Greek to me: Staples Mill's The Greek Taverna (not to be confused with the newly soft-opened The Athens Tavern in The Fan) recently opened its doors at 1903 Staples Mill Road, the former home of The Crazy Greek. “We are truly just so excited to be back in the area and look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new customers," says Toula Suleymanian, who's operating the restaurant along with her husband, and her parents — Crazy Greek's original owners. "We have set out to be a comfortable and welcoming restaurant, whether for a lunch meeting, a night out or a family meal. Our focus is to provide great food and a comfortable dining experience.” Expect classic Greek cuisine such as pastitsio, moussaka and tiropita, with a focus on seafood. (News release)
- In Carytown, change is the name of the game at Eleven Months, the new restaurant now open at 2915 W. Cary St. The concept it simple in theory, but daunting in execution: Every 11 months or less, the restaurant will change its entire menu, theme and décor. For its first trick, ladies and gentlemen, owner Hamooda Shami — also of Don't Look Back and New York Deli fame — is bringing bright and cheery picnic-inspired fare to the table, with the theme of "Best Friends Forever." Check out the full menu here, then stop by and check it out. Remember, the clock is ticking. (Style Weekly)
- On the agricultural front, produce-slinging hometown hero Shalom Farms opened its brand new growing site last weekend, and it's here to help feed and educate the community with twice the space of its old farm, and a few new features. Now in Powhatan County, Shalom Farms hopes to grow 1 million servings of fresh fruit and vegetables annually. That's a whole lot of produce, and a whole lot of good it can do for the region. Plus, there's another farm on the way — this time, in North Side. For more info, click your way over to this story. (Richmond magazine)
- Speaking of Shalom Farms, it's teaming up with local nonprofit Health Brigade to launch Food Farmacy, a new pilot program offering fresh produce and cooking classes to those in need. Want more? We've got you. (Richmond magazine)
- And on a more disconcerting but not entirely pressing note, Richmond is facing a cooks shortage, and, in fact, so is the nation. There are a number of possible causes, from low back-of-house wages to too many spots opening in too short a time, but whatever the reason, without the qualified staff needed to run a restaurant, the city — and the country as a whole — may see closures because of it. Here, I speak to a few of Richmond's chefs, and the very helpful data teams of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Restaurant Association, to shed some light on these staffing trends and what they might mean for us as diners. (Richmond magazine)
- Belmont Butchery's Tanya Cauthen is one of the city's toughest and most talented butchers, and on Tuesday night, the world got to marvel at this woman's talent. Congratulations to Cauthen, who won an episode of "Chopped" on The Food Network this week, taking down three chefs in a multicourse cooking competition. (Belmont Butchery)
- And let's hear it for Hardywood, whose Raspberry Stout just took home a few top honors at the Australian International Beer Awards, receiving both a gold medal and the Major Trophy for the Specialty Beer category. “Making the podium and trophy case in a major international competition on the other side of the world is a good indication that our beers have the potential to create excitement just about anywhere,” Hardywood President and co-founder Eric McKay says in a news release. “This is a very promising sign as we start exporting to new overseas markets in the years ahead.” (News release)
Got a long weekend? Got a short weekend? Whatever your Memorial Day Weekend schedule may be, we've got options for ya:
- This evening, embrace sunny-weather dreams with a rosé tasting at Barrel Thief, complete with 10 fabulous pink wines to sample between 5 and 8 p.m. Preorders are closed for the event's lobster rolls, but you can still find some great bites there, regardless. (Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe)
- Saturday, wine down at Glen Allen's James River Cellars Winery during its Richmond Wine Festival, where you'll taste your way through wine, cider and more from local makers including James River Cellars, Blue Bee Cider, Saude Creek Vineyards and more, with mac 'n' cheese, cheesesteaks, and Gelati Celesti all available for purchase. Don't forget the music and commemorative wine glass. Dogs and kids welcome! Get yr tickets here. Noon to 5 p.m.
- On Sunday evening, head to Sub Rosa Bakery for Pizza for a Cause, a first come, first served evening of wood-fired pizzas, with all — not some, all — proceeds benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Fun starts at 7 p.m. Go. (Sub Rosa Bakery) HEADS UP/BONUS: Next Thursday, June 1, is Brewer's Ball, which also benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Find beer from Ardent, Hardywood, Triple Crossing and more, plus bites from some of the city's finest spots including Dutch & Co, Southbound and Heritage, Casa del Barco and Tazza Kitchen. Get your tickets here.
- On Monday head BACK to James River Cellars Winery for a very special Memorial Day pairing event, where $15 gets you wine tastings and cheese pairings to boot. (James River Cellars Winery)
- And looking ahead to next weekend, Off Broad Appetit tix are NOW ON SALE. This Rmag-sponsored event sells out every year, probably because it fills Pasture with small plates from some incredible chefs both national and local for an evening of great food, all benefiting Feedmore. Catch the full lineup here, then nab your spot for this June 3 event while you can.
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- Immigration policy reform is, of course, one of the food industry's current hot-button issues — without immigrants, who'll fuel the nation's agricultural labor force, and how will the country's current cultivation system keep running? To combat a labor shortage and help workers establish residency, the newly proposed Agricultural Worker Program Act of 2017 could help those with a history of agricultural employment obtain a "blue card," and help their families as well. (Civil Eats)
- Just in time for grill season and summery foods, here's a roundup of the best hot dogs from every state in the whole dang country. Read 'em up, then get some inspiration for your own cookout or hot-dog road trip so you can eat 'em up. (First We Feast)
Till next time, catch me trying to sneak away to Waynesboro to check out Sam's Hot Dogs.