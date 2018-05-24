Richmond Food News: Week of May 21-25

× Expand Enjoy this plump patty from Beauvine Burger Concept for National Burger Day on May 28. This bad boy features smoked cheddar, crispy beer-battered onion rings, buttermilk slaw, house-made pickles, tomato, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ sauce and a touch of Duke’s. (Photo courtesy Beauvine Burger Concept)

Let's All Celebrate and Have a Good Bite

Extra incentive to eat doughnuts and burgers? Let us rejoice! National Burger Day is on Memorial Day this year, May 28. Some local spots celebrating their love for a juicy burger: Beauvine Burger Concept ($5 select burgs all day), Quirk Hotel (burger with a view) and Luther Burger (crafting specialty burgers).

Speaking of Luther Burger, its sister doughnut spot, Sugar Shack, will feature specialty flavors on National Doughnut Day, June 1. Rise, the biscuit and doughnut shop in Short Pump, is also celebrating by donating 100 percent of proceeds from their chocolate-iced doughnut to FeedMore.

Hatching in Manchester

Richmond will soon be home to a commissary-style kitchen and incubator for food and beverage entrepreneurs trying to kick-start their businesses. Founders Brad Cummings of Startup Virginia and Austin Green of Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix envision a space where people can learn from one another and ultimately succeed in their ventures. Take a sneak peek at Hatch Kitchen RVA. (Richmond magazine)

Great Takeout

Takeout is a booming trend, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down. Long days at work lead to lazy nights at home, and oftentimes that means cooking dinner is out the window. Don’t worry, we're right there with you. We tracked down 30 restaurants dishing out prime to-go options throughout the region, along with healthy meal prep services. Wining and dining at home? Not sure how to revive your takeout pizza? Curious about the life of a delivery driver? Head here for a hyper-local look at great takeout. (Richmond magazine)

Did Someone Say Pizza?

As we shared last week, Pizza & Beer of Richmond (aka PBR), the newest venture from EAT Restaurant Partners, opens its doors Thursday, May 24, dishing out Neapolitan-style pizza with flair. A key piece of hardware — a Marri Forni pizza oven imported from Italy, the only one in the state.

Salsa Time

When Tommy Aquaro of Goochland brought his homemade salsa to the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2008, it sold out in 10 minutes. Now, the salsa connoisseur is whipping up all sorts of salsas including Sucker Punch Peach, the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Grab some friends, grab some chips (or get creative) and get to munching! Learn more about Tommy's Wicked Garden Salsa and where you can find it in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Greek Festival Returns

Food festival season is upon us, and this week it’s all about the Greek food, baby. Bring on the moussaka, gyros, baklava and souvlaki (20,000 are made each year), because I am ready for it all. The Richmond Greek Festival kicks off its 43rd year at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 30 Malvern Ave. on Thursday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. A new addition this year: Greek lamb chops! Drew Baker from the festival says, “The event fully immerses our patrons in our culture.” Parking is always a struggle, but trust me, that first bite of pastichio will ease your pain. There is also a drive-thru menu for the folks who want to Netflix and Greek Fest.

A Fearful Brew

New England style IPAs have been booming throughout the beer scene, and Stone Brewing responds to the trend with Fear.Movie.Lions, an unfiltered double IPA packing a strong yet subtle 8.5 percent ABV. Brewed only in Richmond and exclusive to the East Coast, the DIPA has tropical and citrus notes and a mild hop with hints of lime and tropical fruit. The new brew will be released June 4.

New Additions

Chesterfield recently got its first location of Zoe’s Kitchen, a fast-casual chain known for Mediterranean-inspired affordable eats, at 2061 Huguenot Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Bello’s Lounge, a Caribbean- and African-inspired restaurant and lounge, opened at 1712 E. Franklin St. a couple weeks ago. The venture is the first for VCU grad and Ghana native Ralph Dadzie, who wanted to create an upscale dining experience instead of the typical fast-casual Caribbean restaurant. Diners can expect roasted chicken with a splash of Red Stripe, oxtail with coconut rice and peas, and spicy fried yam balls, a Ghanaian specialty served with a house-made sauce.

Cheezilla, the food truck known for its spins on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, is opening a brick-and-mortar location this weekend at 10701 W. Broad St. They will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and have plans to launch a breakfast and brunch menu soon. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA East End Festival

This year the RVA East End Festival takes place at the 17th Street Farmers Market on May 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. and May 26 from noon to 9 p.m., with a theme of "Sights and Sounds of Our Future." The annual fundraiser for music education in the East End features live performances and food vendors such as Inner City Blues and The Neighborhood Scoop, along with community organizations. Reverend Marilyn Heckstall, a festival organizer, says the goal is to benefit children and schools in the East End. “[District 7] Councilwoman [Cynthia] Newbille and [Richmond Symphony Executive Director] David Fisk, two fierce leaders, challenged us to come together as a community [and] embrace the power of music as a transforming opportunity of investment in the lives of all our children, especially those attending our schools of the 7th East End district,” says Heckstall.

More Trucks, More Food

Speaking of FeedMore, the organization can now expand its distribution services after Kroger Mid-Atlantic recently donated a $120,000 refrigerated box truck as part of its Zero Hunger Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste by 2025. It has been nearly a decade since FeedMore has added trucks to its distribution fleet. Fun/amazing fact: FeedMore’s Mobile Pantry program distributes an average of 75,000 pounds of food to 2,000 households each month. (News release)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …