Richmond Food News: Week of May 21-25

Enjoy this plump patty from Beauvine Burger Concept for National Burger Day on May 28. This bad boy features smoked cheddar, crispy beer-battered onion rings, buttermilk slaw, house-made pickles, tomato, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ sauce and a touch of Duke’s. (Photo courtesy Beauvine Burger Concept)
Let's All Celebrate and Have a Good Bite
Extra incentive to eat doughnuts and burgers? Let us rejoice! National Burger Day is on Memorial Day this year, May 28. Some local spots celebrating their love for a juicy burger: Beauvine Burger Concept ($5 select burgs all day), Quirk Hotel (burger with a view) and Luther Burger (crafting specialty burgers).
Speaking of Luther Burger, its sister doughnut spot, Sugar Shack, will feature specialty flavors on National Doughnut Day, June 1. Rise, the biscuit and doughnut shop in Short Pump, is also celebrating by donating 100 percent of proceeds from their chocolate-iced doughnut to FeedMore.
Hatching in Manchester
Richmond will soon be home to a commissary-style kitchen and incubator for food and beverage entrepreneurs trying to kick-start their businesses. Founders Brad Cummings of Startup Virginia and Austin Green of Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix envision a space where people can learn from one another and ultimately succeed in their ventures. Take a sneak peek at Hatch Kitchen RVA. (Richmond magazine)
Great Takeout
Takeout is a booming trend, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down. Long days at work lead to lazy nights at home, and oftentimes that means cooking dinner is out the window. Don’t worry, we're right there with you. We tracked down 30 restaurants dishing out prime to-go options throughout the region, along with healthy meal prep services. Wining and dining at home? Not sure how to revive your takeout pizza? Curious about the life of a delivery driver? Head here for a hyper-local look at great takeout. (Richmond magazine)
Did Someone Say Pizza?
As we shared last week, Pizza & Beer of Richmond (aka PBR), the newest venture from EAT Restaurant Partners, opens its doors Thursday, May 24, dishing out Neapolitan-style pizza with flair. A key piece of hardware — a Marri Forni pizza oven imported from Italy, the only one in the state.
Salsa Time
When Tommy Aquaro of Goochland brought his homemade salsa to the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2008, it sold out in 10 minutes. Now, the salsa connoisseur is whipping up all sorts of salsas including Sucker Punch Peach, the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Grab some friends, grab some chips (or get creative) and get to munching! Learn more about Tommy's Wicked Garden Salsa and where you can find it in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)
Greek Festival Returns
Food festival season is upon us, and this week it’s all about the Greek food, baby. Bring on the moussaka, gyros, baklava and souvlaki (20,000 are made each year), because I am ready for it all. The Richmond Greek Festival kicks off its 43rd year at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 30 Malvern Ave. on Thursday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. A new addition this year: Greek lamb chops! Drew Baker from the festival says, “The event fully immerses our patrons in our culture.” Parking is always a struggle, but trust me, that first bite of pastichio will ease your pain. There is also a drive-thru menu for the folks who want to Netflix and Greek Fest.
A Fearful Brew
New England style IPAs have been booming throughout the beer scene, and Stone Brewing responds to the trend with Fear.Movie.Lions, an unfiltered double IPA packing a strong yet subtle 8.5 percent ABV. Brewed only in Richmond and exclusive to the East Coast, the DIPA has tropical and citrus notes and a mild hop with hints of lime and tropical fruit. The new brew will be released June 4.
New Additions
Chesterfield recently got its first location of Zoe’s Kitchen, a fast-casual chain known for Mediterranean-inspired affordable eats, at 2061 Huguenot Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Bello’s Lounge, a Caribbean- and African-inspired restaurant and lounge, opened at 1712 E. Franklin St. a couple weeks ago. The venture is the first for VCU grad and Ghana native Ralph Dadzie, who wanted to create an upscale dining experience instead of the typical fast-casual Caribbean restaurant. Diners can expect roasted chicken with a splash of Red Stripe, oxtail with coconut rice and peas, and spicy fried yam balls, a Ghanaian specialty served with a house-made sauce.
Cheezilla, the food truck known for its spins on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, is opening a brick-and-mortar location this weekend at 10701 W. Broad St. They will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and have plans to launch a breakfast and brunch menu soon. (Richmond BizSense)
RVA East End Festival
This year the RVA East End Festival takes place at the 17th Street Farmers Market on May 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. and May 26 from noon to 9 p.m., with a theme of "Sights and Sounds of Our Future." The annual fundraiser for music education in the East End features live performances and food vendors such as Inner City Blues and The Neighborhood Scoop, along with community organizations. Reverend Marilyn Heckstall, a festival organizer, says the goal is to benefit children and schools in the East End. “[District 7] Councilwoman [Cynthia] Newbille and [Richmond Symphony Executive Director] David Fisk, two fierce leaders, challenged us to come together as a community [and] embrace the power of music as a transforming opportunity of investment in the lives of all our children, especially those attending our schools of the 7th East End district,” says Heckstall.
More Trucks, More Food
Speaking of FeedMore, the organization can now expand its distribution services after Kroger Mid-Atlantic recently donated a $120,000 refrigerated box truck as part of its Zero Hunger Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste by 2025. It has been nearly a decade since FeedMore has added trucks to its distribution fleet. Fun/amazing fact: FeedMore’s Mobile Pantry program distributes an average of 75,000 pounds of food to 2,000 households each month. (News release)
Upcoming Events
- Watermelon-Rosemary Limited Can Release, Buskey Cider (May 25): Sweet, herbaceous and refreshing, it’s a perfect spring/summer cider.
- Strawberry Fields Fest, Gallmeyer Farms (May 26): Strawberries, vendors, hay rides and live music
- Nelson’s Kilted Pig Sidewalk Event (May 26): Head to the AutoZone for a barbecue pop-up event with smoked ribs, pulled pork and all the fixin’s.
- Memorial Day Weekend Bash, Isley Brewing (May 26): Dust off your beer pong skills for the debut of their giant table on the outdoor patio and enjoy brews and pizza.
- Lush Cupcakes Pop-up and Beer Pairings, Isley Brewing (May 27): Beer-infused treats including the Choosy Mother, using Isley’s peanut butter-oatmeal porter
- Lucy’s Burger Pop-up, Ardent (May 27): Featuring beef from grass-fed and grain-finished, local cows from Monrovia Farm in Colonial Beach
- Memorial Day Brunch, Strawberry Street Cafe (May 28): The popular bathtub salad bar, sweet treats, bloodies, mimosas and more.
- National Burger Day, Luther Burger (May 28): National Burger Day and Memorial Day weekend coinciding—coincidence or not? Luther will be dishing out some beer and burg specials to celebrate.
- Memorial Day Tailgate, Blue Bee Cider (May 28): Lt. Col. Mel Anderson, father to Blue Bee founder Courtney Mailey, will be on hand to buy the first round of cider for all military ID holders and first responders.
- Maiko Vol. 2 Pop-up, Laura Lee’s (May 30): Chef Mike Tam’s kitchen takeover with Chinese-American cuisine; reservations recommended
- Flower and Cider Pairing Dinner, Blue Bee Cider (May 30): Everyday Gourmet provides five summer-inspired courses, five ciders from Blue Bee and edible flowers from Hummingbird Gardens.
- Meet the Artists of the Month, Three Notch’d Collab House (May 30): Scope out some “distinctly RVA” art and enjoy some cold ones.
- Form vs. Function, Glave Kocen Gallery (May 31): A five-course meal exploring how plating styles and culinary techniques play a role in our perception of food
- Girls Rock RVA Benefest 2018, Garden Grove Brewing (June 1): Punk bands, girl power and beer. Garden Grove will release a signature beer for the event, and $1 of every pour goes to Girls Rock! RVA.
In Other Food News …
- Curious how business is going for restaurant owners and/or chefs accused of sexual harassment or misconduct? Food & Wine explores whether their restaurants are still making a profit and whether those accused are still in power.
- Farmers in the U.S. have the profession with the highest suicide rate, and current proposed legislation in Washington could add to their mental health issues. (NPR)