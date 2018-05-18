Richmond Food News: Week of May 14-18

× Expand Don't let the rain get you down! The Lebanese Food Festival returns this weekend for its 34th year, which means you can experience alllll this deliciousness — dolmades, spinach pies, baklava and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Dynamic Duo

Pizza and beer, two of my favorite things. Pizza & Beer of Richmond, the newest venture from EAT Restaurant Partners, is slated to open its doors on Thursday, May 24. Get ready to enjoy brick-oven “craft” pizzas, a plethora of brews from near and far, and an enormous patio for the approaching summer nights. Get the full scoop and plot a pie for your weekly pizza night. (Richmond magazine)

Korean Fare

In a city full of just about any type of food your heart, and appetite, desires, a little guidance can go a long way. Luckily, freelancer Genevelyn Steele tracked down her top five traditional Korean dishes in Richmond and shares some of her best-kept secrets. (Richmond magazine)

‘Mater Time

Tomato season is nearly upon us, and these hot days have me craving a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich. In a piece from our sister publication R•Home, writer Susan Higgins gives us the low-down on the different types of heirloom tomatoes and what makes them oddballs in the fruit family.

Riverrock RVA Brew

The yearly event that celebrates our love for the James River and outdoor adventures and pairs them with local food and brews is back. Dominion Energy Riverrock returns for its 10th year May 18-20 at Brown’s Island and Tredegar with an exciting new addition: Sports Backers and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. have partnered to create the exclusive Let’s Go RVA IPA, a session IPA that packs bright citrus notes, tropical fruit aromas and a crisp finish with a low ABV perfect for spring and summer. Pete Woody, communications manager for Sports Backers, says, “Sierra Nevada brewed it specifically with Riverrock in mind, knowing that it would go really well with the various sporting events, concerts and interactive spectator options that are available during the weekend.” Get it while its hot, RVA! The beer cannot be found in cans or bottles and is only available at the fest, as well as on tap (until it kicks) at Boulevard Burger and Brew, Capital Ale House, Dash In, Heritage, Strawberry Street Cafe, Whole Foods Short Pump, The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer, The Caboose, Wong Gonzalez, and Zzaam.

Farm Fresh to Stay

At the end of March we reported that employees at the Farm Fresh at 2320 E. Main St. were notified that the store would close in 60 days unless a buyer was found. Well, for those who were concerned about their food desert becoming even more bleak, there’s some good news. Neighborhood Grocery Holdings LLC (NGH) agreed to buy the store, which will continue to operate as a Farm Fresh. The reopening is slated for the end of June, and NGH says they plan to keep as many store jobs as possible. (NBC12)

Richmond’s Iron Chef

This Sunday, May 20, we all have a reason to stay up a little later than our regularly scheduled bedtime. Richmond’s Brittanny Anderson, chef and co-owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass, makes her "Iron Chef America" debut against Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on the season-opener premiering on the Food Network. The two fierce women chefs will face off in a 60-minute challenge and whip up five dishes using the featured secret ingredient. As for a hint to what that is Anderson says, "It was challenging, and not something that would typically be the main ingredient in a dish." Tune in at 10 p.m. for the heated competition. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Supper at Sunset

More news on the horizon for Brittanny Anderson (pun intended). The chefs of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass and Saison are teaming up to provide a four-course dining experience highlighting the cuisine, regional flavors, local talent and beautiful views of our city from the Church Hill overlook. Wine pairings, cocktails crafted by the folks at The Jasper and live music from Church Chill Music Company assist in creating an ambiance to be remembered. The fourth annual Supper at Sunset begins at 5:30 p.m., and proceeds benefit Child Savers (whose headquarters are perched on that scenic overlook), an organization dedicated to providing mental health and development services for children who have experienced trauma.

Makin’ Moves In Manchester

Brewer’s Cafe owner Anthony "AJ" Brewer is on his way to opening a second restaurant in Manchester at 1309 and 1311 Hull St. Brewer has mastered the coffee and breakfast game (seriously, their breakfast burrito is amazing) and now has his eyes set on some sweeter things— waffles and milkshakes. The forthcoming Brewer’s Waffles will offer vegan and gluten-free items, stay open until 2 a.m. offering late-night options, and include dedicated space for an art gallery and entertainment. (Richmond BizSense)

Welcome to J-Ward

Salt & Forge popped up a few months ago on Second Street, and besides dishing out some tasty biscuits and sandwiches they are also trying to get involved in their new neighborhood. The restaurant will host the first annual “Welcome to Jackson Ward” celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, in conjunction with Autumn Olive Farms and The Veil Brewing Co. Salt & Forge owner David Hahn says Jackson Ward is home, and he wants to showcase the growth of the area. “We want Salt & Forge to be members of the community that are seen as contributing to the growth and advancement of the community.” he says. “The beauty of the buildings and the vibrancy of Jackson Ward is what drew us to Second Street, and we want other people to see the beauty of the community we believe should be preserved, not just replaced.” Hahn says he’d love to collaborate with other restaurants on Second Street in the future. Expect brews from The Veil to be flowing and some special creations inspired by Autumn Olive pork, including “Tyler's Pork Pork" — pork shoulder confit, tangy green-tomato chow-chow, aioli made with The Shack’s Sorghum Hot Sauce and pickled watermelon radish on a Flour Garden Bakery baguette. 15 percent of total sales will be donated to the Abner Clay Park renovation project.

A New Neighbor in Church Hill

Vacant properties are going like hotcakes, especially in Church Hill, which is known for its collection of celebrated restaurants. The newest addition on the dining scene is Grisette, a two-story restaurant coming to 401 N. 27th St., one of Richmond’s oldest commercial buildings. Chef Donnie Glass is behind the venture, expected to open in late summer or early fall. (Richmond BizSense)

Celebrate Asian Culture

If you’ve never had Chinese crepes, Thai iced coffee, Malaysian satay or Myanmar Banana Shwe Kyi Cake, this weekend is your opportunity. Be adventurous and discover the culture and cuisine of 12 Asian countries at the 21st annual Asian American Celebration this Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, hosted by the Asian American Society of Central Virginia. The AASoCV formed 28 years ago and is a group of volunteers from 17 countries across the globe who work together to share their heritage. This year’s theme is “Asia in a Day Under One Roof in RVA." Julia Laghi, vice chair of the AASoCV, says Richmond is a melting pot. “Richmond has become a very cosmopolitan city to many different Asian communities,” she says. “There are many in Richmond who are not knowledgeable about Asian history and heritage, so it is important to keep sharing our Asian culture through food.”

86-ed

The owners behind the recently opened Don’t Look Back Triple at 3306 W. Broad St. announced they are closing the doors of the beloved sister burrito spot, Best Friends Forever in Carytown. Hamooda Shami says the opening of Triple has shifted his needs, and it’s been nonstop activity since doors opened last week. (Richmond BizSense) Wondering what all the fuss is about at Don't Look Back Triple? Check out our look at the resurrected restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

