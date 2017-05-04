Richmond Food News: Week of May 1-5

× Expand Imagine eating one of these flaky, buttery, so-layered-it-hurts pastries from Sub Rosa. OK, now imagine eating one while sipping a glass of wine from a new-to-you, small-batch producer. Welcome to your new reality. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

We've got Derby Day parties, we've got Star Wars menus, we've got new restaurants, we've got new wine and beer, we've got Jean-Claude Van Damme-themed brunch, we've got too much gin. In essence, in this week's Food News, we've got the best of all possible worlds: