Richmond Food News: Week of May 1-5

Imagine eating one of these flaky, buttery, so-layered-it-hurts pastries from Sub Rosa. OK, now imagine eating one while sipping a glass of wine from a new-to-you, small-batch producer. Welcome to your new reality. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
We've got Derby Day parties, we've got Star Wars menus, we've got new restaurants, we've got new wine and beer, we've got Jean-Claude Van Damme-themed brunch, we've got too much gin. In essence, in this week's Food News, we've got the best of all possible worlds:
- Just in time for peak rooftop season, Scott's Addition's Hofheimer Building is opening a neighborhood beer garden, and it's bringing it to soaring heights. Yesterday evening, the event space at 2818 W. Broad St. debuted the HofGarden: a rooftop beer garden serving 24 taps of beer, sparkling wine and hard cider, in addition to wine available from the bottle, outdoor games, live music, DJ sets, and German-inspired fare such as sausage and cheese. They'll host a fundraiser for the Makindu Children’s Program tomorrow night, and in the meantime, you can find more information on the city's newest beer garden right this way. (Richmond magazine)
- Speaking of drinks in exciting places, wine's fine most of the time, but especially when it's served alongside Sub Rosa Bakery's pastries, quiches and artisan loaves of bread. This month, we're all in luck: The Church Hill bakery launches wine service on May 14, offering by-the-glass selections as well as bottles to go. As if the deal couldn't get any sweeter, this weekend Sub Rosa launches Sub Rosato, a semi-permanent wine bar pop-up offering small-batch, rare, natural and/or organic wines every other weekend. In its first iteration, it will also offer snacks such as pâté and charcuterie from JM Stock Provisions. "I was like, 'How have I not extended the same consideration that I have of every edible thing in my life to wine?' " says Sub Rosa co-owner and baker Evrim Dogu, who's curating a wine list that focuses on the same level of thoughtful production as his bread. Find more on Sub Rosa's wine program, and what to expect from Sub Rosato this weekend, right over here. (Richmond magazine)
- There's no doubt that the Giavos family has a hand in some of the strongest and most successful restaurants around town, and now the name is only getting stronger with Johnny Giavos' announcement of three new projects: a Stella's Grocery set to open in Scott's Addition, most likely in the HandCraft Cleaners building; Little Nickel, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant and bar set to open in September at 4702 Forest Hill Ave.; and a coffee shop tied to C&M Galley Kitchen in Stratford Hills, another part of Giavos' restaurant empire, set to open this summer. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- In expansions, Mama J's is grabbing up land in an effort to satisfy its ravenous fandom. (Let's be clear, you can never get enough of that Mama J's cake.) The beloved Jackson Ward restaurant is taking over the building next door, at 411 N. First St., which will give the team more kitchen space, a designated to-go area and more room for catering orders. (Richmond BizSense)
- And in brew news, the Fan is getting its very own craft brewery this summer or fall. Canon & Draw Brewing Co. is set to open at 1529 W. Main St., near JM Stock Provisions and Baja Bean Co. Brad Cooper, a founder and brewer at Steam Bell Beer Works, is behind the operation and is planning more upscale vibes for his Fan beer outpost. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- Nearer to VCU and Carver, Chinese restaurant Ding's Kitchen is now serving up Sichuan specialties at 711 N. Lombardy St., in the former Sakura space. Check out the full menu here. (Richmond BizSense)
- The weather's heating up, which means — well, a few things — but for the sake of this blurb, it means that the halcyon days of farmers markets are upon us. Check out our suggestions (with a handy map!) for a few less-traveled farmers markets this season, be it Renew Richmond's 20 pounds of organic produce for $20, or Powhatan Farmer's Market's new digs. BONUS LINK: Petersburg's downtown lacked a farmers market since 2015, but this weekend, the new River Street Market will bring 20 vendors to Old Towne. Find more about Petersburg's new event here, then stop by on Saturday for a stroll past historic buildings and local vendors. (Richmond magazine)
- COOK LIKE A PRO: Want to stock your fridge/pantry/secret snack drawer at work like your favorite RVA chefs? We've got you covered. In our Spring/Summer issue of Dine, we chatted with some of the city's brightest kitchen stars to learn just what they love to cook with both on and off the clock, so that you can be the home cook of your dreams. Find out just how the pros shop, then take a page from Maple & Pine's David Dunlap and put that Mae Ploy Green Curry Paste to use with this recipe. (Richmond magazine)
- KNOW THY FARMER: Village Garden RVA is here to spice up all of your meals by way of dried seasoning blends grown and made right here in Richmond. Not only that, but the husband-and-wife team of David and Barbara Hunsaker grow more than 150 varieties of tomatoes in the spring and summer. Get to know the pair and where you can find their goods, right thisaway. (Richmond magazine)
- KNOW THY DAIRY: Everything old is new again, and in the case of milk delivery, it's coming back in Richmond with all the bells and whistles smartphones can bring. Illinois' Oberweis Dairy, already serving Hampton Roads, launches milk-delivery service in Richmond this month, and yes, there's an app for that. (Style Weekly)
- Last but not least, our totally tubular/'80s-themed 30th annual Best & Worst survey is waiting for your votes! Now through Sunday, tell us your favorite local restaurants, shops, activities and more, and you'll automatically be entered into our drawing for restaurant gift certificates, and a two-night getaway to the Gaylord National Resort. GET ROLLIN' HERE. (And don't forget to join us for Let's Get Physical, our Jane Fonda-style aerobics class and Best & Worst celebration on June 6.)
Ready for that weekend? It's ready for you:
- First and foremost, IT'S STAR WARS DAY. Yes, "May the Fourth be with you," etc., but more importantly, may some great food and drink specials be with you, too. This evening, a few local restaurants are rolling out one-night-only menus that are cooler than a trip to Hoth. Whether you're snacking on green chorizo "lightsabers" at Saison or grabbing some C3PYOLK deviled eggs at Talley's Meat & Three, be sure to awaken the force of great cocktails and bites this city has to offer tonight. Find an empire of specials right this way. (Richmond magazine)
- Also tonight: JM Stock Provisions and The Veil team up to bring you a ramen pop-up from 3 to 6 p.m. with pork and veggie ramen options at the brewery. Beer and ramen. Nothing not to love. (JM Stock Provisions)
- On Saturday, King's Dominion launches a new event that's all about the Ol' Dominion. Taste of Virginia runs May 6 through 21, featuring small plates, beer, wine and more, all made by Commonwealth creators. Find the festival's full menu here. (RVA Hub)
- Also on Saturday, grab your best party hat and head to The Rogue Gentlemen for their "Forneightion" Derby Day party. Find the races broadcast, plus small plates and so many cocktails, beginning at 3 p.m. (The Rogue Gentlemen)
- On Sunday there are not one but TWO brunch pop-ups, so let's go chronologically: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Citizen downtown will sling an entirely vegan brunch menu featuring items such as French toast with cinnamon coconut cream, star anise agave syrup, and berry compote. Dig into it. (Citizen)
- Or go hard as Jean-Claude Van Damme's abs at Gold Cart's latest pop-up, Jean Claude Van Brunch. Expect kung pow chicken and waffles; shrimp and rice-grits with Thai sweet chili sauce; and mussels with chilies, basil and rice vinegar, all from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Pasture. (Gold Cart)
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- North of the wall, Canadians got a little too much of a good thing when Bombay Sapphire gin recalled a number of bottles containing twice the amount of alcohol, bumping the alcohol content from the purported 40 percent to a whopping 77. (CBC News)
- Now you can cut out your morning coffee (or, let's be real, just double up) because Einstein's Bagels just released new caffeinated bagels. What a time to be alive. (Eater)
Till next time, that still probably won't be enough caffeine for me.