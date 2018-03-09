Richmond Food News: Week of March 5-9

× Expand Vasen Brewing Co.'s latest sour release, Blackberry Gose (Photo by Jay Paul)

ChopChop!

A former OrderUp employee has a developed a food-delivery app providing local service, using a local delivery team, with a local touch. Richmond's ChopChop is currently partnering with more than 40 area restaurants, with a focus on Midtown/Downtown, and planning to add many more. (Richmond magazine)

High on the Hog

Pork will surely be well-represented on the menu at Chef Ian Merryman's forthcoming Tiny Victory restaurant. Looking beyond the loin and the chop, the chef shows how unconventional cuts, especially when responsibly sourced, are worth the extra effort. (Richmond magazine)

First Fan Brewery

Main Street in The Fan is replete with bars and restaurants, and on Saturday, March 10, from noon to 11 p.m. Canon and Draw Brewing — the same founders and brewers, Brad and Brittany Cooper, as Steam Bell Beer Works in Chesterfield — will join the mix with their debut as the first Fan brewery at 1529 Main St.. Beer enthusiasts can expect 10 brews on tap with a focus on smaller batch and experimental varieties. Sneak-peek brews include the Plum Ginger Gose, Weiz Guy Hefeweizen, and River City Tap Water, an American lager. (News release)

Urban Farmers

Most local produce is sourced from areas just outside the “heart of the city,” away from the bustle of downtown. Tricycle is looking to change that by offering an opportunity to learn and experience urban agriculture. On Monday, March 5, the 2018 cohort of the Tricycle Urban Ag Fellowship program began their journey in urban agriculture with a kickoff event at the Bon Secours Center for Healthy Living. Through classroom training and discussions, demonstrations of sustainable agriculture practices, and hand-on learning at Tricycle’s urban ag sites, 11 fellows are on a path toward earning The Tricycle Certificate in Urban Agriculture after 10 months. Fellows also engage in Tricycle's programs with rotations at the Farmer's Market at MCV, Corner Farm programming, the Community Food Collaborative and more. (News release)

Pulse the Broad

If you’ve driven down Broad Street recently, you’ve no doubt cursed the congestion from the prolonged construction of the GRTC Pulse, the bus rapid transit system that will run 7.6 miles along Broad Street. Those most affected by construction are the restaurants and businesses along Broad Street, and in support of those entrepreneurs, a trio of local social media moguls created “Pulse the Broad,” a Broad Street crawl and dinner event on Saturday, March 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. The idea is to bike, walk, Lyft or Uber (no driving) and simply support the restaurants and shops in the Arts District.

Sour Power

Sour beers are on the rise, with lots of new choices on tap near you. Last week Vasen Brewing released their Hibiscus Gose, followed this week by their Blackberry Gose (pictured above), made using hundreds of pounds of blackberries and their house Lacto culture that gives the beer an intense fruity flavor, balanced by subtle hints of tartness and sweetness.

Back to (Beer) School

By now it’s obvious that beer and breweries have become a staple of our city, and VCU has taken notice. The university's new noncredit P's & Q's: An Introduction to Craft Beer explores beer styles and history, and student will sample a variety of brews. Course dates are March 15 and 22, and the fee is $199.

DoorDash Debuts in Richmond

The apps are taking over, and convenience has become a hotter commodity than ever. On Wednesday, March 7, DoorDash, the on-demand restaurant delivery service available in more than 600 major U.S. cities, made its debut in Richmond. Local delivery is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m (check online to confirm delivery availability in your area). Restaurants on board include chains like Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Panda Express, as well as many local restaurants. (News release)

Westward Expansion

Soon Richmonders won’t be the only ones who can get their hands on Buskey Cider. After just two years in business, starting in early April Buskey will extend its distribution to the western part of the state through a signed deal with Blue Ridge Beverage. By mid-April Buskey will be available in Lynchburg and eventually in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Bristol. (News release)

Sedona Steak-out

Prime rib paired with house-made mashed potatoes from Sedona Taphouse (5312 Wyndham Forest Drive) for a mere $6, and proceeds go to charity? This altruistic special continues every Monday through the month of March and benefits Max's Positive Vibe Cafe. Sounds like a win-win, and now you can afford a nice bottle of red to pair with your meal. (News release)

Upcoming Events

Adult Cooking Class , Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center (March 9): Victoria of Victoria’s Kitchen will teach attendees how to make breakfast staples like frittatas, breakfast casserole and even her signature pancakes, from 6 to 8 p.m.

, Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center (March 9): Victoria of Victoria’s Kitchen will teach attendees how to make breakfast staples like frittatas, breakfast casserole and even her signature pancakes, from 6 to 8 p.m. Richmond Breweries and Comics , Champion Brewing (March 9): This unique mobile comedy experience begins at Champion Brewing and onward to Twisted Ales Craft Brewing, ending at Triple Crossing Brewing in Fulton. Tickets are $65 (use code DOUBLE TROUBLE and get two for $100) and include round-trip transportation, laughs, one beer tasting/flight at each brewery and a souvenir glass.

, Champion Brewing (March 9): This unique mobile comedy experience begins at Champion Brewing and onward to Twisted Ales Craft Brewing, ending at Triple Crossing Brewing in Fulton. Tickets are $65 (use code DOUBLE TROUBLE and get two for $100) and include round-trip transportation, laughs, one beer tasting/flight at each brewery and a souvenir glass. SABD First Annual Collaboration Crawl , Scott’s Addition (March 10) — Grab a friend, grab a stamp card at your first stop, and stay thirsty because there are 10 unique releases including a Stout Cider from Buskey and Isley Brewing, and a dry-hopped cider in apple-brandy maple syrup from Ardent Craft Ales and Blue Bee Cider.

, Scott’s Addition (March 10) — Grab a friend, grab a stamp card at your first stop, and stay thirsty because there are 10 unique releases including a Stout Cider from Buskey and Isley Brewing, and a dry-hopped cider in apple-brandy maple syrup from Ardent Craft Ales and Blue Bee Cider. Stick a Fork In It! , Main Street Station Shed (March 11) — Richmond Black Restaurant Experience wraps up the weeklong celebration with small plates for $3 to $5 from local black-owned catering companies and chefs. Entry is free, but for a VIP experience is available for $30.

, Main Street Station Shed (March 11) — Richmond Black Restaurant Experience wraps up the weeklong celebration with small plates for $3 to $5 from local black-owned catering companies and chefs. Entry is free, but for a VIP experience is available for $30. PHO Q Pop-up , The Broken Tulip (March 12) — From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. PHO Q will be serving bowls of beef, chicken, and vegan pho. Fun fact — the beef pho features broth made from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, all-natural beef from River Road Farm. Small appetizers, beer, and cocktails will also be available.

, The Broken Tulip (March 12) — From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. PHO Q will be serving bowls of beef, chicken, and vegan pho. Fun fact — the beef pho features broth made from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, all-natural beef from River Road Farm. Small appetizers, beer, and cocktails will also be available. Belle and James Relaunch, (March 13) — Belle and James will relaunch as Belle. The new name brings new menu items that focus on classic Southern comfort dishes. Led by Chef Ro Alarahim, debut items include pimento beignets, Cajun Jambalaya (vegan option), and Roasted Cremini Mushroom Ravioli. Expect a few new cocktails, too, including Beets by Belle and the Sweet Basil Gin Smash.

Relaunch, (March 13) — Belle and James will relaunch as Belle. The new name brings new menu items that focus on classic Southern comfort dishes. Led by Chef Ro Alarahim, debut items include pimento beignets, Cajun Jambalaya (vegan option), and Roasted Cremini Mushroom Ravioli. Expect a few new cocktails, too, including Beets by Belle and the Sweet Basil Gin Smash. Wine Pairing Dinner , Julep’s New Southern Cuisine (March 14) — Chef Corey Chaney will bring French/Old World-inspired flavors to life at an event that will benefit the Richmond Symphony. Call 804-377-3968 for reservations.

, Julep’s New Southern Cuisine (March 14) — Chef Corey Chaney will bring French/Old World-inspired flavors to life at an event that will benefit the Richmond Symphony. Call 804-377-3968 for reservations. Underground Kitchen French Haute Cuisine, location TBA (March 28) — The pop-up dining outfit brings Master French Chef Mourad Sbaitri to Richmond for a multi-course dinner. With only 20 seats available, the intimate event will give guests the opportunity to ask questions, watch demonstrations and learn techniques.

In Other Food News ...