Richmond Food News: Week of March 27-31

You made it to the weekend! Rain or shine, there's deliciousness ahead, including but not limited to: pastries, pizzas, oyster festivals, tequila rain clouds, late-night burger parties, the return of Bev's and more.

Slide into oven-baked goodness this summer when Pupatella opens its first Richmond location. Slide into more drool-worthy food, below. (Photo courtesy Pupatella)

This weekend is the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K! Fuel up with calories at these great events! Even if you're not running, pretend you are while you're eating and maybe you won't feel guilty about all those calories, who knows.

Tonight, find epic late-night cheeseburgers at Heritage from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Peep that full menu here , but know that it includes an Elvis burger with peanut butter and bacon. Go, go, go.

Kick off your Saturday right with a Nate's Bagels pop-up at Roaring Pines, where you'll find bagels, breakfast sandwiches and even a bagel bánh mì from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Roaring Pines)

Or grab a beer or two at Spring Brew Thing at Chesterfield Towne Center, where you can enjoy more than 30 regionally made beers, plus food trucks and live music, all from noon to 6 p.m. The magazine will be there; come say hi! (Spring Brew Thing)

Tomorrow from 2 to 5 p.m., get thee to Tredegar Ironworks for the third annual Virginia Green Tourism Oyster Roast & Festival. Each $60 ticket includes unlimited tastings of oysters in raw, roasted and fried forms, plus wine and beer and small plates. Also, your wine glass! There'll be a shucking contest and silent auctions and good times and bluegrass music, and a portion of proceeds benefit the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program. Grab a spot now. (Virginia Green Travel Alliance)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Spaghetti doughnuts are a thing now, and why can't these trend items just die? (Grub Street)

File under "Fascinating" but also "Oh No, Somebody Do Something to Save Those Oysters": The recent shipwreck of this 1960s research vessel is harming Washington state's oyster output, specifically that of Willipa Bay, which is responsible for more than 50 percent of Washington's oyster bounty. Now, oil is leaking into the bay, but no one is quite sure who owns the boat, as it'd been parked there for so long. (NPR)

Mexico just used science to create a cloud that rains tequila every time it rains in Germany. The genius but maybe-a-little-more-than-impractical invention is part of a Germany-targeted tourism initiative. Don't believe me? There's video. (Foodbeast)

Till next time, what a time to be alive.