Richmond Food News: Week of March 19-23

Richmond Brunch Weekend

Oh, brunch, we just can’t seem to get enough of you. Tomorrow and Sunday, we have dozens more reasons to love you, because 43 participating restaurants in the third annual Richmond Brunch Weekend will donate 15 percent of their proceeds to the VCU Massey Cancer Center. A fun addition to the festivities is Massey Mimosas, playful twists on the traditional cocktail that the restaurants will offer. One dollar from each Mimosa will be donated to the cause as well, so don’t be shy, treat yourself to a second.

Forging Ahead

Yesterday, I got a sneak peek at the new Salt & Forge in Jackson Ward, which will open for breakfast and lunch service the week of April 3. Take a look inside and meet owner David Hahn.

Food and Beverage Expo

On Wednesday, I attended the Virginia Food and Beverage Expo at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, a gathering of Virginia's purveyors. I left with a full belly and a happy heart. Check out some highlights, which include some of 2018's best-in-show winners (one from Richmond).

Shedding That Shell

Our April issue, including the latest Dine, is hitting newsstands soon. Take a sneak peek at one Southern woman’s journey to perfect the peeling of a hard-boiled egg.

Matt's Dirty Pickles

Fan of pickles? I know I am (I even like to drink the juice), and when I hear about flavors such as bourbon bread-and-butter, my hand’s already reaching for the jar. Meet a Midlothian-based purveyor who’s mixing up the pickle game. (Richmond magazine)

Back to His Roots

As a kid, Joe Jenkins, a bartender at Julep’s, spent summers on a farm — an experience he thought he had left behind. When life threw an unexpected curve ball, Jenkins found himself retreating to the soil. Get the full scoop on Bow Tide Farms. (Richmond magazine)

Community Fundraisers Made Easy

Serving Up Change, a local organization founded by Johnathan Mayo and Lester Johnson of Mama J’s, flips the script on restaurant-based community fundraisers, offering an online platform that makes the process easier for restaurants, nonprofits and consumers. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Recognition

Chef Travis Milton, formerly of Comfort, returned to his roots in St. Paul, a small town in Southwest Virginia known for coal mining, to open Milton’s, attached to the Western Front Hotel. The menu features Appalachian cuisine including leather britches (a traditional bean dish), chicken fried steak, crackin’ cornbread and deviled eggs that change daily. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Metzger Bar & Butchery, known for its quaint dining room and modern German dishes crafted by Chef/co-owner Brittanny Anderson, recently received high praise, being dubbed “the future of German restaurants.” (Washington Post)

As if it weren’t already hard enough to get a reservation at the eclectic L’Opossum in Oregon Hill, they've just been named “The South’s Best Restaurant.” (Southern Living)

Chez Brian?

Chez Max, known for its classic French cuisine, is under new ownership after an almost 11-month acquisition process. Brian Moore, former sales manager for Robin Cellars, worked with original owner Annie Lecomte long before considering the purchase and believes that was one of the reasons he now has the keys. “I think she was comfortable that I would carry on the tradition, I wasn’t looking to make wholesale changes, and I would take the foundation and enhance the experience,” Moore says. “I think I’m most excited that every day will be a new adventure. It’s a great opportunity, and my goal is to make Chez Max the No. 1 fine-dining restaurant in the Richmond area.”

East End Grocery News

Last week employees at the Farm Fresh at 2320 E. Main St. were notified that the store would close in 60 days unless a buyer is found. Meanwhile, the East End Grocery Store, which will be built at 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue, announced plans to open its 27,000-square-foot store by December 1. There are also plans for a VCU Health and Wellness Center, apartments and the Reynolds Community College culinary arts program at that location. (NBC 12)

Carytown Market Moves

Warm weather is approaching, which means it’s time for outdoor food adventures, including farmers markets. The Carytown Farmers Market announced that they are relocating to the Richmond Kickers’ City Stadium, and opening day will be April 22, which coincides with Earth Day. The market will take place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October. The new collaboration opens the doors for more vendors, musicians and activities. (News release)

Sweet Mondays

Richmond-based C&C’s Cinnamon Rolls wants to change the dreaded Monday with the launch of C&C’s Express, a delivery service that will bring cinnamon rolls and Ironclad Coffee to area offices on Monday mornings starting March 26. The rolls are made from scratch using a family recipe, with flavors including coffee, mixed-berry cream and, of course, classic. Ten percent of C&C’s Express sales will go directly to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, a nonprofit working to raise awareness of teenage depression and anxiety. (News release)

Upcoming Events

