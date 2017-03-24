Richmond Food News: Week of March 20-24

× Expand The Jackdaw's hosting its second kamayan feast. Dig in to that, and more food news, below. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Eat with your hands, eat in The Valentine's tranquil garden, eat gelato with a side of pizza. There's a lot to enjoy in this week's Food News, and a lot of goodness on the way:

This week's got an opening theme of second locations, so let's start chronologically: Wednesday, The Valentine announced that the Fan's Garnett's Cafe will open a second location in the museum's courtyard this spring. Sally Bell's, which previously held down the charming café there, vacated the space last month. The new Garnett's, to be known as Garnett's at The Valentine, is projected to open in late May with sandwiches, soups, desserts and its own take on box lunches. For more info on downtown's new lunch spot, click your way right over here .

. Moving north, Shockoe Bottom's The Luncheonette is bringing its 1950s-inspired diner concept to Brookland Park this summer. When it opens a new outpost at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd., the former home of Streetcar Cafe will be filled with the brand's already-creative diner fare, but with even more of a twist. “We want to ensure that people get the same flavor profile, but not necessarily the same items on the menu," owner Brad Barzoloski told us earlier this week. Expect new dishes as well as delivery. Would you like to know more? We've got you covered .

. Perfect for spring, Carytown's freshening up with new spot The Good Leaf. The new salad-focused restaurant will serve 10 varieties of salad, and if its ABC license is approved, wine and beer as well. Look for The Good Leaf to open at 2925 W. Cary St. in the next few months. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

In NOW-OPEN news, Flora is here, and it is vibrant and fun and delectable. The new restaurant from Comfort and Pasture's Jason Alley and Michele Jones, and Saison's Jay Bayer, is here for your Oaxacan-food and tropical-minded cocktail needs. Check out more details here , then stop by for its opening weekend. (Richmond magazine)

, then stop by for its opening weekend. (Richmond magazine) Have you tried Ames' Hot Southern Honey yet? Owner Ames Russell's been buzzing around town, dropping off his spicy and spreadable specialty product at local markets and restaurants such as JM Stock Provisions and The Savory Grain. Here's a fun spotlight on the product, including several collaborations with breweries and other RVAdine businesses. (RVA Mag)

on the product, including several collaborations with breweries and other RVAdine businesses. (RVA Mag) Virginia was once this coast's hotbed for hops, before the Pacific Northwest took the reins and the reputation. But one VSU professor and horticulturalist, Laban K. Rutto, is working to bring the beer-flavoring agents back to the Commonwealth. Here's a peek at his hops-farm initiative and how he hopes to find a new variety or two that can grow in our state's fickle climate. You'll also be able to try some of the beer made from Rutto's hops, thanks to a few partnerships with area breweries. (Richmond magazine)

at his hops-farm initiative and how he hopes to find a new variety or two that can grow in our state's fickle climate. You'll also be able to try some of the beer made from Rutto's hops, thanks to a few partnerships with area breweries. (Richmond magazine) HEY! Have you gotten a chance to visit Stoplight Gelato Café? Our review of the charming Jackson Ward gelateria and sandwich shop is now online, and you can read all about the spot's incredible owner, Barbara Given, right over here. Pro tip: They serve pizza now, too.

The weekend is upon us! So are these events!

Beginning at 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, make your way to Deco Ristorante in the Museum District for Strada, a special collaborative menu from Deco's Daniel Nutty and Tim Laxton of Early Bird Biscuit Co. Enjoy special brioche and biscuits, plus not one but two tasting menus, as well as à la carte options such as a Tuscan porchetta made from Autumn Olive Farms pork; Virginia rockfish in an arrabbiata sauce with fried polenta and collards; and chilled littleneck clams in Calabrian chili oil. (Deco Ristorante)

HEY! if you're going to brunch, and, let's be real, you're probably going to brunch, shouldn't your mimosa-and-eggs-laden meal benefit a good cause? Enter Richmond Brunch Weekend, the second annual event where a portion of your brunch proceeds aids the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Check out the full list of participating restaurants here , then head out for feel-good meals on both Saturday and Sunday. (Richmond Brunch Weekend)

, then head out for feel-good meals on both Saturday and Sunday. (Richmond Brunch Weekend) Yesterday ZZQ broke ground on its forthcoming restaurant in Scott's Addition, and tomorrow you can find its team slingin' Texas barbecue on the patio of Ardent Craft Ales. Go celebrate the good things to come with brisket and beef ribs, and jalapeño mac 'n' cheese, all starting at noon. (ZZQ)

on its in Scott's Addition, and tomorrow you can find its team slingin' Texas barbecue on the patio of Ardent Craft Ales. Go celebrate the good things to come with brisket and beef ribs, and jalapeño mac 'n' cheese, all starting at noon. (ZZQ) On Monday, the Metzger Bar & Butchery crew are hosting their second Hawaiian-fare Iki Kai pop-up replete with poke bowls — ahi tuna in classic, spicy and avocado varieties, and tako (octopus) in classic, miso and kimchi varieties — from the kitchen, plus tiki cocktails from Brenner Pass' James Kohler and The Roosevelt's Brandon Peck. Fun starts at 5 p.m. No reservations, no jerks. Good, tropical vibes only. (Metzger Bar & Butchery)

And looking all the way ahead to May 8, because there are only seven tickets left and I want you to have nice things, The Jackdaw is hosting its second kamayan feast, and this time, it's outdoors. The first iteration spread Filipino-inspired food across tables draped with banana leaves: mountains of garlic rice, pork belly, bok choy, crispy head-on shrimp, papaya salad and noodles, all of which you ate with your hands. On May 8 at 7 p.m., in a field just outside of Church Hill, you'll get the experience again, this time outdoors and with new menu items. Find your $65 tickets here. (The Jackdaw)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Submitted without further ado, First We Feast's new and "definitive" ranking of fast-food chicken tenders . I began reading this list with a casual curiosity, but when I saw Bojangles ranked only at No. 5, each entry I scrolled through only filled me with more anticipation as I neared the No. 1 slot. I'll give you a hint, though: Whether you agree with its placement or not, we've now got No. 1 here in RVA.

. I began reading this list with a casual curiosity, but when I saw Bojangles ranked only at No. 5, each entry I scrolled through only filled me with more anticipation as I neared the No. 1 slot. I'll give you a hint, though: Whether you agree with its placement or not, we've now got No. 1 here in RVA. I've honestly spent the last six minutes laughing my way through this news item and corresponding social media posts, and you probably will, too: Cracker Barrel fired an employee of 11 years, and her husband, Brad, is miffed. He took to the company's Facebook page and WILL get answers. Now, the Internet's picked up its collective pitchfork behind him and wants #JusticeForBradsWife. I can't stop laughing. Send help. (Eater)

Till next time, "justicia para Brad's wife de Peru."