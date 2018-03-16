Richmond Food News: Week of March 12-16

× 1 of 2 Expand Kristel Poole from Graffiato makes a Manhattan for the judges at the Manhattan Experience competition. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 2 Expand Smoked Bensonhurst, the welcome cocktail at the competition, featuring Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Cynar and Maraschino (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Best in Bar

It’s only fitting that Brenner Pass, named Beverage Program of the Year at the Elby Awards, hosted the 2018 Manhattan Experience regional bartending competition March 12, presented by Woodford Reserve in partnership with Liquor.com and the United States Bartenders Guild. This is the second year Richmond has hosted, and bartenders from eight local restaurants brought their game faces and shaker skills to concoct Manhattans using Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Rye or Double Oaked whiskeys. Participants also crafted an original cocktail using Woodford Reserve. Sophia Kim from Saison won for the second year, followed by Laura Unterberg from Brenner Pass in second place and Justin Ayotte from Saison in third. Mimi Bishop, trade ambassador for Brown-Forman Brands, said, “Richmond was selected on the strength of the local bartender community. Brown-Forman noticed the Richmond bartending community was growing, becoming more active in various programs around the country and embracing Woodford Reserve Bourbon as one of their preferred brands.” Cheers, Richmond!

Cameo Appearances

The Chairlift Sunday Night Dinner Series at Brenner Pass welcomes James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Ferrell Alavrez from Tampa’s The Rooster & the Till. He will join Chef/co-owner Brittanny Anderson in creating a seven-course meal for this intimate event on Sunday, March 18. Tickets are $85. (Richmond magazine)

On Thursday, March 22, Matchbox hosts Chef Mike LaCivita, formerly of Pomegranate, for the Hardywood Beer Dinner, a five-course dinner and beer pairing. Menu items include a New Haven-style white-clam pizza paired with Hardywood Pils, and fennel pollen-crusted scallop and parsnip puree paired with Singel. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling Matchbox at 804-767-6052.

The Legend

In the hubbub of St. Paddy’s day tomorrow, Guinness may be the beer of choice, but Robey Martin wants to remind everyone that Richmond offers a homegrown alternative, a well-crafted brown ale that’s been around for over 20 years. (Richmond magazine)

Lamb Lowdown

Winter can’t seem to disappear, but on the plus side, it still gives us an excuse to indulge in dishes that pair perfectly with the chilly weather. Richmond magazine's Genevelyn Steele fills us in on her favorite lamb dishes around the city.

Ra-deee-kee-oh

Radicchio — boy, I just like how that looks and sounds, but as far as knowing how to cook with it, not so much. Luckily, Stephanie Ganz does, and she’s kind enough to share her knowledge on the purple, leafy vegetable. (Richmond magazine)

Medium-Rare (and Glazed)

Sugar Shack founder and CEO Ian Kelley announced the opening of Luther Burger sometime next week at 1931 Huguenot Road. The restaurant is connected to Sugar Shack and gives diners the option to “Luther” their house-made burgers by adding a doughnut bun (I say go for it). Expect draft beers, fresh orangeade, milkshakes and nine different seasonings to pair with your waffle fries (spicy Thai and cinnamon sugar caught my eye).

The Almighty Breakfast

Jackson Ward will soon welcome Salt & Forge from David Hanh, a former Chipotle executive turned restaurant owner who was drawn to the city after visiting in 2015 for the UCI Road World Championships. The breakfast and lunch spot (open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), set to open at 312 N. Second St. the first week in April, will focus on made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads and morning staples — think fresh buttermilk biscuits and egg sammies with house-made sausage.

Root Stock Provisions, known around town for their breakfast pop-ups and run by the same owners as Postbellum and Station 2, opened their permanent location Wednesday, March 14, at 1810 E. Main St. The restaurant features a “day break breakfast bowl,” plus house-made B.Y.O (build your own) biscuits (including sweet potato, peppercorn and chive, buttermilk, and pearl-sugar chocolate) with toppings like smoked mushroom, sriracha ranch, chorizo and pickled green tomato. I'll save you a spot in line.

Apple-y Accolades

On Wednesday the James Beard Foundation announced the 2018 finalists for the James Beard Awards, the food industry’s highest honors. Diane Flynt from Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur was nominated for Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional, the only finalist from Virginia. Flynt will be at Blue Bee Cider on March 21 for the In Plain Sight awareness dinner. James Beard Award winners will be announced May 7.

Southern Food Fest

Ashland is looking to bring some backyard staples to life for the first annual Southern Food Festival hosted by Center of the Universe Brewing on March 24. COTU will unleash a new beer called Bless Your Heart — a peaches and cream ale that sounds very Southern indeed. Vendors include Jake's Place, Mean Bird, Grandpa Eddie’s Alabama Ribs and BBQ, Mama J’s, Early Bird Biscuit, and more. Entry is free, but small plates start at $3.

From Pop-up to Permanence

I let everyone in on a little secret about my fondness for sour beers a couple weeks ago, and I’m feeling the love with our budding relationship, so I’m going to reveal another — I absolutely love bagels. Some may say I have a problem, others bask in the joy of a beautifully crafted circular treat with me. Anyway, the point is that Nate’s Bagels revealed they are halting their pop-up shops at Roaring Pines and Alchemy to focus on their brick-and-mortar location at 19 S. Allen Ave. in The Fan, set to open its doors by the end of April or early May. Stay tuned for the opening date and other bagel news.

Brunch Market Returns

On Sunday, March 18, the monthly installation of the one and only Brunch Market is back — as if we needed another excuse to eat biscuits and sip mimosas. Held at the Urban Roost Event Space, vendors, live music, and food trucks from Lunch and Supper will gather to help ease the pain of the approaching work week.

Upcoming Events

