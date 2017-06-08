Richmond Food News: Week of June 5-9

502490108
Hi, gang, welcome to MEAT WEEK. (OK, so a cursory Google search tells me that Meat Week is an actual thing, but I'm not really welcoming you to that national event, and besides, we missed it already this year.) I'm here to tell you that now there are multiple Richmond meat clubs and ways to get fresh cuts from local farms, but if that's not your thing, how about a great recipe for some squash blossoms? All this and more, below. (Photo courtesy Crowd Cow)
This week's a real doozy, in more ways than one. We've got a lot to discuss, so let's begin:
- Hi, all! Not to start the week's post on a dour note, but I have an announcement I'm excited to make, even though it's caused some light-to-moderate stress eating this afternoon. It's been an honor to serve this city, this readership, this publication and this dining community for nearly three years, but at the end of next week, I'll be making my way back across the country to my hometown of Los Angeles. This means that I'll be leaving my post as food editor of Richmond magazine, one of the strongest — if not the best — sources of information, entertainment and talent in the River City. I could not have asked for more dedicated and creative colleagues, nor a more lively, passion-fueled beat. Richmond is a beauty in so many regards, and its food scene continues to grow and exemplify the collaborative and creative spirit found in most of its culinary talent, from its chefs and beverage directors to its front- and back-of-house staff. I'm so thrilled and looking forward to covering food for Time Out Los Angeles back west, and especially being near my family again, but I will always have a place in my heart for Richmond. Before any of us get too teary-eyed, note that this is not my final Food News, nor is it my goodbye. So, you know, keep it together until next week, OK? (This is more of a note to myself than to any of you. If anyone needs me, I'll be repeating this aloud for the next week.) In the meantime, ON TO THIS WEEK'S NEWS. Don't cry. Don't you do it. (Also a note to myself.)
- Last weekend, roughly 40,000 hungry attendees stormed Broad Street for the 10th annual Richmond magazine-sponsored Broad Appétit, an eat-till-you-can't-eat-no-more event wherein more than 60 restaurants and food organizations served some seriously delectable small plates alongside local beer and wine. Of course you can't have a Broad Appétit without its kickoff event, Off Broad Appétit, wherein visiting chefs and Jason Alley take over Pasture with small plates to feed patrons, all in the name of having a great time and raising funds for FeedMore. We've got a full Off Broad recap and slideshow right this way, in case you missed it or want to relive the magic. And a hearty congratulations to the main event's big winners, Maple & Pine, Everyday Gourmet, and Lucy's Restaurant. (Richmond magazine)
- Looking west, Westhampton Pastry Shop is adding a second location for its cookies, breads, custom cakes and pastries. Find the new bakery open at 8903 Three Chopt Road within the next few weeks, adding fresh juice to the roster. (Richmond BizSense)
- Looking south, the highly anticipated and incredibly short-lived Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in Old Towne Petersburg closed on May 22, only about four months after its January launch. Here, WRIC chats with local residents who weigh in on the closure. According to WTVR, a lawsuit's been filed, and rent on the space had not been paid for three of the restaurant's four months in existence.
- On Monday, 240 brewers gathered here in Richmond for the 2017 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, which, unsurprisingly, awarded numerous RVA-based beer operations including Hardywood, Ardent, Strangeways, Garden Grove Brewing Co., Castleburg Brewery and Taproom, Center of the Universe Brewing Co. and more. Congratulations, all! (News release)
- In Direct-to-Your-Door news, Ellwood Thompson's just partnered with Quickness RVA, and now Ellwood's café sandwiches, slices of vegan cake, soda and kombucha can all be delivered straight to you. Check out the menu here. (RVA Hub)
- A very meaty PSA: National cow-funding company Crowd Cow launched in Richmond this week, letting you buy in on dry-aged cuts from whole, locally raised cows. The procedure is simple: Visit the website, buy your share, and when all cuts have been claimed, your card will be charged and you'll receive flash-frozen beef at your door. Currently available is steak from Cottonwood Ranch in Shenandoah Valley, but Crowd Cow's partnering with a number of additional local farms, including Dragonfly Farms in Beaverdam. Or, if you're closer to The Fan and love the J.M. Stock Provisions team and product, join Meat Club, the butcher shop's weekly meat subscription service (also serving up locally sourced cuts), and it also gets you sweet, sweet discounts on merch, classes, cartons of eggs and more. Deets here. (News releases)
- Need some spring-summer dinner inspo? Squash blossoms are delectable, dainty and so in season, and we've got just the tools to help you live your best stuffed-squash-blossom life. Here, contrib Stephanie Ganz shares a bit about the history and preparation of the squash flowers, while Longoven's Andrew Manning shares a recipe. (Richmond magazine)
- And a general beer PSA: Isley Brewing Co. just science-d an avocado-infused beer — yes, really — and you can find the Guacamole Plain Jane in Scott's Addition tomorrow, starting at 4 p.m. (Isley Brewing Co.)
Hey! The weekend is here! Make it event-full:
- On Saturday, grab your eatin' pants and head to the Richmond Raceway Complex for this year's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival for whole-hog barbecue, chicken, ribs and brisket, plus 60 different beers and 40 bourbons, and music, pig races and vendors. 2 to 6 p.m., unless you spring for those VIP tix, in which case, get there at noon. Get your tickets here. (Beer, Bourbon & BBQ)
- SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY: It's time for another installment of The Brunch Market, with local vendors selling myriad wondrous goods in Lunch/Supper's Urban Roost event space, and the restaurant serves up breakfast sandwiches, mimosas, Bloody Marys and brunch-y flatbreads. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The Brunch Market)
- Also on Sunday, Scott's Addition's newest farmers market returns at The Veil Brewing Co., where I highly suggest you grab a beer or two as you peruse. Shopping does tend to make one thirsty, and you'll be staring at some gorgeous goods from Agriberry, JM Stock Provisions, HaaShrooms, Ninja Kombucha and more. 1 to 4 p.m. (The Veil Brewing Co.)
- Kick off your work week with a multicourse modern-Greek meal with another Bubo pop-up at Whisk, whether you're there for the 6 p.m. seating or the 8. Whichever you choose, you'll feast on zucchini fritters with yogurt and mint; skirt steak with watermelon, corn porridge and greens; and sesame cake with pineapple beer and ice cream. Check out the full menu and get your $40/person tickets here. (Bubo)
- Looking to Tuesday, get in on some liquid learning with a Virginia Distillery Co. whiskey tasting, appetizers and discussion at Beijing on Grove from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Virginia Distillery Co.)
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- Good afternoon, I've found your new life soundtrack! I recently fell down a rabbit hole and fell in love with Shonen Knife, a Japanese pop-punk band with a number of songs dedicated to food. Here's a great, quick-hit interview with the trio. Give it a listen/read, then check out some of their hits: "Wasabi," "Ice Cream City," "Ramen Rock," "I Wanna Eat Cookies," "BBQ Party," "Popcorn" and "Rock N Roll Cake." I mean, pack it up, all other musicians. These are the best song titles. We're done here. (NPR)
- And now, some food for thought: Here, 12 of the country's higher-echelon chefs weigh in on what's eating the industry, including higher wages, the difficulties in making rent in the modern day, labor shortages and achieving meaningful growth. (Eater)
Till next time, I'll see you next week — same Bat time, same Bat channel.