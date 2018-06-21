Richmond Food News: Week of June 18-22

× Expand Doesn't this doughnut look ah-mazing? Hot Diggity Donuts will dish out sourdough creations starting June 28, including this rhubarb-agave flavor topped with chopped pistachios and candied lime. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hot Diggity Indeed

We all knew things were heating up south of the river food- and beverage-wise, but the first in a series of new projects in Manchester from Church Hill Ventures is slated to open June 28: Hot Diggity Donuts. Think sourdough doughnuts with flair, featuring ingredients such as rhubarb and pistachio — not your kids’ sprinkled treats. The sleek and swanky spot also offers house-made cocktails and late-night hours. Maple-bourbon doughnut with a side of bourbon? I think yes. (Richmond magazine)

Pig in a Poke

“Farm-to-table” and “local” are buzzwords on the food scene, and oftentimes diners don't question their presence on a restaurant's bill of fare. We spoke with some local purveyors about their experience with restaurants and the misrepresentation that can take place on restaurant menus and chalkboards. (Richmond magazine)

Eat 33 Doubles up in Forest Hill

On Staples Mill Road near Dumbarton sits a quaint building with a brightly lit green sign reading Eat 33 — a hidden gem dishing out home-style cooking in a no-frills environment. South Side is about to get its own dose from the same owners, to be dubbed Eat 66. The Staples Mill location is always buzzing with chatter because everyone knows everyone; I predict the same for the forthcoming 66, and so does co-owner Allen Davis. The restaurant is slated to open the last weekend of June or early July at 2854 Hathaway Road in the old Paradise Diner location. So why Forest Hill? Davis says, “South Side is really popping, and new folks are moving in — it’s becoming a little foodie place.”

Bacon — The Fifth Food Group

Bacon lovers, get amped: On June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to the 17th Street Farmers Market for the sixth annual Richmond Bacon Festival. Event Manager Liza Newell of the Enrichmond Foundation says, “If there is one thing we know, it’s that Richmonders are big on the pig.” Twenty-five food vendors including Boka Tako, Inner City Blues and Momma’s BBQ will offer $5 tasting plates of their finest swine dishes. Things get competitive this year with the debut of a People’s Choice Award. The winning bacon-eer receives 250 bucks and automatic acceptance into next year’s fest. Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company is providing cold ones and setting up a mini “base camp” with lawn games, and C’est Le Vin and Parfections Chocolates out of Maryland are collaborating to serve wine and bacon-inspired chocolate treats. Entry is free, with food and drink for purchase.

An Herbivorous Bash

Aaaand let's do a festival 180: The Richmond Veg Fest returns for its 16th year to the Azalea Gardens at Bryan Park on June 23 from noon to 6 p.m., with an estimated 14,000 folks expected to get their veg on. The fest initially began as a way to show people how easy it is to be vegan, but as Richmond’s dining scene has boomed, so have its vegan options. “Now it’s more about education and empowering people because they don’t know a lot about factory farming,” says festival organizer and 30-year vegan Brenda Morris. “It’s about education and also providing support for those moving towards veganism.” Over 40 vendors plan to present creative vegan dishes. Morris says leave your preconceived notions behind — in all her years of working the festival, she’s never spotted a salad. Cooking demonstrations will showcase how to prepare healthy eats in the comfort of your own kitchen, dynamic speakers plan to drop their knowledge, and attendees can “pledge veg for a day."

In Case You Missed It

Latino Cuisine, a restaurant open for the past nine months at the corner of Main Street and Allen Avenue in The Fan, has finally been gifted a proper name: El Pope. According the owner, it's the nickname of Chef Mario Albanes, formerly of Pescado’s and 23rd & Main, and reflects both his passion for food and his fun side. Craving traditional pupusas for a low, low price? Every day from 4 to 7 p.m. they offer a two-fer deal; two tacos or two pupusas for $5. And if you want to get messy and treat yo’ self, try a torta — a street-style sandwich served on Bollio bread, an oblong baguette, engulfing thin strips of slowly cooked pork smothered with cheese, jalapenos, onions and pickles.

I spy with my little eye … a new restaurant coming to Grace Street: Ay Caramba is set to open at 204 E. Grace St., the former Kenn-Tico Cuban Bar & Grill. Stay tuned for more details.

Sofra's Mediterranean Grill, located smack dab in the middle of the VCU campus at 900 W. Franklin St. in the former Cous Cous location, opened quietly a couple months ago after relocating from Roanoke. Chef Bari is serving up gyros, grain bowls, sandwiches and salads.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

Some announcements in the world of culinary talent:

Nota Bene revealed that Chef Laine Myers, formerly of Graffiato and Metzger Bar & Butchery and recent winner of this year’s Broad Appetit Iron Chef competition, is replacing Chef Randall Doetzer as executive chef. The brick-oven restaurant will be closed from June 19-28 to prepare for the transition.

Saison recently dropped the news that Thomas Owens, a five-year veteran employee, is stepping up from sous chef to the role of chef de cuisine. Sara Kerfoot, general manager, says, “Saison is a collaborative place, and [Owens and Executive Chef Adam Hall] have been working on menus together for a long time and will continue to do so. Thomas brings an impressive knowledge of ingredients, desire for interesting flavor combinations and puts together beautiful plates.”

Gelato Goodness

The ice cream game has a new player: O’MY Dairy Free Gelato, a Richmond-based, woman-owned company, is making its debut in local freezer aisles just time to counteract the scorching summer temps. Hit up Elwood Thompson’s, Libbie Market or Good Foods Grocery to try one of six flavors from ice-cream-ateurs Allison Monette, CEO, and Julie Bishop, COO. Monette says, “I wanted to do something fun, and there is nothing more joyful than gelato.” She ditched corporate life for a gelato adventure and is enjoying the new ride: “It felt/ feels really exhilarating.” There are plans for the sweet treats to launch in New York and D.C. by the end of the summer.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …

A New Jersey assemblyman has proposed the development of an Anthony Bourdain Food Trail following the death of the celebrated chef on June 8. The 10 spots in Barnegat Light, Fort Lee, Camden, Atlantic City and Asbury Park would be the same places he visited during the “New Jersey” episode of "Parts Unknown." I foresee a road trip. (Food & Wine)