Richmond Food News: Week of July 23-27

Feedback: Billy Pie

Call it a comeback: Feedback, the video series where we talk with diners after a visit to a newly opened restaurant, has returned. I hit up the freshly opened Billy Pie at 6919 Patterson Ave., from owner and bread connoisseur Billy Fallen, to get the scoop. It's been a busy year for pizza in the city, but one thing I learned was that thin, crispy crust and cream puffs (a secret recipe) make a trip to Billy Pie a little special. Head this way to find out what folks think.

BBQ and All the Fixin's

The beauty of a sexy slab of glistening brisket, the essence of smoky, melt-in-your mouth burnt ends, ribs that slide off the bone, mac oozing with cheese and love — there is so much to appreciate about the world of barbecue. Food critic Todd Kliman followed the wafting smoke to pinpoint a baker’s dozen of top BBQ spots across the city and as far away as Williamsburg and Gordonsville. While we were doing our ’cue research we learned that Virginia, and Richmond, have their own unique style of barbecue. And Chef Tuffy Stone, cookbook author and owner of Richmond’s own Q Barbecue, shares how to recreate his smoky success in the confines of your own kitchen. Find our full BBQ roundup here. (Richmond magazine)

Flora and Fountain (Soda)

Some interesting changes are taking place at 2025 Venable St., the former Roaring Pines space in Church Hill. Gather Home and Garden is moving in, the beverage program is remaining — but expanding — and small food offerings will soon be available when the spot reopens in mid-August as Pomona. The owners, Melissa and Frayser Micou, envision an urban eatery and garden oasis. (Richmond magazine)

Burmese Bites

Along Patterson Avenue in the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, Austin Than is opening his first restaurant, Burma Sushi & Salad to Go, offering traditional Burmese salads, and sushi. Why sushi? A native of Burma, Than learned how to roll sushi when he came to the U.S. in the late '90s, and he hasn’t stopped since. Representing his past and paying homage to his new beginning in America, Than blends two cultures in a simple and refreshing way. (Richmond magazine)

Cheers to Vasen

After a mere 365 days in business, the team at Vasen Brewing has racked up national accolades, shed light on the RVA brew world, and expanded their beer program focused on sustainability, community ties and bringing the funk. To celebrate its first anniversary, the craft brewery is shutting down a lot in Scott’s Addition, releasing some special brews and hosting a Saturday throw-down. We sat down with Vasen co-founder Joey Darragh and talked beer, the future of the craft movement and how Vasen's journey began. (Richmond magazine)

Share Your Picks and Enter to Win

Ben’s Friends

A few months ago, we provided an exclusive look at Ben’s Friends, a restaurant industry support group for those struggling with addiction, whose Richmond chapter was started by chefs Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound and Jason Alley of Comfort and Pasture. Meetings are officially in full swing and take place every Monday at 10 a.m. at Heritage. Find more info at the Ben’s Friends RVA group on Facebook. (Richmond magazine)

Noodles & Dumplings No More

We are sad to report that Noodles & Dumplings, the second Richmond venture from chef/owner Peter Chang, has permanently closed, according to sources from the Peter Chang's Scott's Addition restaurant. Known for its steamed bao and hand-pulled noodles, Noodles & Dumplings opened in August 2016 at 11408 W. Broad St., a few doors down from the original Peter Chang.

Sweet Moves

Laurie Blakey of Pearl’s Bake Shoppe has been staying busy. Now the sole owner of the former Pearl's Cupcake Shoppe, Blakey bought out her business partner at the end of March and is set to open up her new 4,600-square-foot space at 5812 Grove Ave. on Aug. 1. The move allows Blakey to expand Pearl's production line, including the introduction of Angel’s biscuits, grandmother Pearl’s old recipe; pie boxes that feature pie samples rather than the whole shebang; and an espresso bar. “Business [has been] phenomenal; we're doing four times the volume we ever thought we would, we’ve just been truly blessed,” says Blakey. “When we first opened we would come in and bake everything. Now we have a gentleman who, all he does is make buttercream.” Random but coincidental fact: Blakey’s old space at 5811 Grove Ave. was a former toy center, and the new space was the former South Pole Toy Store.

Mangia, Mangia

The West End is getting a dose of Italian specialties along with steaks and seafood as Autentico’s Kitchen is set to open Aug. 8 at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway. Founder Michael Vitale is no bambino when it comes to offering Italian fare — he co-owned Dolce Vita Italian Restaurant in Midlothian and owned a location of the Vinny’s Italian Grill chain in King William. (Richmond BizSense)

Mama’s Market

Last week we stumbled upon Mama Kelly’s Market, a recently opened produce stand at 12302 Patterson Ave. near the Goochland County line, adorned with bright red umbrellas that make it easy to spot. Fruits and veggies are a family tradition for owner Kelly Minozzi: Her father, Doug Floyd, ran Doug’s Produce Stand on Route 301 for many years. If you stop by, prepare to be welcomed by fresh watermelon, squash, zucchini, Hanover tomatoes, red onions and a variety of peppers from local gardens, including Rosa’s Garden, formerly Dodd’s Farm.

RVA Love

The secret is no longer a secret: On Saturday mornings it's common to find a long line of eager-eyed and empty-bellied folks outside of ZZQ, inhaling the aromas of low-and-slow barbecue and ready to feast. The only barbecue editor in the country, Daniel Vaughan of Texas Monthly, made a stop there when he was traveling along the East Coast last month and recently pronounced that ZZQ delivers flawless BBQ. And this past week, Food & Wine magazine took notice and named ZZQ Virginia's best barbecue. Congrats!

In Case You Missed It

Pies & Pints, located at 2035 W. Broad St., opened a couple months ago but hosted their official grand opening July 26. The West Virginia chain’s franchising manager, Stan Warr, says they’ve been eyeing Richmond for almost four years. “It’s a vibrant city that is experiencing strong development and economic growth,” says Warr. “The food and beer scene is exciting and growing as well. We believe our food and beer offerings will complement." Pies & Pints has over 20 specialty pies and 30 beers on tap including brews from Richmond to Belgium. Insider tip: If you save room for dessert I suggest the cheesecake, a light and fluffy treat made in house.

Longoven’s doors opened June 26, presenting a two-in-one restaurant concept with a special back room designated for adventurous diners opting for the chef's tasting menu. Up to this point the tasting menu has been under development at the Scott's Addition restaurant, but stay patient — it officially launches on Aug. 23, and diners can now begin to make reservations.

Folks in Charlottesville are getting their own dose of Luther Burger. Sugar Shack owner Ian Kelly opened the second Luther Burger July 23 at 1001 W. Main St., on the heels of the Chesterfield spot, which opened back in March.

Tiny Victory, chef/owner Ian Merryman’s forthcoming restaurant at 506 W. Broad St., is slowly but surely getting closer to an opening date. I think he knows we're anxious and posted a teaser on the ’gram that said they're testing out recipes in the kitchen and to be on the lookout for some spur-of-the-moment lunch delivery pop-ups. Follow Tiny Victory here to stay updated.

I missed this, so there’s a chance you may have, too. Great Harvest Bread, a locally owned bakery specializing in whole-grain breads and from-scratch goods, opened their doors in February at 13541 Midlothian Turnpike and is dishing out breakfast, lunch and coffee. Owner Kim Buehler says, “We mill our whole-grain flour from wheat berries daily and make everything from scratch. We start baking at 4 a.m.” Side note: They recently opened up a patio space, too.

I Spy

Keep an eye out for red, blue and green lights at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive and follow your nose toward slow-simmered barbacoa. El Chido food truck has been popping up there and offers a small but noteworthy collection of authentic Mexican food, including chorizo and lengua tacos served with cilantro and lime, as well as tortas and burritos.

The Carytown food hall featuring Sweet-N-Sassy Barbecue Company, Zzaam and Kokee Tea is about to get another dose of Asian flavor. A sign tells us, “Kaze Ramen Coming Soon.” Stay tuned for details.

Seafood in Shockoe

Sweet Teas, a restaurant located at 1700 E. Main St. in the Bottom known for Southern-style cuisine, shut their doors on June 1 after four years in business. The space will soon be home to the Tipsy Crab, a seafood restaurant and bar expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Their menu includes seafood boils with options to "add heat"; king, Dungeness and snow crab legs; and a variety of po'boys. Head Chef Robbie Lindsay hails from Washington, D.C., and plans to bring a touch of Louisiana Cajun flavors along with a few nontraditional seafood items including lobster corn dogs and fried lobster tails.

Biscuits at Your Door

Salt & Forge, the fast-casual Jackson Ward restaurant that opened back in March, just made it a little bit easier to get your hands on their crowd-pleasing biscuits. Want breakfast but already in the full swing of a lazy Saturday? Morning specialties can now be delivered Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and Saturday until 2 p.m. via Quickness RVA. Lunch is available for delivery through Grubhub. Bonus: Quickness also delivers beer and wine.

HeArt and Soul Brew fest

The third annual HeArt and Soul Brew Fest kicks off at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Saturday, July 28, from 1 to 9 p.m. hosted by Kelli Lemon, whose name, I’ll admit, I’m fond of because it’s a fruit like mine (go, fruit names!). If you’re on board with the yoga and beer trend, hit up the festival at noon for Yoga Beats & Brews with BareSOUL Yoga. Local artists will be showcasing their talent, and there will be music bumping, beer flowing and all the good eats, including appearances by Mama J’s, Croaker’s Spot, Taste Good Jamaican and much more. Check out the full lineup.

Richmond Roaster

A new coffee guru is on the scene: Bright Spot Coffee, a micro-roasting facility whose blends include organic Papua New Guinea, Café Femenino Colombian and Big Blue, can now be found at Birdhouse Farmers Market and various community pop-ups. Founder Eli Thompson, an Outer Banks native, says that instead of relying on Keurig and Starbucks in college, he began using an Aeropress to perfect a Costa Rican blend. After moving to Richmond with his wife in 2017, he worked as a barista and quickly realized coffee was more than a passion. “Coffee is, or can be, an amazing vehicle for positivity and equality,” he says. “It’s what the majority of us start our day with and may consider it a great part of life. I got into the coffee business to achieve two things: to help make this world a happier place, and to do something I am passionate about for a living.”

Upcoming Events

