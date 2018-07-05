Richmond Food News: Week of July 2-6

From Lemaire: lump crab meat, fresh watermelon, cucumbers from their garden, and a curried yogurt sauce (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
East End Eatery
Soul N’ Vinegar, a neighborhood eatery that opened on June 30, wants folks in the East End to drop the Cheetos and soda and reach for coconut milk and a curry bowl. Soul N’ Vinegar offers prepackaged options like chopped salads to go and features a small menu that changes weekly focused on affordable, approachable, healthy eats. Get the full story on how a restaurant owner is trying to switch it up in Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)
The Stamp of Independence
Notice anything different the last time you reached for a cold one? Last year a stamp on craft beer bottles and cans, the Independent Craft Brewer Seal, was created to help consumers easily distinguish between independent craft brewers and big corporate beer companies, aka Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Coors, etc. It’s been a hit. Stone Brewing is on board, and they are not alone — more than half of the craft breweries across the country have also adopted the seal. Learn more about the seal and the continuing evolution of craft beer. (Richmond magazine)
Dining Out in the Trump Era
Politics can be a tough subject for discussion, but following the incident at the Red Hen in Lexington, and a series of other restaurant-related happenings, we were curious how local restaurateurs feel about politics in restaurants. We reached out to some prominent chefs and restaurant owners across the city to ask a few questions and gain local perspective. Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery and Martin Gonzalez of Chesterfield's La Milpa are among the local industry players who shared their thoughts. (Richmond magazine)
Front-of-House Focus
When dining out, typically the main attraction is the food and drink: how dishes tasted, the thoughtful presentation, innovative use of ingredients by the chef, a creative cocktail. But what about the server? The person who guided you through your culinary adventure, the glue that holds the evening together. We sat down with one of RVAdine’s finest folks in hospitality, Michael Verner of Heritage, who looked back with us on his career in service. I also discovered Verner kryptonite comes in the form of vegan gummy worms from Fresca on Addison. (Richmond magazine)
A Richmond Cameo
If you haven’t checked out the podcast Restaurant Unstoppable from New Hampshire native Eric Cacciatore (like the chicken dish), I suggest taking a listen because he recently made a pit stop in good ole RVA. Cacciatore travels across the country visiting major cities and scopes out their dining scene by speaking with restaurateurs and chefs. His goal is to enable folks in the restaurant industry to learn from one another and share ideas. We met with him earlier this week, and word on the street is he spoke with Mike Ledesma of Perch for the podcast, as well as Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound.
Sugar Toads
The time has come, my friends: Sugar toads, aka puffer fish, are in season. If you aren’t familiar with the humble sugar toad, I suggest getting acquainted. These little guys are common in the Chesapeake Bay and make for a mean fried snack. Our freelance writer Stephanie Ganz provides some sugar toad insight, and chef Randall Doetzer, formerly of Nota Bene, shares his recipe for grilled sugar toads with garlic anchovy butter. (Richmond magazine)
Hopewell Meadery
Mead is like the long-lost cousin of wine and cider, made from fermented honey, water and fruits, and it's slowly but surely easing its way into the regional beverage scene. Hopewell will soon be home to the newest meadery, Haley’s Honey Meadery, set to open at 235 E. Broadway Ave. in the late fall as part of a project to revitalize downtown Hopewell. The project is partially funded by a $12,000 grant from Gov. Ralph Northam’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which supports businesses that buy farm products from across the state. Haley’s will source fruits from local farms to make the mead. (News release)
Shockoe Bodega
Pupusas? Arepas? Mexican beer and wine? Residents in Shockoe Bottom are about to receive some Latin specialties close to home as the forthcoming La Bodega plans to open at 104 E. 18th St., the former Luncheonette space, by late August or early September. Familiar with Margaritas Cantina or Mijas? All three ventures are from the same owner, Carlos Londono, who says he’s excited to open a spot that focuses on creating a hub for the community. La Bodega will be a market and Latin and American eatery open for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning at 7:30 a.m. daily. (Richmond BizSense)
Summertime Seasonal
Summer produce is here, and it's time for the return of seasonal dishes taking advantage of that bounty. Executive Chef Patrick Willis of Lemaire plans to launch the restaurant's new summer menu on July 11. Lochlander Salmon, a farmed salmon hailing from Scotland, will grace the menu, as well as dishes incorporating items from Lemaire’s garden (check out those crisp cucumbers in the salad above). General Manager Chauncey Jenkins says everyone on staff has gotten in touch with their inner green thumb: “We’ve been using a ton of things from the garden for daily specials. Everyone in the kitchen is super excited, and line cooks and chefs even come in sometimes on days off to check it out.”
Upcoming Events
- Cobra Burger Pop-up, Salt and Forge (July 6): Celebrate First Fridays with the elusive Cobra Burger.
- Friday Cookout Series, Blue Bee Cider (July 6): Get your weekly dose of BBQ and cider.
- Music, Brews and Que, Isley Brewing Company (July 7): All three are happening from noon to 9 p.m.
- Spotty Dog, Union Market (July 7): Check out this ice cream pop-up (don't forget the sprinkles).
- Namaste for a Beer, Strangeways Brewery (July 7): The monthly yoga and beer gathering
- The Taters and Intergalactic Tacos, Steam Bell Brewing (July 7): Potato-themed music (just kidding) and tacos to wash it down
- Scott's Addition Farmer's Market, The Veil Brewing Co. (July 8): Sixteen-plus vendors from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Books and Brews, Intermission Beer Company (July 8): Instead of discussing one book as a group, folks are encouraged to have a beer and talk about books they love.
- Rated “M” For Mondays, Center of the Universe (July 9): Adulting and Mondays can be difficult. Drinking beer is not. Let loose and retreat to your childhood in the form of coloring books and board games.
- Monday Funday, Metzger Bar & Butchery, (July 9): NOLA-inspired event, happy hour and snacks from 5 to 9 p.m., raising money for Chef’s Cycle and No Kids Hungry.
- Secrets of Summer Paella, Sur La Table (July 9): Learn how to make the traditional Spanish dish.
- Mindful Fuel, St. Catherine's School (July 10): Cate Smith, corporate chef for Meriwether Godsey Catering, hosts a discussion about understanding the importance of what we eat.
- Starr Hill Tap Takeover, Kreggers Tap and Table (July 10): A Charlottesville brewery makes it way to Richmond for the three-tap takeover.
- ALS Benefit, Mean Bird (July 10): A great excuse to eat Mean Bird’s fried chicken; a portion of proceeds go to the ALS Association.
- Climate Change and Refugees, HI Richmond Hostel (July 11): Enjoy a traditional Afghan dish at this cultural event about the impact of climate change on refugee displacement and a look at the Richmond refugee community.
- National Mojito Day, Maple & Pine (July 11): From 5 to 11 p.m. sip on the classic, refreshing, and quintessentially summer cocktail.
- Rosé on Robinson, Secco Wine Bar (July 12): Grab your rosé passport ($5) for a self-guided tour of participating spots — Acacia Midtown, The Cask Café, Helen’s, Secco and Spoonbread Bistro.
- Party LIke It’s 1999, The Circuit (July 12): Let’s face it: The ’90s were amazing, and any excuse to break out a scrunchie and sing Spice Girls is welcomed. Remember to tell your server you’re supporting OAR of Richmond; 15 percent of total sales will be donated.
In Other Food News …
- Last week the U.S. Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the Farm Bill, which includes a provision to legalize hemp. The move means big things for the future cultivation of hemp across the country. (Forbes)
- Check out this list of new food-related shows and documentaries hitting Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in the next month and plan to veg out with the AC on full blast. (Eater)