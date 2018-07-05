Richmond Food News: Week of July 2-6

× Expand From Lemaire: lump crab meat, fresh watermelon, cucumbers from their garden, and a curried yogurt sauce (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

East End Eatery

Soul N’ Vinegar, a neighborhood eatery that opened on June 30, wants folks in the East End to drop the Cheetos and soda and reach for coconut milk and a curry bowl. Soul N’ Vinegar offers prepackaged options like chopped salads to go and features a small menu that changes weekly focused on affordable, approachable, healthy eats. Get the full story on how a restaurant owner is trying to switch it up in Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)

The Stamp of Independence

Notice anything different the last time you reached for a cold one? Last year a stamp on craft beer bottles and cans, the Independent Craft Brewer Seal, was created to help consumers easily distinguish between independent craft brewers and big corporate beer companies, aka Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Coors, etc. It’s been a hit. Stone Brewing is on board, and they are not alone — more than half of the craft breweries across the country have also adopted the seal. Learn more about the seal and the continuing evolution of craft beer. (Richmond magazine)

Dining Out in the Trump Era

Politics can be a tough subject for discussion, but following the incident at the Red Hen in Lexington, and a series of other restaurant-related happenings, we were curious how local restaurateurs feel about politics in restaurants. We reached out to some prominent chefs and restaurant owners across the city to ask a few questions and gain local perspective. Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery and Martin Gonzalez of Chesterfield's La Milpa are among the local industry players who shared their thoughts. (Richmond magazine)

Front-of-House Focus

When dining out, typically the main attraction is the food and drink: how dishes tasted, the thoughtful presentation, innovative use of ingredients by the chef, a creative cocktail. But what about the server? The person who guided you through your culinary adventure, the glue that holds the evening together. We sat down with one of RVAdine’s finest folks in hospitality, Michael Verner of Heritage, who looked back with us on his career in service. I also discovered Verner kryptonite comes in the form of vegan gummy worms from Fresca on Addison. (Richmond magazine)

A Richmond Cameo

If you haven’t checked out the podcast Restaurant Unstoppable from New Hampshire native Eric Cacciatore (like the chicken dish), I suggest taking a listen because he recently made a pit stop in good ole RVA. Cacciatore travels across the country visiting major cities and scopes out their dining scene by speaking with restaurateurs and chefs. His goal is to enable folks in the restaurant industry to learn from one another and share ideas. We met with him earlier this week, and word on the street is he spoke with Mike Ledesma of Perch for the podcast, as well as Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound.

Sugar Toads

The time has come, my friends: Sugar toads, aka puffer fish, are in season. If you aren’t familiar with the humble sugar toad, I suggest getting acquainted. These little guys are common in the Chesapeake Bay and make for a mean fried snack. Our freelance writer Stephanie Ganz provides some sugar toad insight, and chef Randall Doetzer, formerly of Nota Bene, shares his recipe for grilled sugar toads with garlic anchovy butter. (Richmond magazine)

Hopewell Meadery

Mead is like the long-lost cousin of wine and cider, made from fermented honey, water and fruits, and it's slowly but surely easing its way into the regional beverage scene. Hopewell will soon be home to the newest meadery, Haley’s Honey Meadery, set to open at 235 E. Broadway Ave. in the late fall as part of a project to revitalize downtown Hopewell. The project is partially funded by a $12,000 grant from Gov. Ralph Northam’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which supports businesses that buy farm products from across the state. Haley’s will source fruits from local farms to make the mead. (News release)

Shockoe Bodega

Pupusas? Arepas? Mexican beer and wine? Residents in Shockoe Bottom are about to receive some Latin specialties close to home as the forthcoming La Bodega plans to open at 104 E. 18th St., the former Luncheonette space, by late August or early September. Familiar with Margaritas Cantina or Mijas? All three ventures are from the same owner, Carlos Londono, who says he’s excited to open a spot that focuses on creating a hub for the community. La Bodega will be a market and Latin and American eatery open for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning at 7:30 a.m. daily. (Richmond BizSense)

Summertime Seasonal

Summer produce is here, and it's time for the return of seasonal dishes taking advantage of that bounty. Executive Chef Patrick Willis of Lemaire plans to launch the restaurant's new summer menu on July 11. Lochlander Salmon, a farmed salmon hailing from Scotland, will grace the menu, as well as dishes incorporating items from Lemaire’s garden (check out those crisp cucumbers in the salad above). General Manager Chauncey Jenkins says everyone on staff has gotten in touch with their inner green thumb: “We’ve been using a ton of things from the garden for daily specials. Everyone in the kitchen is super excited, and line cooks and chefs even come in sometimes on days off to check it out.”

