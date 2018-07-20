Richmond Food News: Week of July 16-20

× Expand The BBQ Bucket from Momma's Barbecue, now available at Boka Grill SOTJ along with a full barbecue menu. This towering bad boy features a mac and cheese base, beans, corn, country slaw, smoked pork, corn bread and campfire sauce, a mix between Alabama white and Richmond barbecue sauce. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Fresh Start

Brandon Pearson, co-owner of Sabai and Temple, is branching out for his first solo project, but don’t expect to find the usual noodle dishes on the menu. Aloi is set to open by the end of the month, hopefully July 27 (the day Pearson co-opened Sabai in 2015) at 3103 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition, with a focus on seasonality and highlighting regional American cuisine. Chef Ben Watters, formerly of Brenner Pass and Lemaire, is at the helm in the kitchen, crafting dishes that are veggie-forward, with lean proteins and bright colors. (Richmond magazine)

Farm to Spoon

In case you missed it, The Wooden Spoon Cafe opened at 5714 Patterson Ave. July 17, dishing out a menu reflecting the travels and upbringing of chef-owner Yvette Daniel. Years spent in Venezuela and Spain and at Le Cordon Bleu in Miami mean Daniel has some culinary tricks up her sleeve. New to Richmond, she offers a breath of fresh air on the dining scene along with dishes embracing a farm-to-kitchen concept. Currently, The Wooden Spoon is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Mondays and offers breakfast items, daily soups (one of Daniel’s specialties), gourmet sandwiches and salads. (Richmond magazine)

Trail Angel

The Appalachian Trail, aka the “AT,” runs from Georgia to Maine, and, at approximately 2,200 miles, it’s the longest continuously marked footpath in the world, the heart of which is right here in good ole Virginia. Devils Backbone’s Basecamp, on 100 acres in Nelson County just a handful of miles from the AT, has become the spot for people — including hundreds of thru-hikers each year taking a break from the trail — to drink, eat and enjoy outdoor activities. Learn more about a special partnership between Devils Backbone and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy that benefits the AT. (Richmond magazine)

Tacos and ’Cue

Barbecue and tacos: two foods near and dear to my heart that will soon be available under one roof. Boka Tako made its debut on Richmond’s food truck scene in 2010 and eventually expanded to brick-and-mortar locations in The Fan and South Side. Momma’s Barbecue, a food truck from Boka chef-owner Patrick Harris, launched quietly this past spring and has gained a serious following. “Over the years I’ve had a different focus, like authentic Mexican or Southern cuisine, and it's part of the evolution of our brand. We’ve always done fusion, but this era the focus is on barbecue,” says Harris. The plan is to offer Momma’s slow-cooked hickory-smoked meats, along with the full food-truck menu, at Boka Grill SOTJ. Harris tells me the Hillbilly Philly, with sliced brisket, onions, peppers, American cheese and campfire sauce — a mix of Alabama white and Richmond barbecue sauces — is a crowd-pleaser.

Pies on Pies

Billy Pie opened July 13, and I suggest taking a trip to 6919 Patterson Ave. to see what the talk is all about. Responsible for those pizzas with a cult-like following at Triple Crossing Fulton beginning in 2016, Billy Pie has been gaining popularity ever since and can be found in the frozen foods section at spots like Union Market and Ellwood Thompson’s, and now the brick-and-mortar. The casual neighborhood spot also features a small, simple menu with salads, antipasti, a couple desserts, and beer and wine. (WTVR)

A Feast for the Fest

The Richmond Folk Festival is still months away, but Folk Feast, the culinary celebration that precedes it, announced this year's restaurant lineup, and we will be there Oct. 9 to fill you in on all the talent at the once again sold-out event. The Feast, now in its sixth year, takes place at the American Civil War Museum at Tredegar and allows local chefs such as Adam Hall from Saison and Greg Johnson from Citizen to showcase their skills and raise funds for the festival. Check out the full list of participating restaurants. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Cook Out With Nick

If you've dined at Stella’s restaurant, you may have experienced the pleasures of Greek Locanico sausage, made from pork flavored with orange rind and wine and perfect on the grill. Speaking of wine, in addition to grilled sausage and other tastings, there will also be samples flowing at Nick’s Produce & International Food Market on Saturday, July 21, for the first annual Nick's Summer Cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elias Burrell, operations manager for Nick’s, says the event is a way to showcase their products, and they're excited to be able to host events at their new, larger location on Westwood Avenue. “This event is a way to connect with the local community,” says Burrell. “Nick's has roots in Richmond that go back over 50 years, so we want to continue this rich local tradition by having events like this that will keep Nick's fresh in the mind of the community and to show our appreciation.”

From the Grocery Aisle

Kroger shoppers, take note: The grocery store chain launched its Scan, Bag, Go app (App Store | Google Play) at the Willow Lawn store this past week and plans to roll it out at other locations in the near future. Download the app, scan your items, bag as you go, pay for the groceries directly through the app and then boom, you’re done. Kroger says the app allows shoppers to keep track of their spending, gives them more control, promotes the use of reusable bags and is quicker. (News release)

Coming Soon to Powhatan

Soon Powhatan residents can experience authentic Mexican food as El Jinete, a family-owned operation, is set to host its grand opening in the South Creek Shopping Center on Saturday, July 21.

The Mill at Fine Creek, a wedding and event venue nestled in Powhatan along the granite creek, is expanding to include a bakery. Pierre Tocco, a classically trained French pastry chef with 30 years of experience and 15 in RVA, is going to head up the shop. Tocco will craft wedding cakes along with daily pastries and cake slices such as tiramisu and raspberry-almond. If you haven’t been, the space is beautiful, and this may be the perfect excuse to stop by Fine Creek Brewing, a small-batch brewery that opened last year near The Mill, and then indulge in a slice.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …