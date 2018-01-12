Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 8-12

× Expand The new Dixie Bell's Burger Bar and Eggspress on Brookland Park Boulevard (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

As the city begins to thaw, RVADine is heating up. We've got themed restaurants, themed cocktails and more ways to stick to those resolutions (or ignore them altogether).

A Bounty of Breakfast (and Brunch, Burgers and Beer) on the North Side

There's a little musical chairs going on over on Brookland Park Boulevard. Dixie Bell's Burger Bar had been long slated to open at one spot but now, along with their breakfast food truck, Eggspress, have landed a few blocks away in the space that briefly was home to the Luncheonette and then Beer & Waffles. They'll be doing burgers and beer in the evening and breakfast and brunch in the mornings. Does all this shuffling about really matter? No, not really. North Siders are just thrilled that tomorrow (Jan. 13), opening day, they'll be able to get their shrimp and avocado toast again.

If you’ve not checked out the B-52’s-themed breakfast spot, SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, you’re missing out. Quietly opened last November, it’s become the hotspot of the North Side with dishes like the Whole Shack Shimmies breakfast sandwich and the Tin Roof Rusted Hash (fried sweet potatoes with peppers, eggs and a drizzle of salted-caramel maple syrup). Pop in next Friday, Jan. 19, when they are keeping the doors open until 7 for a happy hour and some quirkily tasty dinner options.

Cajun Comes to South Side

On the South Side, the latest restaurant to land at 3514 Forest Hill Ave. (most recently the Kinsfolk space) is Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, which opened New Year’s Eve. Cajun food dominates, with gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys and even a little alligator on the menu. Plus drinks, lots of drinks.

New Year’s Resolve

Yeah, it can be tough to stick to those New Year’s diets. Going out can be particularly tough (though we did recently compile an assortment of healthy options at area restaurants), especially if you’re giving the whole meatless thing a whirl. Have no fear, Jan. 18-21, The Broken Tulip will be going all vegan: four nights of vegan meals with dishes like collard dolmades and cous cous or chargrilled oyster mushrooms with an Adirondack Red latke.

If you’re laying off the booze, check out Nota Bene’s The Dry Tai, a mocktail from bartender Danny McDermott. A heady mix of Lindera Farms Chamomile Vinegar with orange flower water and fresh mint. Or you could pop up over to Rapp Session, where Madison Pere is whipping up custom-made mocktails to suit your particular taste — using tea infusions, orgeat (a simple syrup with almonds and rose water), as well as all sorts of citrus and even a little turmeric to help fight off the winter nasties.

Of course, with the General Assembly back in session, you might need a little tipple to cope. In that case, Rapp Session's Pere has devised a few legislative-themed drinks to help take the edge off the political shenanigans. There’s the 1619, the year Colonial Virginia's House of Burgesses first met, a sidecar with applejack brandy, creme de cacao and apricot liqueur. Or there’s the First Lady Fizz, an egg-white flip with grenadine and sparkling rose all topped off with a house-brandied cherry.

Here (Kind of), Almost Here, and Soon

Hardywood unveiled its new 24-acre facility in Goochland. Far West Enders shouldn’t quite cancel their scheduled Uber service to the Ownby Lane location just yet, though. The new facility will only have soft-opening events scheduled starting in February with the official grand opening in early April.

Meanwhile, over in Scott’s Addition, people are anxiously awaiting ZZQ and Longoven. ZZQ is getting close. They just took delivery on their third smoker, this one a 1,000-gallon offset smoker shipped from Austin, Texas, and are hoping the weather cooperates so they can pave their parking lot and be ready to open their doors in late February. Longoven just got the green light from the city planners and has started interior construction in earnest. They’re looking at a nine- to 11-week buildout.

For the Swan Dive bird watchers, late January/early February is the new date for the arrival of Kevin Roberts' post-Black Sheep venture.

Quick Bites

Earl Grey Brown Ale release , Ardent Craft Ales (Jan. 13) — The fourth annual release of Ardent’s co-lageration with Potter’s Craft Cider and Champion Brewing. Beer and food from River City Wood Fire Pizza.

, Ardent Craft Ales (Jan. 13) — The fourth annual release of Ardent’s co-lageration with Potter’s Craft Cider and Champion Brewing. Beer and food from River City Wood Fire Pizza. Aragon 1904 tapping , Blue Bee Cider (Jan. 13) — Keg tapping of the new vintage of their flagship cider. Taste it before the bottle release next week. Food by The Return of the Mac.

, Blue Bee Cider (Jan. 13) — Keg tapping of the new vintage of their flagship cider. Taste it before the bottle release next week. Food by The Return of the Mac. Grandpa Eddie’s BBQ , Three Notch’d Brewing Co. (Jan. 13) — Pretty self-explanatory.

, Three Notch’d Brewing Co. (Jan. 13) — Pretty self-explanatory. Beer & Cheese Pairing , Truckle Cheesemongers at Isley Brewing Company (Jan. 14) — Because beer and cheese. What else do you need in life?

, Truckle Cheesemongers at Isley Brewing Company (Jan. 14) — Because beer and cheese. What else do you need in life? RVA Draft Room Grand Opening , hosted by Richmond Brewery Tours (Jan. 15) —Head to Carytown and sample 50 craft beers on tap; pay by the ounce. Snacks, games and a prize raffle.

, hosted by Richmond Brewery Tours (Jan. 15) —Head to Carytown and sample 50 craft beers on tap; pay by the ounce. Snacks, games and a prize raffle. Chicken-Fried Ramen Pop-Up by Kudzu, Branch & Vine (Jan. 15) — Noodle-y goodness to benefit the Shepherd’s Circle Foundation, assisting those in crisis in the food and beverage community.

News From Beyond

Comforting News

It’s been a while since former Comfort chef Travis Milton left RVA. Things do, however, seem to be going well for him. Eater has named his St. Paul, Virginia, restaurant, Milton’s, as one of the 19 most anticipated restaurants to open in 2018. We miss him but are happy for his success.

Must-see TV

If you eat food, and I am assuming you do, you need to watch Netflix’s new docu-series, "Rotten." Spanning topics from allergies to adulterated honey to factory chicken production, "Rotten" is a hard look at the problems and challenges facing our global food chain. Personally, I’ve been watching it with my budding foodie children, and it has sparked some interesting conversations and helped open their eyes to all that goes into putting the food on their plates.