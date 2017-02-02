Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Sometimes one hears "whopper" in reference to a burger from Burger King, sometimes to the beloved malted milk ball candy. This week, the word most definitely describes Richmond's food news. There are so many openings, from juice bars to barcades, it'll make your head spin. You've been warned:

Things are heating up this week. (I'm sorry, I couldn't resist.) EAT Restaurant Partners' Beijing on Grove is only one of many new restaurants joining our dining scene, and, of course, if you want more info, it's all below. (Photo courtesy Beijing on Grove)

Do it to it, and by "it," I mean "these events":

On Sunday, dig into the Super Bowl AND some succulent pork at Baja Bean's 8th annual Pig Pickin' event. A $25 ticket gets you food, entry to the game viewing party plus entry in prize giveaways. (Baja Bean)

Then on Monday, catch another Jackdaw dinner, albeit in a new format for the pop-up: Head to Lulu's for a five-course meal including pork belly with yu choi, black garlic and salsify, and a course of Hokkaido scallop with lemongrass xo sauce, scallion, Okinawa black sugar and rice. Tickets go for $65, including tax and tip; due to a beverage partnership change, the cost may change (keep your eyes on the event page for updates).

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, here's an ode to the fried pickle and how it became one of our country's favorite bar foods. (Eater)

and how it became one of our country's favorite bar foods. (Eater) Let's all pour some out for the 100 pounds of avocados that the USDA just turned away from the border. No, it wasn't due to the political climate; there's concern regarding an invasive fruit fly species from the region, although Jalisco — from which these avocados hailed — was an approved grower region. (Extra Crispy)

Till next time, I'll be weeping over the guacamole we'll never get to taste.