Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 23-27

Welcome to the weekend! We've got pour-it-yourself wine, "Mad Max"-themed cocktails, pizza clubs, pizza guides, ice cream and awards all comin' our way:

The view from here: Acclaimed chef Frits Huntjens opens his gorgeous Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in Petersburg next week. Want to know when? We've got more on this and other delicious news items, below. (Photo by Susan Winiecki)

Hey! Go and check out some of these events all about eatin' and drinkin' why don't ya:

HEAR YE, HEAR YE: Nota Bene is launching its new semi-monthly Pizza Club on Sunday, wherein special guests create a pizza and cocktail for the evening. This month's special comes by way of Secco Wine Bar's Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin, and, of course, you can find Nota Bene's regular pizza and cocktail menu there, too! The fun starts at 5. (Nota Bene)

Also on Sunday is an evening of MAD MAX COCKTAILS at Metzger Bar & Butchery. Again, "Mad Max"-themed cocktails and snacks, in addition to the restaurant's full menu. As is wonderfully customary with this restaurant's Sunday cocktail series, five percent of all cocktail proceeds will be donated to the Blue Sky Fund in honor of Kurt Moon. May you drink eternal, shiny and chrome. (Metzger Bar & Butchery)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

You know the old adage: When life/Kellyanne Conway gives you alternative facts, make pizza. National pizzeria franchise Villa Italian Pizza now offers the Alternate Facts Pizza, a six-slice, zero-calorie pizza topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni and ham. Regardless of where we all stand politically, I'm sure we can all believe in alternative facts when it comes to calorie counts. (Mashable)

Ah, cool: A recent study found that those who eat seafood regularly ingest roughly 11,000 pieces of plastic annually. Many of these are the microplastics — think those little beads in your facial wash — that float through our oceans and find their way into our fish. While most of these plastics pass through the human body with ease, scientists estimate about 1 percent don't, and can cause health issues. So there's that. (Munchies)

Till next time, I'll be passing on the fish course. (Just kidding, we all know that's a lie.)