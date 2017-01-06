Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 2-6

If this weekend's impending snow teaches us anything, let it be that our city's dining scene is full of more options than your run-of-the-mill bread and milk. Stock up on kolaches, snow or shine, and sit down to an even bigger plate of Food News:

Gimme pizza, P-I-Z-Z-A: Richmond's got a slew of pizza options for pizza parties or casual pizza-involved gatherings alike, including the newly rebranded Olio in the Fan: Branch & Vine. Bonus: We've got a guide to the city's pizza on newsstands now. All pizza, all the time. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Eat and drink your way through any and all snow with these events, then maybe just hibernate for the next few months:

Due to the snow, Hardywood is actually releasing its Raspberry Stout today as opposed to tomorrow. Find it during normal taproom hours this evening, 4 to 10 p.m., and stay tuned to the brewery's Facebook page for updates about tomorrow's hours. There'll be live music, plus BoDillaz. (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)

Then on Sunday, head to Metzger Bar & Butchery for Gin Den, a gin-focused tasting and cocktail night where 5 percent of the beverage proceeds benefit the Blue Sky Fund in honor of Kurt Moon. Thomas "T" Leggett of The Roosevelt and James Kohler of the forthcoming Brenner Pass will be slingin' gin beginning at 5 p.m.

Looking ahead to Jan. 15 because I can't imagine this won't sell out by next week's Food News: The Roots' Questlove — sometimes spelled with a "Q," sometimes spelled with a "?" — is an avid food enthusiast now with his own food-focused book. His Fire, Flour & Fork discussion panel at VMFA was rescheduled to January, and miraculously, you can still get tickets. Grab them, fast .

. And looking ahead to Jan. 16 for the same reason as above: Some of the biggest names in RVAdine will join forces like an inclusive and way-talented Voltron to benefit Diversity Richmond, which helps serve the LGBTQ community. Chefs Brittanny Anderson (Metzger Bar & Butchery), Lee Gregory (The Roosevelt and Southbound), Jason Lucy (Lucy's Restaurant), Adam Hall (Saison) and Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound) will cook up a five-course meal at Heritage, each dish paired with a beer from Ardent Craft Ales. Tickets cost $75 per person. One seating at 6 p.m. and one at 8. Call Heritage at 353-4060 to secure your spot.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Ever wonder why so many characters in film drink milk? I was especially struck by it whenever I saw that one haywire host downing it in HBO's "Westworld," and thankfully, YouTube film channel Now You See It explains the general symbolism in this handy video . See also: clips of menacing grown men drinking milk. (Esquire)

. See also: clips of menacing grown men drinking milk. (Esquire) If you'd like to see a whopping 466-pound bluefin tuna, I recommend you click this link to take a peek and read all about how the massive fish just went for roughly $632,000 at one of the world's most famous annual fish auctions. I especially recommend you click the link if you also care about the world's dwindling tuna population, and want to read about the strains put on the species by the catching of adolescent fish. (I brought you up just to bring you back down. Sorry about that.) (NPR)

OK, one last link because I can't leave you on such downer notes: The Wendy's Twitter feed has long been one of my favorite brand accounts, but its recent, public rebuttals just rocketed it to, I don't know, maybe my No. 1? It's the best. See for yourself. (FoodBeast)

Till next time, I'll just be over here with a Baconator.