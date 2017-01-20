Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 16-20

Yes, there is such thing as a free lunch. Just ask Cava Grill, which opens its first Richmond location next month. What's that? You're hungry for more? Keep scrollin'. (Photo courtesy Cava Grill)
Hi, everyone. We've all got a lot on our plates, but here, it's mostly in a good way:
- LET'S GET READY TO YUM-BOWWWWWLLLLLLLLLLL. D.C. metro area-based chain Cava Grill is opening not one but three fast-casual Mediterranean restaurants in Richmond over the next few months, and the launch of the first is but a couple of weeks away at 810 W. Grace St. near VCU. Its build-your-own-bowl format lets you top a variety of greens, grains or pita with braised beef, grilled chicken or locally sourced lamb, as well as a slew of house-made sauces and salads. And, not to bury the lede here, but Cava Grill will also feed you a free lunch on opening day at each of its locations. The company is teaming up with a few local makers and organizations such as Whisk bakery, Tricycle Gardens and Border Springs Farm. There's no official opening date for any of these spots yet, and of course I'll keep you updated on those once they're locked down, but in the meantime, for more info — such as menu, pricing and what else to expect — click right this way. (Richmond magazine)
- Come April, Staples Mill Shopping Center's about to get a lot smokier. The team behind Firehouse Bar-B-Que food trucks plans to open Smoke Pit Grill at 9074 Staples Mill Road, serving up smoked mac 'n' cheese, soups, burgers, local beer and, of course, smoked meat. (Richmond Biz-Sense)
- In closures, Jackson Ward's Boka Tavern is now closed, according to a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page: "Thank you all for your support in trying to make Boka Tavern work! Sadly, this has come to an end. Boka will be moving forward to focus on core operations with Catering events, weddings and our new box lunch program out of our central facility Southside at the Boka Grill." Last summer, Boka Tavern replaced the short-lived Antler & Fin restaurant also owned by Boka restaurateur Patrick Harris. (Richmond magazine)
- In brew news, this week Hardywood launched Family Tree, an annual beer club/subscription service that not only crashed the brewery's site but filled up its 100 member slots faster than you can throw back a sample from the tasting room. It appears the waiting list is already full of thirsty Family Tree hopefuls, which comes as no surprise: According to our own Robey Martin, beer subscription services are rare around these parts, and worth the investment. Perhaps it's a business format more spots should look into as competition continues to, ahem, brew.
- In more Scott's Addition beverage news, Buskey Cider is ramping up its production with, drumroll please, canned cider! The operation and taproom, located at 2910 W. Leigh St., is releasing its first batch of canned hard cider tomorrow at noon with cans that feature images of the Richmond skyline and apples that signify the Virginia-grown produce in every 12-ounce can. YES, WE CAN! (Full disclosure: That pun hurt a little. OK, it hurt a lot.) (Buskey Cider)
- In the West End, local juice and fresh-eats outfit Ginger Juice just got a whole new menu revamp from some new-to-town talent. Jermaine Jonas, formerly of New York City's Juice Press, took over the kitchen last month and is churning out new breakfast sandwiches, salads, snacks and more, while Goatocado, Ginger Juice's previous food option, focuses on its own restaurant in the Fan. (Style Weekly)
- Last Sunday, producer/musician extraordinaire and noted food enthusiast Questlove came to Richmond to discuss creativity and the way it relates to food, music and everything else around us. The Roots drummer spoke on a Todd Kliman-moderated, Fire, Flour & Fork-organized panel alongside musician and Comfort/Pasture chef Jason Alley, Richmond-based musician Natalie Prass, GWAR(bar) musician and chef Mike Derks, and musician and UR President Dr. Ronald Crutcher, and you can find a great recap right over here. (RVA Mag)
- And speaking of cool things in the community, Ellwood Thompson's just launched its Wooden Nickel program, wherein you bring your own shopping bag and in return, the grocery will donate your bag credit to a local nonprofit. First up? This quarter's beneficiaries are the RVA Environmental Film Festival and UnBoundRVA. (Ellwood Thompson's)
- Nearby, Belmont Butchery is temporarily closing for renovations. Stop by tomorrow for its last day of service until the shop reopens on Feb. 1! (Belmont Butchery)
- A general rule of thumb is not to be salty, unless you're an oyster. These bivalves are plentiful along the shorelines of the Mid-Atlantic, and thanks to a number of oyster farms and local organizations, modern-day oyster farming in the area has never been better. Click your way over here to learn a bit more about this glorious shellfish, then take a stab at this recipe for oyster and spoonbread stuffing from Michael Hall of Spoonbread Bistro. (Richmond magazine)
- And in some sadder news, Owen Lane, Vagabond executive chef — and former Magpie chef and restaurateur — is no longer cooking at Vagabond, nor is he in Richmond. In a conversation with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Vagabond co-owner Dave Peterson cited Lane's personal issues, while Lane himself told the publication, "I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter." The chef moved to Nashville earlier this week. Lane's sous chef, Lilly Clem, will be heading up the kitchen, which will tweak and focus on high-quality bar food as early as this week.
Break out those stretchy pants and get eatin':
- How are those fitness resolutions going? Yeah? Same, same. For those of us in need of a little more nudging and a little less pudging, Strangeways Brewing is hosting its first installment of Boot Camp and Brews, where the fine folks from Fit by Benns will lead you in a fitness class beginning Saturday at 11 a.m., all for $10 (bring a friend for free)! If you can't make it tomorrow, there'll also be classes on Feb. 4 and 18. (Don't forget the hard-earned beer after class.) (Strangeways Brewing)
- And if you're hungry for community betterment, tomorrow is Hashtag Lunchbag, Richmond's monthly event to help pack lunches for those in need. Simply stop by VCU housing at 830 W. Grace St. and help assemble some sammies for a good cause from 9 a.m. to noon. (HTLBRichmond)
- Then on Monday, begin your week with a bang, or at least a few cocktails and some fried chicken: Happy anniversary, Rogue Gentlemen! In honor of turning 3, the restaurant and cocktail bar is throwing a party from 9 p.m. to midnight with sparklin' wine, food from Mean Bird, drink specials and music. A $10 entry fee gets you some Mean Bird grub aaaaand a cocktail. (The Rogue Gentlemen) P.S.: Rogue is donating ten percent of tonight's sales to Planned Parenthood. Support never tasted so good.
- Monday's also got an Underground Kitchen all lined up for you, and I'll tell you one thing, the secret location is anything but subterranean. If that piques your interest, head on over to the ticket page for A Room with a View, the supper club's first event of 2017. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m., dinner begins at 7 and $125 gets you there.
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- Where do you fall on the beer-lovers' scale between Cheap Beer and Peak Craft Movement? This essay takes a solid look at the two very different beer realms in relation to pop culture, and where the industry's "beer populism" could be headed. (Eater)
- Work in food service can be demanding and soul-crushing, but it can also be healing and monumentally educational — especially, as studies show, for those with disabilities. Here, NPR shadows a few employees and sees the benefits firsthand. (Of course, at least one restaurant in town already knew this — just ask the great team at Positive Vibe Café.)
Till next time, I'll just be eating my feelings. HMU if you wanna join.