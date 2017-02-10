Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 6-10

You made it to the weekend! Your reward? Lobster rolls, so much brunch, pizza praise, new restaurants and a foodie kind of love. Heartwarming, for sure:

Feeling lucky? You should. Highroller Lobster Co. drives down from Maine this weekend for its second pop-up at The Veil Brewing Co., and I think you should go. Then again, there are a lot of things you should eat and drink this weekend, and you can find 'em all below. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

It's going to be a cold one, so warm up with these here events:

Hey! Warm yourself from the inside out by heading to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia for the 3rd annual The Exclusive Black List. Starting at 7 p.m., celebrate the African-American wine community and taste 26 wines, meet the vintners, and enjoy some heavy hors d'oeuvres and live jazz, and maybe get to dancing. (See also: This museum is stunning. Go.) (The Vine Wine Club)

Journalism is at its core a public service, thus it is my duty to inform you of this event even though I know it may very well make the lines even longer than they were last time, but I want you to be informed and have nice things, even if it increases my own wait times, so here we go: On Saturday morning, get thee to The Veil Brewing Co. for another visit by Maine-based The Highroller Lobster Co., which is driving down to Virginia with coolers of fresh seafood that will help you live your best lobster-roll life. There will also be grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with fresh crab, lobster ghee and, really, all things good because not only will there be some of the best lobster rolls I have ever tasted; you can wash it down with beer by The Veil and beer by Trillium Brewing Co. AND DJ sets AND a live performance by Chance Fischer. What more do you want??? The fun runs from noon to midnight, see ya there. (The Veil Brewing Co.)

And if that aforementioned Brunch Market at Lunch and Supper didn't sound like your thing (who are you?), or if you want to double brunch (that's more like it), just walk a couple blocks down the road to Blue Bee Cider for a Nate's Bagel pop-up from 1 to 3 p.m., where you'll find breakfast sandwiches, sangria, and dessert-cider and rosé tasting flights. (Blue Bee Cider)

Apparently Scott's Addition is the place to be this weekend, especially for brunch (maybe even triple brunch?), because you can also shuffle on over to Isley Brewing Co. for another Mean Bird brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find fried (vegan) chicken biscuits, hot Ironclad coffee, mimosas, beer and beer-based Bloody Marys. Hot dang. (Mean Bird)

And a happy birthday to Perk! Coffee + Lunchbox, now two years old! Celebrate in Bon Air on Sunday with pour-over coffee from Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co., plus tastings of the always effervescent Mother Shrub, plus bites from Craft Brew Bread and Vegtabowl Foods, in addition to Perk's usual goods. And oh, hey, drip coffee is $1 all day! And also oh, hey, there's a raffle and storytelling! Stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and wear your best party hat, even if only in your heart. (Perk! Coffee + Lunchbox)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

First it hit D.C., then it hit Philly: #Pizzagate is back, and this time the conspiracy theory alleges both Pizza Brain and Little Baby's in Philadelphia are part of the Clinton sex-ring fake news scandal. Cool. (Eater)

"African-American cooking techniques, to me, are American cooking techniques," says Executive Chef Jerome Grant, who oversees Sweet Home Café in D.C.'s new National Museum of African American History and Culture. "Whether we were slaves or indentured servants, a lot of the meals were done by African-Americans throughout the United States." This is a great interview with the chef about how he's crafted his menu to represent a number of regional and historical cuisines, and how to keep them authentic. (NPR/WBUR)

Till next time, I'll be over here, still trying to book tickets to that museum and drooling over its café's menu.