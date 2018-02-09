Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 5-9

× Expand Pizza for schools at The HofGarden (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

Taxes, a Hard Thing to Swallow

Unless you’ve been on a social media break in the Caribbean, there’s been no escaping the topic that has dominated RVA the last couple of weeks: the Mayor’s proposed meals tax increase. Passions have been running high on his topic, and, if nothing else, it has focused attention on the sorry state of local schools and what to do about it. Rather than wait for the city to act, Bobby Krueger over at The HofGarden has stepped up to the plate. For the next 90 days $1 from each pizza sold will go to local nonprofit Building a Better RPS. These David Hasselhoff-themed Alsatian pizzas — The Hof … Hasselhoff … get it? — feature ingredients like huge chunks of house-cured bacon and leeks on the Zardu Hasselfrau or pulled pork and goat cheese on the Colonel Nick Fury. Plus, at $6 a pop during happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. every day, they’re a steal.

East Goes West

Fans of Carytown’s East Coast Provisions will be happy to hear that they won’t have to wait much longer for the West End version of the seafood hot spot, now slated to open in late March/early April. The subtle name change, to West Coast Provisions, sets the tone for the menu, which will shift from Eastern Seaboard ingredients and tastes to one that emphasizes the West Coast, with nods to the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Rim. Executive Chef Trevor Knotts is busy experimenting with new dishes for the rollout. Check out his Instagram feed to follow his progress.

Headed South

With rebuilding their fire-damaged Carytown location taking much longer than anticipated, Don’t Look Back has decided to head south to Forest Hill and open a second location to help quench RVADine’s ravenous appetite for Nate Gutierrez’s tacos. The space they are moving into looks like it has been vacant for quite a while, so the opening may not be until this summer but, as they are picking out patio furniture, tacos and tequila shots under the stars should be worth waiting for.

Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler

Now through Feb. 18, Rapp Session is gearing up for Mardi Gras, with special drinks including their take on a Hurricane — the Slurricane, with vodka, gin, rum, orgeat, a little grapefruit juice and a touch of Cherry Herring (a Danish cordial, no fish involved) — and some traditional and nontraditional dishes such as the Craw Dog, a hot dog topped with crawfish. You can even pick up a house-made King Cake to take home for your own party; call ahead to order or check for availability. And yes, the cakes will have little babies baked in!

On the big day itself, Tuesday, Feb. 13, Lady N’awlins will be throwing a block party (no street closing, so be careful out there) featuring gumbo, jambalaya and a crawfish boil.

The Big 3

Perk!, the kid-friendly Bon Air coffee and sandwich shop, turns 3 this Sunday. They’ll be celebrating all day with cake, activities for the kids and even a portrait studio with Wild Design Photography. Proceeds from the portraits go to help support Richmond Young Writers. RYW is a great program that offers age-appropriate writing workshops for kids year-round. My older son has attended these for years and looks forward to the different classes, topics and guest speakers they offer.

Small Plates

Kitchen on Cary abruptly announced via their Facebook page that they will be closing the restaurant after service this coming Saturday. Details are scarce for the closure, but Chef Michael Macknight, formerly of Lemaire and Charles City Tavern, is planning on staying in RVA. If you made reservations for Valentine’s at the Shockoe Slip eatery, you'll want to make other plans.

Rogue, formerly The Rogue Gentlemen, is in progress being rebranded and refreshed with a lighter new look and furniture. Owner John Maher’s reopening “next week” has been nailed down to Tuesday, Feb. 13. Act fast to reserve your spot, as table space there is limited.

Another date to write down is Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. That is the confirmed date and time of the opening of ZZQ in Scott’s Addition. In anticipation, you can read the story of their journey, from conception to construction. The only question is, will this be RVADine’s first overnight camp-out line for a restaurant opening?

Bell Cafe in Mechanicsville knocked a hole in their wall and expanded into the space next door. Expect to see an expanded cocktail menu and more dinner options rolling out in the coming weeks.

Quick Bites

Boozy Brunch With Cupid , Maple & Pine (Feb. 10 and 11) — Have breakfast, drink booze, get shot with an arrow by Cupid.

, Maple & Pine (Feb. 10 and 11) — Have breakfast, drink booze, get shot with an arrow by Cupid. The Brunch Market (Feb. 11) — The Brunch Market returns with food, drinks and music to give life to your Sunday routine.

(Feb. 11) — The Brunch Market returns with food, drinks and music to give life to your Sunday routine. Valentine’s Brunch , Blue Bee Cider (Feb. 11) — Nate’s Bagels and cider

, Blue Bee Cider (Feb. 11) — Nate’s Bagels and cider SCAN Fundraiser , Shagbark (Feb. 11) — Six-course dinner with wine pairing to benefit SCAN - Stop Child Abuse Now

, Shagbark (Feb. 11) — Six-course dinner with wine pairing to benefit SCAN - Stop Child Abuse Now Galentine’s Day , Laura Lee’s (Feb. 13) — Ditch the boys and have a girls’ night out. “Ovaries before brovaries.”

, Laura Lee’s (Feb. 13) — Ditch the boys and have a girls’ night out. “Ovaries before brovaries.” Palestinian Dinner, First UU Church (Feb. 18) — A traditional Palestinian dinner to benefit Richmonders for Peace in Israel and Palestine

News From Beyond

A Better Way to Start the Day

There has always been something special about a cold slice of pizza for breakfast, especially after a night of overindulging. Turns out that craving is actually not a bad choice and often better than a bowl of sugary cereal. (Munchies/Vice)

Noodly Goodness

RVA has been ramen-crazy for a while now with an explosion of restaurants and pop-ups to sate that craving. If you’re still wanting more, might I suggest a road trip? On Feb. 25, Ramen World in D.C. will feature some of the city’s hottest ramen chefs and cutting-edge techniques. Go check it out and see if RVA is holding its own against the big boys. (Washington City Paper)