Richmond Food News: Week of Feb 26-March 2

× 1 of 3 Expand A sampler tray from my ZZQ experience — smoked brisket, jalapeno mac and cheese (a must-have), collard greens, and slaw. The pickles and bread served as perfect palette cleansers between every flavorful bite. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 3 Expand Co-owner Alex Graf (third from left) receives a warm embrace on Friends and Family night at ZZQ. Behind her, a story wall is decorated with pictures that chronicle ZZQ's five-year journey from pop-up to permanent home. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 3 Expand An ode to ZZQ's foundations, the neon sign represents the nicknames of owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf. Chris is a native Texan, and Alex's former roller derby name is Orangina. Combine them both and you have peace, love and BBQ (or should I say ZZQ). (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

At Last, ZZQ

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and you’ll get the chance to find out when the much-anticipated ZZQ opens its doors Saturday, March 3. I went last night for the soft opening, and still I can close my eyes and taste the brisket. Simply follow the smoke to Scott’s Addition, where pitmasters and owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf will serve the holy trinity of Texas-style craft BBQ: brisket, pork spare ribs and sausage. Get ready for jalapeno mac and cheese, brisket tacos, and to unbutton those pants. Here’s the scoop from Richmond magazine's Todd Kliman on how ZZQ transformed from pop-up to brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The Jackdaw Pops up for Good

The Jackdaw, the 3-year-old Filipino-inspired pop-up by Ian Merryman, executive chef at Millie’s Diner, has also found a brick-and-mortar location. Piet Jones got the scoop on the new spot, Tiny Victory, and shares what we can look forward to. (Richmond magazine)

Comfort for a Cause

Master restaurateurs or champions for causes beyond the kitchen? Jason Alley and Michele Jones, co-owners of Comfort and Pasture, surely are both. On Monday, Feb. 26, they took Richmond by storm by announcing that they were switching up their business model, partnering with FeedMore to help combat the hunger epidemic in and around Richmond. Starting yesterday, all net profits from Comfort will go toward the cause, and they will also focus on fundraising events and raising awareness within the community. When I asked FeedMore CEO Doug Pick on Wednesday night how long this venture would last, he responded hopefully, “Forever.” I think my faith in humanity is slowly being restored.

Chefs on Wheels

The trend of giving back continues. On April 22 at 6 p.m., CurEat app creator Steve Mangan, along with local chefs including Sunny Baweja of Lehja and David Shannon of L’Opossum, will gather at Brenner Pass for an intimate dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry through the CurEat cycling team, whose members will ride in the Chefs Cycle event in Charlottesville this September. Attendees can speak with the chefs, taste their cuisine and enjoy specialty cocktails. Tickets are $100. CurEat provides the best spots in a variety of cities from food and beverage industry insiders, including Richmond chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Brittanny Anderson, who will chronicle her trip to Durham, North Carolina, March 5 and 6 via the app.

New Name, Same Vibe

With more than 29 restaurants participating, it’s hard to know where to begin, but it’s easy to predict that you won’t be disappointed. The 2018 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (formerly Black Restaurant Week) kicks off this Sunday, March 4, from noon to 5 p.m. at Abner Clay Park for Mobile Soul Sunday with food trucks, music and (hopefully) sunshine. The event continues through Sunday, March 11.

Getting Ready to Take Flight

An update on Swan Dive from freelancer Piet Jones: "Cosmopolitan Hillbilly Bistro" is how Chef Kevin Roberts is jokingly describing his post-Black Sheep venture. In the space of the old Betty on Davis, his "elegant dive-bar" is getting closer and closer to completion. The menu hasn't quite jelled, but Roberts is looking at a range of dishes and styles, from BBQ to French, as well as sandwiches (possibly named after defunct Richmond restaurants and clubs like the old Newgate Prison on Grace) to complement the drinks that will come from behind the freshly lacquered bar. Next steps are city permits and ABC. Look for this swan to take flight mid-March.

Triple Threat

King Family Vineyards returned to Crozet on Feb. 27 with a third Governor’s Cup, this time for their 2014 Meritage — the vineyard's flagship red wine, a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. The family-owned vineyard prides itself on exceptional fruit and wine, and beat more than 99 wineries for the prize. I’ll raise a glass to that. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

O'Toole’s Heads to Chesterfield

The quintessential Irish bar and longtime Forest Hill fixture O'Toole’s announced they are opening a second location in the Charter Colony Shopping Center at 13911 Midlothian Turnpike. It won’t be in time for St. Patty’s Day (the opening date is set for June), but hey, it’s still something to look forward to. (Richmond BizSense)

Ukrop's Lives On

Last year Kroger launched a partnership with Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods in an effort to make Ukrop’s products available to grocers after Ukrop’s and Martin’s locations closed. In one year, Kroger has sold more than 2 million units of Ukrop’s-branded products, including those delightful rainbow cookies. (News release)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...