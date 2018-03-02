Richmond Food News: Week of Feb 26-March 2

1 of 3
A sampler tray from my ZZQ experience — smoked brisket, jalapeno mac and cheese (a must-have), collard greens, and slaw. The pickles and bread served as perfect palette cleansers between every flavorful bite. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Co-owner Alex Graf (third from left) receives a warm embrace on Friends and Family night at ZZQ. Behind her, a story wall is decorated with pictures that chronicle ZZQ's five-year journey from pop-up to permanent home. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
An ode to ZZQ's foundations, the neon sign represents the nicknames of owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf. Chris is a native Texan, and Alex's former roller derby name is Orangina. Combine them both and you have peace, love and BBQ (or should I say ZZQ). (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
At Last, ZZQ
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and you’ll get the chance to find out when the much-anticipated ZZQ opens its doors Saturday, March 3. I went last night for the soft opening, and still I can close my eyes and taste the brisket. Simply follow the smoke to Scott’s Addition, where pitmasters and owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf will serve the holy trinity of Texas-style craft BBQ: brisket, pork spare ribs and sausage. Get ready for jalapeno mac and cheese, brisket tacos, and to unbutton those pants. Here’s the scoop from Richmond magazine's Todd Kliman on how ZZQ transformed from pop-up to brick-and-mortar restaurant.
The Jackdaw Pops up for Good
The Jackdaw, the 3-year-old Filipino-inspired pop-up by Ian Merryman, executive chef at Millie’s Diner, has also found a brick-and-mortar location. Piet Jones got the scoop on the new spot, Tiny Victory, and shares what we can look forward to. (Richmond magazine)
Comfort for a Cause
Master restaurateurs or champions for causes beyond the kitchen? Jason Alley and Michele Jones, co-owners of Comfort and Pasture, surely are both. On Monday, Feb. 26, they took Richmond by storm by announcing that they were switching up their business model, partnering with FeedMore to help combat the hunger epidemic in and around Richmond. Starting yesterday, all net profits from Comfort will go toward the cause, and they will also focus on fundraising events and raising awareness within the community. When I asked FeedMore CEO Doug Pick on Wednesday night how long this venture would last, he responded hopefully, “Forever.” I think my faith in humanity is slowly being restored.
Chefs on Wheels
The trend of giving back continues. On April 22 at 6 p.m., CurEat app creator Steve Mangan, along with local chefs including Sunny Baweja of Lehja and David Shannon of L’Opossum, will gather at Brenner Pass for an intimate dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry through the CurEat cycling team, whose members will ride in the Chefs Cycle event in Charlottesville this September. Attendees can speak with the chefs, taste their cuisine and enjoy specialty cocktails. Tickets are $100. CurEat provides the best spots in a variety of cities from food and beverage industry insiders, including Richmond chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Brittanny Anderson, who will chronicle her trip to Durham, North Carolina, March 5 and 6 via the app.
New Name, Same Vibe
With more than 29 restaurants participating, it’s hard to know where to begin, but it’s easy to predict that you won’t be disappointed. The 2018 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (formerly Black Restaurant Week) kicks off this Sunday, March 4, from noon to 5 p.m. at Abner Clay Park for Mobile Soul Sunday with food trucks, music and (hopefully) sunshine. The event continues through Sunday, March 11.
Getting Ready to Take Flight
An update on Swan Dive from freelancer Piet Jones: "Cosmopolitan Hillbilly Bistro" is how Chef Kevin Roberts is jokingly describing his post-Black Sheep venture. In the space of the old Betty on Davis, his "elegant dive-bar" is getting closer and closer to completion. The menu hasn't quite jelled, but Roberts is looking at a range of dishes and styles, from BBQ to French, as well as sandwiches (possibly named after defunct Richmond restaurants and clubs like the old Newgate Prison on Grace) to complement the drinks that will come from behind the freshly lacquered bar. Next steps are city permits and ABC. Look for this swan to take flight mid-March.
Triple Threat
King Family Vineyards returned to Crozet on Feb. 27 with a third Governor’s Cup, this time for their 2014 Meritage — the vineyard's flagship red wine, a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. The family-owned vineyard prides itself on exceptional fruit and wine, and beat more than 99 wineries for the prize. I’ll raise a glass to that. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
O'Toole’s Heads to Chesterfield
The quintessential Irish bar and longtime Forest Hill fixture O'Toole’s announced they are opening a second location in the Charter Colony Shopping Center at 13911 Midlothian Turnpike. It won’t be in time for St. Patty’s Day (the opening date is set for June), but hey, it’s still something to look forward to. (Richmond BizSense)
Ukrop's Lives On
Last year Kroger launched a partnership with Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods in an effort to make Ukrop’s products available to grocers after Ukrop’s and Martin’s locations closed. In one year, Kroger has sold more than 2 million units of Ukrop’s-branded products, including those delightful rainbow cookies. (News release)
Upcoming Events
- Hibiscus Gose release, Vasen Brewing Co. (March 3) — I’ll let you in on a little secret: I absolutely love sours and gose-style beers; they’re tart, acidic, refreshing and make you pucker. If you’re not a sour aficionado this may be a great starter beer to enjoy, especially as spring approaches.
- National Moscow Mule Day, Maple & Pine (March 3) — Don’t you just adore those shiny copper mugs? The celebration begins bright and early (at least for a Saturday) at 11 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. as bartenders craft variations of the cocktail that was originally made with Smirnoff (who knew?).
- Screens and Suds, Studio Two Three (March 3) — Beer and art. It doesn’t get much more Richmond than that. From 2 to 6 p.m. local artists will sell their work, and breweries from across the country (Cigar City Brewing and Firestone Walker Brewing Co.) as well as local breweries (Strangeways Brewing and The Veil Brewing Co.) will pour their finest at the Ninth Annual Screens and Suds. Whether you're a beer connoisseur or simply being dragged there by a friend, have no fear: Three different ticket prices are available for all tiers of beer enthusiasts.
- Oyster Fest, Dale Ruritan Club (March 3) — The Kiwanis of Central Chesterfield will host their 12th annual Oyster Fest March 3 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
- Virginia Wine Expo, Main Street Station Train Shed (March 3 and 4) — The annual expo wraps up with a focus on RVA, Rooted in Richmond and Bounty of Virginia.
- Steal the Bartender’s Tricks, Ellwood Thompson’s (March 5) — Learn how to make libations using local ingredients with Sean Rapoza of Little Saint.
- Feast RVA, Glave Kocen Gallery (March 5) —The 23rd dinner will feature plant-based chef Keva Miller and is in collaboration with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience to benefit Renew Richmond. Tickets are $30.
- Legends Grille soft opening, (March 5) — The Fredericksburg-based restaurant will take over the former Hattie Mae’s location at 1601 Willow Lawn Dr. Expect 36 taps with an emphasis on Richmond-area beers (they already understand us) and American fare.
- Chef’s Menu Takeover — The Warrior Dinner, Maple & Pine (March 8) — Maple & Pine Executive Chef David Dunlap offers a menu "takeover" inspired by the VMFA's "Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China" exhibition. Tickets are $60.
In Other Food News ...
- According to a new list from Forbes, Richmond’s “culinary offerings are cutting-edge and reason enough to visit.” Stop, you’re making us blush. Check out the top 10 coolest U.S. cities to visit, including our own humble metropolis.
- Who knew pizza could be so controversial? The NFL announced that Pizza Hut would be its new official pizza sponsor, replacing Papa John's, whose founder claimed that NFL players kneeling during the national anthem had affected their sales. (Eater)