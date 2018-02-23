Richmond Food News: Week of Feb 19-23

Eileen, Mayor Levar Stoney and Miss Virginia 2017, Cecili Weber, at the "Celebrity Serve" event benefiting CARITAS (Photo by David Proett Photography)
Nice to Meet You, RVADine
Hello all, and happy Friday! It’s your new food writer/assistant editor, Eileen Mellon, here with my first edition of Food News! I recently said goodbye to the serving life — the industry sucked me in for five years after I graduated from VCU. Saturdays have meant aching feet, a sauce-stained apron because I lack grace, trying to contain my curly locks on top of my head while speed-walking (I’m pretty darn fast), and the dreaded all-black attire. This will be my first Saturday in forever not dealing with customers who sometimes make me doubt mankind, cursing the hosts when I get three tables seated at once, or ferrying trays of food through the dining room like a real-life game of Frogger. Those Saturdays gave me an intimate knowledge of the strange but beautiful rhythm of restaurants and the magic of food.
My new job began this past Sunday at Main Street Station at the Elbys. (I’m pretty sure they wanted me there for my server expertise.) Luckily, the open bar included The Jasper's special cocktail, the “Bizzy Izzy,” made with Woodford Reserve rye whiskey, sherry, lemon and pineapple juices, and bitters, which settled my nerves and ignited my sociability. The annual celebration highlighted Richmond’s ever-changing food scene and featured new award categories such as Global-dining Experience. We've posted all the winners, our event recap video, lots of great photos and a fun time-lapse video from awards presenter Jason Tesauro.
I also used my skills at the 15th annual “Celebrity Serve,” which took place Feb. 20 at Sine Irish Pub and raised more than $40,000 for CARITAS. Mayor Levar Stoney sipped on a Blue Moon (orange slice included) while speaking with community members; podcast personality Kelli Lemon rocked a red apron; and Miss Virginia 2017, Cecili Weber, cleared plates in her sash and heels.
Although I have officially “86’ed” myself from serving, it also feels a little strange. There’s a sense of anxious excitement that I carry with me as I work to discover and share what this city has to offer. If you have any food news, don’t be a stranger.
Can the Empanadas Get Any Happier?
This just in from freelance food writer Piet Jones — Panamanian food truck Happy Empanada, rolling the streets of RVA since 2012, is growing up and settling down. Founder Mama Luciana is heading home to Panama and turning over the keys to daughter Linda Anderson. You’ll still be able to find the pale yellow truck at craft breweries and events around the city, but in mid-March you’ll also be able to find them at 1203 Westover Hills Boulevard, where a Jamaican jerk house used to reside. The new space will be for takeout only, or through GrubHub and UberEats for those of us too lazy to drive, and with a larger kitchen Anderson plans to greatly expand the offerings, introducing more flavors of empanadas as well as new riffs on their very popular rice bowls. Happiness all around.
Sample Perch, Help Holton
Also in from Piet: You would think, with the opening of Perch right around the corner, that Chef Mike Ledsma would be a little hard-pressed for time. Instead, you see him squeezing in pop-ups and events around town. Your next chance to get a peek at what you might dine on at Perch (plus pairings from Blue Bee Cider and Vasen Brewing Co.) will be at Matchbox in Short Pump on Feb. 28. Ledesma will be dishing up duck cassoulet pizza and fire-roasted whole snapper from their wood-fired ovens. Even better, 10 percent of the proceeds will benefit Holton Elementary in North Side.
Gardens Inside Restaurants?
Chefs and home cooks, imagine growing your own organic bok choy, bibb lettuce, and “vegetable confetti,” or microgreens, that delicately decorate dishes, inside your restaurant or house. Alexander Olesen and Will Graham, founders of Charlottesville-based Babylon Micro-Farms, are switching up the gardening game with their new line of hydroponic appliances. They spoke at VCU's Depot on Wednesday. Their $8,000 plug-and-play kit combines micro-farming with an app that allows produce to be grown on site. Game-changer? Time will tell.
Puzzles of the Plate
Ever wondered how chefs come up with a new menu item in an ever-growing and ever-changing food scene? The chefs from Little Nickel and the forthcoming Longoven and Perch let us in on the process and roadblocks they experience when crafting a dish. Richmond also has more than a few global-food pockets across the region. Learn where they are and what you should try.
Another Week, Another Brewery
This time in Manchester: Michael and Laura Hild announced they will open Manastoh Brewing, a neighbor to the brewpub Dogtown Brewing Co., which they are also constructing. Beer empire, anyone? (Richmond BizSense)
Upcoming Events
- "In Plain Sight" is a five-course food and cider pairing on March 21 at Blue Bee Cider. The dinner's goal: to raise funds and friends for the Human Trafficking Institute.
- Five Virginia breweries will exhibit at the Craft Beer Rising Festival in London. Across the pond they have become infatuated with Hardywood’s Virginia India Pale Ale (VIPA), and The Independent ranked it as one of the 10 best IPAs. Go Richmond! (WTVR)
- Purim, or the Feast of Lots, is Feb. 27 this year and a quintessential community-based, joyous Jewish holiday celebrated with drinks, costumes and gifts. Who better to host than Perly’s?
- Immerse yourself in Richmond food history at the Black History Museum Feb. 28 with the screening of "The Hail-Storm: John Dabney in Virginia,” a documentary by local filmmakers Hannah and Lance Ayers that chronicles the life and culinary excellence of Dabney, a famous African-American caterer and bartender during the 1800s. Included in the $20 ticket price are mint juleps, hors d'oeuvres and desserts inspired by Dabney.
- Bourbon Barrel Baltic Sunrise Release, Hardywood Craft Park Brewery (Feb. 24). You had me at bourbon — Hardywood does a riff on their Baltic Sunrise, a full-bodied lager with hints of coffee and chocolate that finishes smooth and malty.
- Nick’s International Foods Grand Reopening (Feb. 24). Since the new location doesn’t have a deli, indulge in some samples of Greek cheese, dolmades and baklava, along with a wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Byrd House Pop-up, Graduate Richmond (Feb. 24) — The newest addition to the Richmond rooftop bar scene will feature cocktails, food from the Byrd House and hopefully warm weather from 4 p.m. to midnight.
- Group Paint Night at Vasen Brewing (Feb. 28) — Grab a friend, grab a beer, and paint Nordic landscapes with local artist Shay Wilson from 6 to 9 p.m.; all supplies are provided.
- Italian Mid-Winter Dinner with Four Forks at Broken Tulip (Feb. 28)
- Wine Dinner at Bistro Bobette (Feb. 28) — French dinner with French wine, hosted by Jules Martin of Aquitaine Wines
- The Virginia Wine Expo's Noodle and Dumpling Affair (Feb. 28) — Peter Chang and an array of area restaurants gather at the Hilton Downtown.
- The Virginia Wine Expo's Burger Blast (March 1) — The iconic burger is elevated with creative takes and paired with handpicked wines and limited-release craft beers.
In Other Food News …
- First queso, now the trendy quinoa. Chipotle is attempting to switch it up with the addition of quinoa to their menu, which has debuted in some New York locations.