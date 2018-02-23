Richmond Food News: Week of Feb 19-23

× Expand Eileen, Mayor Levar Stoney and Miss Virginia 2017, Cecili Weber, at the "Celebrity Serve" event benefiting CARITAS (Photo by David Proett Photography)

Nice to Meet You, RVADine

Hello all, and happy Friday! It’s your new food writer/assistant editor, Eileen Mellon, here with my first edition of Food News! I recently said goodbye to the serving life — the industry sucked me in for five years after I graduated from VCU. Saturdays have meant aching feet, a sauce-stained apron because I lack grace, trying to contain my curly locks on top of my head while speed-walking (I’m pretty darn fast), and the dreaded all-black attire. This will be my first Saturday in forever not dealing with customers who sometimes make me doubt mankind, cursing the hosts when I get three tables seated at once, or ferrying trays of food through the dining room like a real-life game of Frogger. Those Saturdays gave me an intimate knowledge of the strange but beautiful rhythm of restaurants and the magic of food.

My new job began this past Sunday at Main Street Station at the Elbys. (I’m pretty sure they wanted me there for my server expertise.) Luckily, the open bar included The Jasper's special cocktail, the “Bizzy Izzy,” made with Woodford Reserve rye whiskey, sherry, lemon and pineapple juices, and bitters, which settled my nerves and ignited my sociability. The annual celebration highlighted Richmond’s ever-changing food scene and featured new award categories such as Global-dining Experience. We've posted all the winners, our event recap video, lots of great photos and a fun time-lapse video from awards presenter Jason Tesauro.

I also used my skills at the 15th annual “Celebrity Serve,” which took place Feb. 20 at Sine Irish Pub and raised more than $40,000 for CARITAS. Mayor Levar Stoney sipped on a Blue Moon (orange slice included) while speaking with community members; podcast personality Kelli Lemon rocked a red apron; and Miss Virginia 2017, Cecili Weber, cleared plates in her sash and heels.

Although I have officially “86’ed” myself from serving, it also feels a little strange. There’s a sense of anxious excitement that I carry with me as I work to discover and share what this city has to offer. If you have any food news, don’t be a stranger.

Can the Empanadas Get Any Happier?

This just in from freelance food writer Piet Jones — Panamanian food truck Happy Empanada, rolling the streets of RVA since 2012, is growing up and settling down. Founder Mama Luciana is heading home to Panama and turning over the keys to daughter Linda Anderson. You’ll still be able to find the pale yellow truck at craft breweries and events around the city, but in mid-March you’ll also be able to find them at 1203 Westover Hills Boulevard, where a Jamaican jerk house used to reside. The new space will be for takeout only, or through GrubHub and UberEats for those of us too lazy to drive, and with a larger kitchen Anderson plans to greatly expand the offerings, introducing more flavors of empanadas as well as new riffs on their very popular rice bowls. Happiness all around.

Sample Perch, Help Holton

Also in from Piet: You would think, with the opening of Perch right around the corner, that Chef Mike Ledsma would be a little hard-pressed for time. Instead, you see him squeezing in pop-ups and events around town. Your next chance to get a peek at what you might dine on at Perch (plus pairings from Blue Bee Cider and Vasen Brewing Co.) will be at Matchbox in Short Pump on Feb. 28. Ledesma will be dishing up duck cassoulet pizza and fire-roasted whole snapper from their wood-fired ovens. Even better, 10 percent of the proceeds will benefit Holton Elementary in North Side.

Gardens Inside Restaurants?

Chefs and home cooks, imagine growing your own organic bok choy, bibb lettuce, and “vegetable confetti,” or microgreens, that delicately decorate dishes, inside your restaurant or house. Alexander Olesen and Will Graham, founders of Charlottesville-based Babylon Micro-Farms, are switching up the gardening game with their new line of hydroponic appliances. They spoke at VCU's Depot on Wednesday. Their $8,000 plug-and-play kit combines micro-farming with an app that allows produce to be grown on site. Game-changer? Time will tell.

Puzzles of the Plate

Ever wondered how chefs come up with a new menu item in an ever-growing and ever-changing food scene? The chefs from Little Nickel and the forthcoming Longoven and Perch let us in on the process and roadblocks they experience when crafting a dish. Richmond also has more than a few global-food pockets across the region. Learn where they are and what you should try.

Another Week, Another Brewery

This time in Manchester: Michael and Laura Hild announced they will open Manastoh Brewing, a neighbor to the brewpub Dogtown Brewing Co., which they are also constructing. Beer empire, anyone? (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …