Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 13-17

× Expand This week, Richmond's dining scene — hello, baking skills of Sub Rosa's Evrim Dogu — got some very well-deserved recognition from the James Beard Awards. Of course, that's not all we've got on our plates, so I hope you're ready to dig in. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Good afternoon and welcome to the week's food news! We've got openings, closures, massive national recognition and ... alcoholic ultrasound? All true:

First off, a big, hearty, happy congratulations to both Evrim Dogu of Sub Rosa Bakery and Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar & Butchery, both of whom just landed on the 2017 James Beard Awards semifinalists list. "It's a dream come true," says Anderson, who's up for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. "It's what I've worked for my whole career, and it's awesome." Dogu is up for Outstanding Baker. They're joined by a number of Virginia-based chefs and makers, including Diane Flynt of Foggy Ridge Cider and The Shack's chef Ian Boden. Find the full list here , then stay tuned for the announcement of the Beard Awards' final nominees on Wednesday, March 15, with winners declared at the 2017 James Beard Awards Gala on May 1 in Chicago. (Richmond magazine)

, then stay tuned for the announcement of the Beard Awards' final nominees on Wednesday, March 15, with winners declared at the 2017 James Beard Awards Gala on May 1 in Chicago. (Richmond magazine) In new-restaurant news, two brothers and a Richmond-area investor are set to open a Mexican restaurant at 523 E. Main St. downtown in April. Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill comes by way of Victor and Lalo Macias — the latter being the owner of Lalo's Cocina in The Fan — and investor Afshin Mohammadi. The trio hopes to bring 70 seats, 20 to 30 beers, and a similar menu and feel to that of Lalo's, and what's more, they hope eventually to do it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (Richmond Bizsense)

This might get confusing, but bear with me: Olio is headed to The Fan. Yes, there was previously an Olio in The Fan, though it recently rebranded to Branch & Vine , and was under separate ownership than the Olio currently located downtown at 600 E. Main St. Downtown's Olio, owned by Todd Butler of Butler's Unique Catering, currently serves as both the sandwich- and salad-focused Olio restaurant and as Butler's kitchen for his catering operation, but once the new 40-seat Olio opens at 2028 W. Cary St. in April, Butler will move his catering hub to The Fan (but don't fear; downtown's Olio isn't going anywhere). (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

, and was under separate ownership than the Olio currently located downtown at 600 E. Main St. Downtown's Olio, owned by Todd Butler of Butler's Unique Catering, currently serves as both the sandwich- and salad-focused Olio restaurant and as Butler's kitchen for his catering operation, but once the new 40-seat Olio opens at 2028 W. Cary St. in April, Butler will move his catering hub to The Fan (but don't fear; downtown's Olio isn't going anywhere). (Richmond Times-Dispatch) In some much sadder news, Church Hill's Stroops Heroic Dogs announced this week that the elevated hot dog-stand concept from the team of Dutch & Co. will be changing in the near future. "While handcrafted heroic dogs will not completely go away, we are excited to diversify our menu," the restaurant says on its Facebook page. "The change will be gradual, and we'll keep you posted through our social media outlets. From sandwiches, pastas, to prepared meals to go, we'll be looking to exercise our creative taste buds. We truly appreciate the support Stroops received from back-door dog fans, this neighborhood, and beyond, and look forward to hearing your thoughts on voids we can help fill in this great food neighborhood." The team is soliciting ideas for its next steps, so if you've got any or are interested in taking over the space at 2709 E. Marshall St. yourself, email stroopsrva@gmail.com. (Stroops Heroic Dogs)

In Short Pump, fast-casual national Mexican restaurant chain Café Rio recently closed its doors at 11825 W. Broad St. (CBS 6)

Over in Charlottesville, Hardywood is set to open its new 3,600-square-foot taproom and pilot brewery tomorrow at noon at 1000 W. Main St. (Not to be confused with the brewery's forthcoming Goochland expansion, Hardywood West .) The Charlottesville taproom will serve Hardywood's flagship brews, as well as smaller-batch and experimental beers brewed onsite. (The Daily Progress)

.) The Charlottesville taproom will serve Hardywood's flagship brews, as well as smaller-batch and experimental beers brewed onsite. (The Daily Progress) Meanwhile, there's a call for a Wegmans boycott spurred by the grocery chain's continued offering of Drumpf Winery products. Ten Virginia Wegmans stores stock wine from the Charlottesville-based vineyard, and Wegmans fans and politically minded consumers are taking a stance with their wallets. (The Washington Post)

And, of course, a quick Elby Awards PSA: We're down to roughly 50 tickets remaining for Sunday's big event, so if you haven't grabbed yours, click your way over here to attend our annual ceremony celebrating the Richmond dining scene. This year's show is full of surprises, I can tell you that much. Also, a note on parking: As we're at Altria Theater this year, you can find street parking (free on Sundays) or park in the nearby VCU decks for a nominal fee. Of course, if you're pregaming or planning to go hard that evening, perhaps a car service might be best. Just a thought. OK, see you there!

Every weekend there are some good events for eating and drinking, and here are this weekend's events: