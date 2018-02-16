Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 12-16

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Sweeten up Your Baking Game

Since the advent of social media, the internet is flooded with gorgeous desserts that may make you wonder if your own baking game is up to snuff. Well, you can kick your skill set up a notch by popping into Shockoe Bottom bakery Whisk. One Sunday a month, Executive Pastry Chef Jackie Tissiere ferries a group of students into her kitchen to learn how to make a buttery croissant or that perfect dessert, from creme brulee to chocolate mousse. There’s even a macaron mastery class a few times a year. Sign up early, though; these classes fill up fast.

Triple the Tacos

When Hamooda Shami came to RVA and bought Carytown landmark New York Deli, he envisioned many changes for the place. He quickly learned, however, that it’s not that easy to change iconic places, and many of his plans never came to pass. He’s no longer a part of New York Deli but is now driving the expansion of taco hot spot Don’t Look Back, from the burned-out Carytown location to a new one opening on the South Side later his summer and an announced Scott’s Addition location in the space of the shuttered Triple.

A spring opening for Don’t Look Back/Triple is an “aggressive timeline,” says Shami, but the space is nearly ready-made for DLB. While they’ll put in new floors and new equipment in the kitchen, fans of the old Triple will find themselves in familiar surroundings with much of the layout remaining the same, as will the iconic neon sign.

And what about the pool tables? Right now Shami says at least three of the six will remain. They haven’t quite figured out how many tables they’ll have or if they might add other options.

Chef Nate Guitterez better get himself into physical therapy. He’s currently at home nursing a broken ankle (just got the cast off Thursday!), but with a spring and a summer opening plus the lingering possibility of a return to Carytown, he’ll need to be nimble on his toes.

Games RVA Plays

Speaking of games, the Richmond region has gone game-crazy. First The Circuit Arcade Bar opened in Scott’s Addition, then Champion Brewing on Grace Street downtown added an array of pinball machines. Now Southern Railway Taphouse in Shockoe Bottom has announced they are expanding upward — to the second floor of their building. Plans include more seating, another bar and games from pinball to skeeball. The next venue to come will be Bingo! from Michele Jones, Jason Alley and Jay Bayer (the people behind Pasture, Comfort, Saison and Flora), opening sometime this summer. They hope early summer, but last I talked with Jones she commented on the enormity of the job, so it might slip a little. (Richmond BizSense)

Small Plates

News has been scarce about Chef Jessica Wilson’s Church Hill venue, Grace. After announcing her intent last year it’s been quiet until a recent post to her Instagram caught people’s attention. Looks like Wilson’s garden-to-table space is going to be beautiful. (Church Hill People’s News)

The Underground Kitchen is hosting a Wizard of Oz-themed benefit on March 16 for the Legal Aid Justice Center’s 50th anniversary. The gala will feature food from top chefs like Giovanna Delli Compagni from NYC and Levi Mezick of Virgin Voyages, Virgin’s cruise line, as well as drinks from Gaston Costa Buonocre, also of NYC.

And there’s some James Beard Award semifinalist love for Richmond — siblings Evrim and Evin Dogu of Sub Rosa Bakery, Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass, and An Bui of Mekong/The Answer Brewpub were recognized, respectively, in the outstanding baker; best chef in the Mid-Atlantic; and outstanding wine, spirits or beer professional categories. Finalists will be announced March 14. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Quick Bites

News From Beyond

Paying the Tab

With the debate over the meals tax raging across the city, one new phrase that has entered the lexicon of many in Richmond is “interchange fee.” That’s the money, usually 2 to 3 percent, that the bank takes every time a restaurant swipes a card for a meal. You would think that, in an industry with such tight margins, restaurants would want to take cash and avoid such fees. The answer might surprise you, as more and more eateries in big cities are starting to refuse cash as a form of payment. (Eater)

No More Tears

I’ll admit it: I cry during movies. I also cry, profusely, when chopping onions. Well, there’s hope — maybe. After 30 years of cultivation, Bayer is rolling out an onion that won’t make you all teary-eyed, the Sunion. Unfortunately, it’s only going to be available for two months this year in a few locations. So, until it rolls out nationwide in about five years, we’ll have to keep the tissue handy a bit longer. (NPR)