Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 25-29

It’s quiet and chilly across #RVADine this week, but we’ve got happenings to close out the old year and ring in the new, a pig that rounded the corner, and an update on the Pulse of the city.

New Year’s Eve

Are there lots of places offering big New Year’s Eve menus? Yes. Are there any spaces left? Not really. You might find a table here or there, but it’s going to take a few phone calls, although reservation services like Yelp and Open Table can be a big help in finding that elusive spot. The bigger decision you need to make is where you’re going to be at midnight (if not warmly snuggled up at home in bed).

The answer seems to be in the booming little industrial district of Scott’s Addition. From The Circuit to Brenner Pass to Lunch and Supper, there will be dance parties and drinks to be had across the neighborhood. At midnight, the New Year’s ball (yes, the one that used to rise above the Byrd Theatre in Carytown) will ascend from above The HofGarden’s rooftop bar. Uber in, party, Uber out. Your night will be complete.

A Mean Way to Start the New Year

New Year’s Day is legendary for hangovers. Pop over to Ardent on New Year’s Day for a little hair of the dog and tasty chicken biscuits from Mean Bird and stop feeling so fowl. Even if you can’t quite bring yourself to drink, the chicken will cure what “ales” you. Oh, the hilarity.

The BRT giveth, and the BRT taketh away

November saw The Pig and Pearl close, with owner Mathew Appleget pointing the finger at the GRTC Pulse bus rapid transit (BRT) construction on Broad Street. The Pulse is still not complete, but that hasn’t stopped The Pig and Pearl’s successor, the Cornerstone Cigar Bar & Restaurant, which opened its doors just before Christmas. Dishing up sandwiches, inexpensive oysters and sports on television in the evenings, the restaurant will switch over to music on the weekends, including a Sunday brunch with Neili Neil and DJ Lady Syren dropping the beats.

Max’s on Broad is also feeling a little pinched by the BRT construction, dropping lunch hours until the Pulse project is done and parking has normalized. Brunch and dinner hours will remain the same, and they’ll be available for private parties and functions during lunch hours. As good corporate citizens, Max's won't be cutting any staff, and some are picking up shifts at one of their Tarrant’s locations.

Which leads to the question, what is up with the Pulse? According to GRTC’s Carrie Rose Pace, they’ve “not received a hard completion date” from the contractor. The job is supposed to be completed by June 30, 2018. After June 30, the penalty phase starts, costing the contractor nearly $4,500 per day for the delay. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. We’d all like to have Broad Street back.

News From Beyond

It Didn’t Even Get a Schmear

Holiday travel can be bad enough. Busy airports, surly passengers, tired flight attendants, freezing temperatures. Now, imagine an entire airport evacuated and shut down because of a burning bagel.

Farewell to 2017

2017 had some, well, culinary abominations that we’ll be glad to see left behind. But, before we move on to 2018, let’s recall a few, like the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, clear pumpkin pie and rampant avocado abuse. And don’t get me started on where the cheese is supposed to be in a hamburger emoji.