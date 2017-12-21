Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 18-22

With the holidays upon us, RVADine is a little quiet this week. Even so, we’ve got a surprise change in ownership, holiday beers and more cured fish than you can possibly handle.

× Expand Home-cured salmon, aka gravlax (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

Foushee on the Move

Even if it weren’t a quiet holiday week, the announcement that venerable Grace Street restaurant Chez Foushee had been sold would be leading the news. The sale to restaurant newcomer Whitney Cardozo (her previous food experience includes food styling and catering) won’t lead to immediate changes, but with her background in interior design there may be a new look for the nearly 30-year-old eatery. (Richmond BizSense)

Brookland Park Breakfast

The Luncheonette’s foray onto Brookland Park Boulevard was short-lived, replaced by Beer & Waffles, which came and went nearly as fast. Now the windows are covered and full of mystery. According to owner Brad Barzoloski, Beer & Waffles was just a pop-up; he says to possibly look for a new pop-up in the same space coming sometime in January — maybe.

Avocado toast has been hard to come by in Brookland Park of late. The little breakfast food truck, Eggspress, is closed most days, leaving us North Siders sad. If you’ve been paying attention, though, you’ll notice lots of activity in the building that the food truck is parked in front of. They’re not saying what is happening, but with their Facebook page hinting at big news coming and a hiring announcement looking for front and back of house staff, it looks an awful lot like they’re about to move inside.

A Little Christmas Spirit

For the fourth year, Maldini’s Ristorante Italiano on Forest Hill Avenue is opening its doors on Christmas Day to serve a buffet dinner for those in need. They are seeking drivers to help transport people to and from the restaurant. If you want to help, or know someone in need, give them a call at 804-230-9055.

Some Actual Spirits (Well, Beer)

In anticipation of Ralph Northam’s inauguration, Center of the Universe Brewing Co. has announced the official beer of the inauguration, brewed in collaboration with the governor-elect — InaugurAle. This beer comes in three flavors (banana, clove and citrus) and will be served at inaugural events on Jan. 13 and available for a limited time at COTU’s Ashland taproom.

If you can’t wait that long, check out Richmond magazine writer Robey Martin’s recommendation in The Beer Sherpa. This month she extolls the virtues of Hardywood’s Richmond Lager — easy drinking and light, with the perfect label for those of us gift givers who 1) love RVA and 2) can’t wrap.

A Few Holiday Indulgences

With Christmas Eve on a Sunday this year, many a Richmonder’s brunch plans are upended with a houseful of guests. Genevelyn Steele comes to the rescue with a listicle of the perfect places to grab exactly what you need to whip up that brunch at home with decadent offerings that require the least effort.

There’s also something about smoked and cured fish that makes the holiday special. To that end, Dina Weinstein scoured the city to catch some of the best fishy treats — both for dining in and taking home.

And then sometimes you just want to cure that fish yourself. Tune into WRIR 97.3 at noon on Friday for a holiday edition of Open Source RVA with Open Face host yours truly, sharing my Danish holiday tradition of homemade gravlax. It’s surprisingly simple to make, and you’ve still got time to cure some salmon before Monday.

Quick Bites

Hamaganza - The Final Insult (Dec. 22) — The snow-delayed benefit is Friday night. Event founder Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker was always late, too; he’d be amused.

(Dec. 22) — The snow-delayed benefit is Friday night. Event founder Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker was always late, too; he’d be amused. Passport Cuba , Belle & James (Dec. 22 and 23) — Cuban pop-up featuring Chef Mike Ledesma; not too many of these left before he opens Perch in the spring.

, Belle & James (Dec. 22 and 23) — Cuban pop-up featuring Chef Mike Ledesma; not too many of these left before he opens in the spring. Raspberry Gose Release , Isley Brewing (Dec. 23) — Limited release of the perfect fruity beer for your Christmas goose.

, Isley Brewing (Dec. 23) — Limited release of the perfect fruity beer for your Christmas goose. Boozy Brunch with Santa - Quirk Hotel (Dec. 24) — Your last chance to tie one on with Santa.

- Quirk Hotel (Dec. 24) — Your last chance to tie one on with Santa. Christmas Eve Pub Lunch - Rosie Connolly’s Pub (Dec. 24) — The annual tradition of stopping and having a pint with your friends before heading off to join your family.

- Rosie Connolly’s Pub (Dec. 24) — The annual tradition of stopping and having a pint with your friends before heading off to join your family. Hibachi Santa, Kabuto Japanese Steak House (Dec. 24) — Get that last-minute shot of the kids with Santa while sitting at a hibachi table. Why not?

News From Beyond

Dunkin’ Beer

Because we are clearly living in the end times, Dunkin’ Donuts has released its own beer — a dark coffee stout. They only did this in Massachusetts (in collaboration with a local brewery), so if you really want to try this you’ll have to make a road trip.

Are We Exciting?

Zagat released its annual listicle of the 30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America, and RVA ranked in at number 25, buoyed by James Beard semifinalists like Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass and the brother-and-sister team behind Sub Rosa Bakery, Evrim and Evin Dogu. With new places such as Longoven and Perch on the horizon, maybe we’ll break into the top 20 next year.