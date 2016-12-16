Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 12-16

Get into the holiday spirit with eggnog, and you can make some at home, too, thanks to a recipe from Pasture's Beth Dixon, pictured above. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Ho Ho How's that holiday season treating your waistline already? I've got some good news and some bad news: I can't do much to curb your caloric temptation — there's a lot of great food news this week — but I can tell you there's at least one new healthy option in town, and that'll help. So, really, it's just good news all around:
- 'Tis the season for a great number of holiday-related items and byproducts — baking cookies, twinkling lights draped from every roof, gift exchanges, peppermint everything, Christmas Top 40 while you're stuck in a dentist chair — but there's almost no beverage as festive as eggnog, a drinkable custard of sorts, most often improved with some sort of spirits. Fortunately for us, a great number of Richmond-area restaurants are making theirs in house, using everything from pumpkin cordials to sherry. Here are 10+ spots around town to find eggnog, whether you're looking to try a Dutch-inspired eggnog at Acacia mid-town or one featuring Hardywood's Gingerbread Stout at Graffiato. (Also, non-alcoholic versions! Also, a recipe from Pasture to make at home! Go forth and nog.)
- In more beverage news, Triple Crossing Brewing Co.'s Fulton facility opens TODAY. We told you all about the new digs in February, but now there's even more to share: Not only will the new East End outpost produce and serve beer; co-owners Adam Worcester, Scott Jones and Jeremy Wirtes teamed up with Billy Fallen, founder of Billy Bread, to bring Neapolitan-influenced pizza to 5203 Hatcher St. "These pies are designed and meant to be consumed in one sitting without weighing you down," the company says in a press release. "Our pizzas are made using 00 Italian flour, Italian tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and locally sourced Sausage Craft meats." With more space, Triple Crossing will ramp up its production, as well as begin a spontaneous fermentation program, and canning. The brewery's original location, at 113 S. Foushee St., will remain open and serve as a more experimental brewhouse. Stop by Triple Crossing's new Fulton location Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
- Let's stick with this liquid-news trend for just a minute and hop over to the Museum District, where brothers Channing and Cliff Miller just opened North End Juice Co. at 718 N. Cleveland St. But when you step up to this walk-up window, you won't find fresh juice alone; expect coffee, pastries, empanadas, smoothies and salads, all starting at 7 a.m. daily. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- Now let's switch to solids: Local hot-dog cart The Dog Wagon just found its permanent home in Scott's Addition, where owner Robert Stout just opened a brick-and-mortar spot at 2930-C W. Broad St. in the Gather co-working building. The stand serves a variety of hot dogs, plus boardwalk fries and root beer floats. (Richmond BizSense)
- Over in Carytown, Curry Craft's former home at 2915 W. Cary St. is set to turn not just seasonal, but annual. Hamooda Shami, owner of Don't Look Back and New York Deli, as well as Yearbook in Charlottesville, will open a new concept based on changing concepts. Shami will open a restaurant in the space, but only for 11 months. Once that time is up, he and local design team Campfire & Co. will then strike everything and relaunch a new restaurant in the space — complete with new décor, name and concept — and start all over again until that new restaurant's 11 months are up. Shami, hoping the timeline will create a sense of urgency and incentive for guests to visit, will also launch the 11 Months concept in his Yearbook space, though Charlottesville's concepts will not coincide with those running in Richmond. (Style Weekly)
- If you're entertaining during this holiday season but don't know how to spruce up your table (short of placing spruce all over it), step right this way: Here is R•Home's inspiration guide to a few fun table settings all made or available locally.
- KNOW THY FARMER: How are some of your favorite restaurants sourcing their 'shrooms? Through Steve Haas Mushrooms, a local grower and forager. Read all about Haas here and learn some fun facts about his business. For instance, were you aware that he and his wife, Elizabeth, also offer an organic, small-batch, mushroom-tinged beauty line called Forage Skincare? So much to learn, so get goin'. (Richmond magazine)
- KNOW THY PHILANTHROPIST: Who is Doug Pick, and what is he doing with all those yams? He's the president and chief executive of FeedMore, one of the state's largest hunger-relief organizations. Here's a solid profile on the man behind FeedMore's growth, where it's going and how you can get involved to feed those in need. (Style Weekly)
- Whether you're feeling peckish or ready to take on a full fish board, Perly's Restaurant & Delicatessen brings "Yiddish for delicious" cuisine downtown. Check out Robey Martin's full review here and then tell me you're not craving roast beef and dill-spiced fries, I dare you. (Richmond magazine)
- And last but not least, a shout-out to The Veil Brewing Co., which just made Paste Magazine's list of 2016's best breweries. "Richmond, Virginia’s The Veil is certainly one of the very best craft beer success stories of 2016," Jim Vorel writes. "It’s truly remarkable how fast these guys rose to national prominence and fervent hype after getting their doors open. Better yet is the fact that the hype is justified in this case, because The Veil is making some outlandish, exceptional beer." Find the full story here.
Baby, it's cold outside. Warm up and grub up with these great events:
- Tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy delicious baked goods and beer for a great cause at Terrapin Beer Co.'s Wake 'n' Bake Off at The Answer Brewpub. Local businesses and organizations such as Tricycle Gardens and Brew Gastropub will be baking up treats, and proceeds benefit the Richmond SPCA. (The Answer Brewpub)
- Then wake up on Sunday for more baked goodness and head to Blue Bee Cider for a Nate's Bagel pop-up, where you'll find bagel sandwiches and cider and sangria from 1 to 4 p.m. (Blue Bee Cider)
- Sunday night, end your weekend on a high note with another guest bartender evening at Metzger. The Rogue Gentlemen's Vinny D'Ambrosio joins James Kohler of Brenner Pass and Saison in mixing up cocktails to benefit the Blue Sky Fund in honor of Kurt Moon. Go sip a low-alcohol drink for a cause, 5 p.m. to midnight. (Metzger Bar & Butchery)
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- An essay for the weekend: How one family's favorite Christmas tradition revolved not around turkey, stuffing or ham but White Castle burgers. (Eater)
- Not sure about yours, but my frosting game could use some work. There's almost no bigger kitchen disappointment than spending an hour or two baking, then dashing your dreams of Pinterest glory by way of your own clumsy hand or lack of know-how. Fortunately, Serious Eats made this handy and very informative tutorial so your holiday cookie game will be on point / on fleek / on a roll / on whatever. It'll just be good, OK?
Till next time, please know that I'm actually partial to softer sugar cookies, not the harder ones.