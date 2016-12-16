Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 12-16

Ho Ho How's that holiday season treating your waistline already? I've got some good news and some bad news: I can't do much to curb your caloric temptation — there's a lot of great food news this week — but I can tell you there's at least one new healthy option in town, and that'll help. So, really, it's just good news all around:

Get into the holiday spirit with eggnog, and you can make some at home, too, thanks to a recipe from Pasture's Beth Dixon, pictured above. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Baby, it's cold outside. Warm up and grub up with these great events:

Tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy delicious baked goods and beer for a great cause at Terrapin Beer Co.'s Wake 'n' Bake Off at The Answer Brewpub. Local businesses and organizations such as Tricycle Gardens and Brew Gastropub will be baking up treats, and proceeds benefit the Richmond SPCA. (The Answer Brewpub)

Then wake up on Sunday for more baked goodness and head to Blue Bee Cider for a Nate's Bagel pop-up, where you'll find bagel sandwiches and cider and sangria from 1 to 4 p.m. (Blue Bee Cider)

Sunday night, end your weekend on a high note with another guest bartender evening at Metzger. The Rogue Gentlemen's Vinny D'Ambrosio joins James Kohler of Brenner Pass and Saison in mixing up cocktails to benefit the Blue Sky Fund in honor of Kurt Moon. Go sip a low-alcohol drink for a cause, 5 p.m. to midnight. (Metzger Bar & Butchery)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

An essay for the weekend : How one family's favorite Christmas tradition revolved not around turkey, stuffing or ham but White Castle burgers. (Eater)

: How one family's favorite Christmas tradition revolved not around turkey, stuffing or ham but White Castle burgers. (Eater) Not sure about yours, but my frosting game could use some work. There's almost no bigger kitchen disappointment than spending an hour or two baking, then dashing your dreams of Pinterest glory by way of your own clumsy hand or lack of know-how. Fortunately, Serious Eats made this handy and very informative tutorial so your holiday cookie game will be on point / on fleek / on a roll / on whatever. It'll just be good, OK?

