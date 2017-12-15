Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 11-15

× Expand Eggnog at Pasture (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

This week we help you find that special holiday drink, share a couple of ways to help others, and look back at the fruit of the year. Plus, a boatload of tequila lands in Short Pump.

Eggnog Season

With the drop in temperatures this week, it’s feeling a little more Christmas-y and put me in the mood for eggnog. If that’s your craving too, or you simply have one for holiday bevies, here’s a handful of places you need to check out:

Pasture: Beth Dixon is churning out not just one but two holiday nogs. The first is more traditional — both are made with Belle Isle Cold Brew Shine and Copper & Kings Brandy — and one is vegan, made with almond milk . If you miss out on this tipple, don’t worry: Beth freezes the final batches to roll out as cold, summery drinks for Christmas in July.

Beth Dixon is churning out not just one but two holiday nogs. The first is more traditional — both are made with Belle Isle Cold Brew Shine and Copper & Kings Brandy — and one is vegan, made with almond milk If you miss out on this tipple, don’t worry: Beth freezes the final batches to roll out as cold, summery drinks for Christmas in July. The Roosevelt: For a little more danger in your glass, Katy Best is using a classic nog recipe that steps out of the norm with amontillado sherry and tequila.

For a little more danger in your glass, Katy Best is using a classic nog recipe that steps out of the norm with amontillado sherry and tequila. L’Opossum: A house-made pumpkin cordial (pumpkin puree steeped in gin with vanilla bean and cloves) is key for Erin Jameson’s take on nog, mixed and aged for at least a week to let the flavors mellow and increase the creaminess.

A house-made pumpkin cordial (pumpkin puree steeped in gin with vanilla bean and cloves) is key for Erin Jameson’s take on nog, mixed and aged for at least a week to let the flavors mellow and increase the creaminess. Peter Chang’s Scott’s Addition: Because Chinese Five Spice is better than just plain old nutmeg.

Because Chinese Five Spice is better than just plain old nutmeg. Flora: Rompope, a variant on eggnog said to be created by the nuns of Convento Santa Clara. Mexican cinnamon and citrus peel add flair to this drink.

Rompope, a variant on eggnog said to be created by the nuns of Convento Santa Clara. Mexican cinnamon and citrus peel add flair to this drink. Metzger Bar & Butchery: Dark rum and oloroso sherry are perfect for fans of deeply rich and nutty drinks.

Dark rum and oloroso sherry are perfect for fans of deeply rich and nutty drinks. Rapp Session: Madison Pere uses her classical French culinary training to make a thick, custardy nog that pairs nicely with Blade & Bow bourbon.

Madison Pere uses her classical French culinary training to make a thick, custardy nog that pairs nicely with Blade & Bow bourbon. Nota Bene: A Feuerzangenbowle. Nope, I can’t say it either. Their variation on this traditional German drink made with red wine, spiced rum, Aperol (an Italian aperitif that is my current obsession) with maraschino and a twist of orange will defrost you.

A Feuerzangenbowle. Nope, I can’t say it either. Their variation on this traditional German drink made with red wine, spiced rum, Aperol (an Italian aperitif that is my current obsession) with maraschino and a twist of orange will defrost you. Jones Landsbrug: OK, that’s actually my house. I’m mixing up my own nog that we’ve made here for years — 1 egg, 1 part gin, ½ parts each of almond syrup and demerara sugar simple syrup. Shake vigorously over ice until very frothy, strain and top with fresh ground nutmeg. Tasty!

Salt on the Rim, Not on the Streets

Casa del Barco opens its second location at Short Pump Town Center on Dec. 22 (dinner only; lunch/brunch service starts Jan. 1) in a soaring space with an indoor/outdoor second-floor bar. The new spot will have more than 200 tequilas to choose from and will offer the same menu as their downtown location, although Executive Chef Zach Wingold may be dishing out daily specials that reflect his current obsession with Peruvian ceviche.

Toys, Toys, Toys

Now through Sunday, pop into Pasture for their annual gift drive for children in foster care. Yes, toys are good, but so are school clothes, winter coats, sleepwear, baby gear and sports supplies. Even bags and totes are a good choice, as these kids sometimes have nothing in which to pack what they do have. Plus, you can get one of Beth’s yummy eggnogs while you’re dropping off your donation.

Boozy Cheese?

I love gin. I love cheese. Gin cheese, however? Seems someone has combined the two, with a hint of citrus, and it has left me perplexed. It may have won an award, but you have to wonder if this is simply a step too far.

2017 — The Year of the Avocado

As 2017 winds down, let’s look back at the year this fruit dominated the food headlines. From fancy toast to the dreaded “avocado hand,” 2017 was the year avocado hit it big.