Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

An Old RVA Favorite Returns

Grandpa Eddie’s Alabama Ribs & BBQ may no longer have a brick-and-mortar space. but they are doing monthly (sometimes more frequently, sometimes less) pop-ups now. The next chance to pick up some of their tasty ribs or kielbasa, freshly cooked and packaged to take home for the family, will be this Saturday at Manakin Market (68 W. Broad St.), starting at 9 a.m. Turns out they’ve also taken up baking in addition to smoking. Look for freshly made challah and babka to be available, too!

New Ways to Start Your Day

Sometimes you just need a waffle. Fortunately, RVADine now has a downtown waffle-centric restaurant to indulge that craving, Capitol Waffle Shop (1110 E. Main St.). The concept is pretty simple: Start with a waffle and then chose some toppings, such as crushed Oreos or sausage and gravy. Whether your tastes run sweet or savory, they’ll hook you up with the waffle fix you need; sometimes there might even be red velvet waffles to indulge in. They’ve been quietly open this week to get the kinks out but will have a grand opening Tuesday, Sept. 5.

A little farther to the north, the Brookland Park renaissance continues, this time with a little egg-centric food truck taking up residence, Eggspress (400 W. Brookland Park Blvd.). The menu will rotate, but look for old favorites like biscuits and gravy and trendy new dishes like Carolina BBQ shrimp on avocado toast. Brunch will be served on the weekends and Tuesday through Thursday during the week, weather permitting.

A Bottomless Pot

All you can eat typically means some sort of carb-heavy selection that leaves you more bloated than satisfied. Not so for an endless entree at The Melting Pot — the usual salad and cheese to start, followed by an “endless” array of meats, from seafood to beef, to satisfy the carnivore in you. Act fast; the special runs only this weekend, today through Labor Day. Mention Labor of Love when making your reservation. And yes, you get the chocolate fondue for dessert.

#ICYMI

Vagabond rebrands and reopens today with new owners, a new concept and a new menu. Plus Richmond magazine food critic Tim Vidra checks out Mijas, the new Mexican place in the old La Grotta space. (Richmond magazine)

News From Beyond (and Nearby)

Wait, That’s Us!

The Richmond dining scene has gotten its fair share of national notice of late. Now there’s a little piece on Vice about this unassuming little Vietnamese restaurant that launched what they’re calling the “one of America’s coolest craft beer scenes.” Do I even need to tell you the name of the place?

A Sweet Surprise

There are many stories about people being trapped by the floodwaters in Texas and along the Gulf during Hurricane Harvey. The initial horrors are being followed by acts of heroism and selflessness as neighbors reach out to help neighbors. There is one story you might have missed — a group of bakers trapped in a bakery. Sitting on 4,200 pounds of flour, they used their time to bake the Mexican pan dulce pastries. The sweet treats were, once rescuers got to them, shared with people displaced by the flooding.

And Then There’s a Sweet Way to Help FeedMore This Month

To celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, 10 pairs of Richmond bartenders and chefs have teamed up for the Pair and Share Project. For every Woodford Reserve cocktail sold in September, $1 will go toward FeedMore. Those participating include:

Belle & James/Bartender Michael Truxton and Chef Mike Ledesma: "End of Summer Smash" — Woodford Reserve Distillers Select, peach, mint, ginger and brown sugar — paired with an apple-brined Berkshire pork chop with peaches and Woodford Reserve Distillers Select; $30 for both

Comfort/Beverage Director Beth Dixon and Chef Terrell Thomas: "Sweet Summer Lovin" — Woodford Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, Indian-spiced honey, lemon and soda — paired with a small plate of Woodford Reserve Straight Kentucky Bourbon-glazed beef brisket with smoked apple butter and roasted garlic grits; $20 for both

Graffiato/General Manager Kristel Poole and Chef Matt Robinett: "Depeache Mode" — Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, peach syrup and Woodford Reserve Bourbon barrel-aged bitters — paired with a dessert of local honey panna cotta, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked roasted peaches and almond crumble; $20 for both

The Roosevelt/Bartender Katy Best and Chef Mike Braune: "Peaches and Spice Julep" — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, peach, cinnamon and crushed ice — paired with a smoked pork shoulder sandwich with peach BBQ sauce with Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, pickled green tomato and fries; $19 for both