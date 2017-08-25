Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 21-25

× Expand Shrimp's in North Side (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

The RVA Restaurant Merry-Go-Round

Brookland Park Boulevard continues its resurgence with a new eatery, Shrimp’s (17 W. Brookland Park Blvd.), which opened in the past week. Might be the new go-to place for seafood po’boys and other fried deliciousness. (The Northsider RVA)

The old piano store in Carytown (3131-33 W. Cary St.) has had a difficult time figuring out what it wants to be. First a fro-yo joint, then a noodle place that kind of came and went before anyone really noticed. Now, a couple of Charlottesville restaurateurs are bringing something new to the space, Tulsi Indian Cuisine. When? Well, there’s a sign in the window that says “coming soon,” which could mean anything. Without a Facebook page or website or any real publicity, it’s hard to tell. A little bird, though, tells me it is soon, as in seven to 10 days until opening. OK, the little bird was a very nice lady who answered the phone at their restaurant in Charlottesville, Royal Indian. (Richmond BizSense)

Sabai’s Joe Kiatsuranon is playing a little game of musical chairs across The Fan these days. At the end of September, the 27th according to Kiatsuranon, My Noodle & Bar (1600 Monument Ave.) will be rebranding with sushi offerings and a new Thai/Japanese menu. At the same time, Fan Noodle Bar (2301 W. Main St.) will be closing (the two staffs will be combined) for an overhaul. The working name for the reimagined Fan Noodle Bar is Pik Nik. No word yet on the cuisine except that “it won’t be Asian.”

Doing the Right Thing

You may or may not know who Digger Jay is, but the chefs of Richmond do, and you may have very well eaten his produce. His wild foraged edibles, from spring ramps to the amazing mushroom, chicken of the woods, have graced the menus of restaurants like Heritage, The Roosevelt and Comfort. Both Jay and his wife are ill and in need of help. He’s given to the diners of RVA; now it’s time for us to give back. If enough of us step up, a little can go a long way.

Aldi might be relatively new to the grocery scene in RVA, but they are very aware of communities in need — in this case the more than 50,000 children suffering from food insecurity in Central Virginia and the reality that the food banks that help them tend to have their shelves run dry during the summer months. To help combat this, Aldi is donating more than 125,000 servings of baby food (from their Little Journey product line) to FeedMore here in Richmond.

Most of us don’t need a reason to enjoy a cocktail, but sometimes it doesn’t hurt to have a reason. On Sept. 13, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Julep’s New Southern Cuisine (420 E. Grace St.) will be hosting Cocktails for a Cause, with 10 percent of all sales benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond. If you can’t pop in to quaff one of their delicious craft cocktails, that’s OK. This will be a monthly event with a different local charity benefiting each time.

Doing the Right Thing, With a Twist

As humans have migrated across our little planet, we’ve changed the landscape, and in some cases we’ve brought a few friends with us. Whether intentional or not, the introduction of invasive species has had unintended and sometimes very negative impacts on the native flora and fauna. One way to combat and control these invasive species is simple: Put ’em on your plate. Garden Grove Brewing (3445 W. Cary St.), in conjunction with VCU, will be hosting an Invasive Species Dinner on Monday, Aug. 28, to benefit the Rice Rivers Center. The menu, created and prepared by Southbound Chef Craig Perkinson, will feature familiar items like catfish and more exotic species such as the snakehead fish and berries from invasive plants like the autumn olive. (VCU News)

Or You Could Just Eat Some Amazing Cow

Monday, Aug. 28, will also find Roosevelt sous-chef Micheal Braune having an “Unfancy Fancy Steakhouse” pop-up over at Jackson Ward’s Saison. Pop in for some amazing Wagyu skirt steak or a comforting rib-eye. Braune promises a few “goofball” dishes, as well as some terrific craft cocktails whipped up by Sophia Kim. Reservations are probably a good idea, the sooner the better.

#ICYMI

For August it's a little cool here in RVA. but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting a few more temperature spikes before the summer is done. Genevelyn Steele braved RVADine to find just the right cold dishes to help keep you cool. (Richmond magazine)

RVA got lucky this year, and we’ve not been subjected to the acrid smell of Great Dismal Swamp burning this month. In Jackson Ward, though, there is some smoke wafting up, at Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse (119 E. Leigh St.). Richmond magazine restaurant critic Tim Vidra recently popped in to investigate. Find out it if sizzles or fizzles.

News From Beyond

My Kingdom for a Cheese

There are lots of moving parts to a food festival. Tents. Entertainment. Port-a-potties. The one thing you probably should make sure you have is the food. For what is a cheese festival without enough cheese? (Munchies)