Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 14-18

× Expand Treats from Rise Biscuits Donuts (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

The Sun Rises

RVA saw a few new spots open up this week, perhaps the biggest of which was the second location of The Daily Kitchen & Bar (12201 W. Broad St.) in Short Pump. Presently they’re just open for dinner, but look for lunch service to begin next week.

Also out in Short Pump is Virginia’s first location of Rise Biscuits Donuts (11561 W. Broad St.) opening this Saturday, Aug. 19. This North Carolina chain specializes in savory biscuits and inventive doughnuts, including their signature Cheerwine doughnut. Ten percent of Saturday’s sales will be donated to Comfort Zone Camp, a charity specializing in programs for children who have lost a close family member or caregiver.

Tomorrow, Aug. 18, may be the big day for Idle Hands Bread Company's second location at 407 Strawberry St. Baker/owner Jay Metzler and his team have been working hard all summer to convert the old sushi place and hope the new Fan location will be as hot as their Jackson Ward shop has been.

The Sun Sets

We also lost a few. One closed quietly: BoDillaz shuttered their Second Street location with little notice, although their VCU location (916 W. Broad St.) will remain open. (RVAHub)

More jarring was the announcement that JM Stock Provisions will be closing their specialty grocery store on Aug. 27. There is, however, a bit of a silver lining — their Meat Club will continue.

More sad news involving gluten-free bakery Nettie’s Naturally: The Jackson Ward shop’s owner, South African native Lynette Potgieter, had traveled to Europe to visit her sister and has been denied reentry into the U.S. With no quick resolution in sight, she made the difficult decision to close her shop, leaving a giant hole not just for her gluten-free regulars but also for customers of her wholesale business, including Ellwood Thompson’s and Whole Foods. (Richmond BizSense)

And Sometimes There's a (Nearly) Total Eclipse of the Sun

Monday is the big day for the solar eclipse. The event will begin a little after 1 p.m., with peak coverage of over 85 percent at around 2:45. The real question is, where will you be for this momentous occurrence? The obvious answer: a rooftop bar. All three of RVA’s lofty venues will be open for prime viewing — Quirk Hotel (201 W. Broad St.), Kabana Rooftop (700 E. Main St.) and The Hof Garden (2818 W. Broad St.).

Of course, rooftop viewing might not be your bag. You might want something a little closer to the ground but still with a great view. If that’s the case, check out the deck at Legend Brewing Company (321 W. Seventh St.). You can grab a bite and a brew, and they’ll even have a limited number of special viewing glasses. Because you really don’t want to stare directly at the sun without them. Seriously, don’t do it.

It’s probably too late, but if you can manage to get aboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas you can enjoy the solar event while Bonnie Tyler serenades you with her 1980s hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart. Because … why not?

News From Beyond

State Fair Insanity

State Fairs are an American tradition. More recently, part of that tradition has included outrageous foods. What started with regional quirks such as deep-fried Twinkies and candy bars has exploded into increasingly over-the-top concoctions. Texas, where everything is bigger, has an annual award for the year’s most interesting and inventive offerings at the fair, the Big Tex Choice Awards. This year’s fair will inflict unwary attendees with deep-fried Froot Loops and soup on a stick. Don’t forget the Pepto.

Cast-iron Mania

Cast iron has come back with a vengeance as the it material for cooking vessels. Of course, there are tricks and pitfalls Grandma may have known that we’ve never quite learned. One big no-no? Don’t use it for tomato sauce.

Going Hollywood

The departure of Richmond magazine’s food editor, Stephanie Breijo, earlier in the summer was a bit of a shock to those of us in the local dining community who were left behind. Imagining her in Los Angeles trying exciting new foods and drinks among the stars made us a little jealous. Turns out she’s living the high life indeed, drinking kale vodka.