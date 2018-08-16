Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 13-17

× Expand Get your hands on gluten-free treats from local purveyors including Pearl's Bake Shoppe and 7 Muffins a Day at the Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest, this weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. (Photo by Rodolfo Marques/Unsplash)

Gluten-free Goodness

In a world filled with carbs in all shapes and sizes, and in a city where beer reigns supreme, tracking down gluten-free food and drink isn’t always easy. Happily, a festival dedicated to gluten-free folks and their dietary needs is coming to Richmond Aug. 18-19. Find out how the Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest came to fruition and what gluten-free foodies can look forward to at the event. (Richmond magazine)

Rooted in Agriculture

The 16th annual Happily Natural Day festival returns Saturday, Aug. 25, to 5th District Mini Farm, and we spoke with founder and agriculture aficionado Duron Chavis about how the event sprouted. The festival focuses on connecting African-Americans to their community with an emphasis on culture, ancestry and urban farming. Attendees can expect cooking workshops and demos, urban and vertical farming workshops and discussions, and a celebration of self-sufficiency. (Richmond magazine)

It's All About the Experience

What do singer Jay Sean, owner of Kabana and Belle Kunal Shah, and chef Mel Oza, formerly of Curry Craft, have in common? They are all part of the forthcoming two-in-one, sexy, sleek Indian restaurant and lounge/club coming to 13-15 W. Broad that promises a unique, ever-changing dining/drinking/see-and-be-seen experience. The space is broken into two concepts: Nama — the restaurant — will focus on Indian street food and step away from traditional curries, and Switch — the bar/lounge — will literally do just that, switch its mood, vibe and concept whenever the owners see fit. Get the lowdown on what to expect from this intriguing new venture. (Richmond magazine)

Behind the Bar

If you’ve traveled to Forest Hill’s Little Nickel, you know their cocktails are a destination in their own right. Piet Jones sat down with Little Nickel’s drink-slinging, syrup- and bitters-making bartender Madison Pere and discussed her transition from line cook to mixologist and the inspiration behind her tropical concoctions. Pere also offers an insider tip on which Little Nickel menu item to pair with her bourbon-based Skinny Dip cocktail. (Richmond magazine)

Destination: Collaboration

Roll out the welcome wagon: Chefs and Brenner Pass co-owners Brittanny Anderson and Olivia Wilson are hosting an all-star cast of culinary heavy-hitters from across the country Aug. 23-26. ChefsFeed Indie Week showcases the tastes, talents and teamwork of 18 chefs as they collaborate on 12 courses each night during the four-part dinner series. During the event Anderson and Wilson lead the gang on a one-day excursion across the region to explore what RVA has to offer. It's essentially a culinary summer camp — the chefs visit from out of town, learn from one another and scope out a new place. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia Is for (Beer) Lovers

Richmond may be the beer mecca of the East Coast (at least in my mind), but head to Charlottesville this weekend to celebrate the largest independent Virginia-only beer festival in the state, the Virginia Craft Brewers Fest. New vibe — a focus on dining including chef-led food and beer pairings; a newer place — IX Art Park; and a new sour garden make the seventh annual fest a can’t-miss for beer lovers across the state. “The Fest is the centerpiece of Virginia Craft Beer Month, where brewers and owners, not just volunteers, interact with enthusiasts and celebrate Virginia’s independent craft beer industry,” says Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. Come thirsty: 100 breweries from across the commonwealth including Richmond’s Ardent, Canon & Draw, Castleburg, Hardywood, Legend, Rock Bottom, Stone, Strangeways, and Vasen are making appearances. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the event.

Tazza Transitions

Tazza Kitchen debuted on the scene in 2013 and in just five years (they'll mark their anniversary in September) they’ve transformed into a mini-chain with six locations along the East Coast, while still embracing locally sourced goods and smoking thousands of pounds of meat in house for those famous brisket tacos. With growth, however, comes change: The restaurant launched Big Kitchen Hospitality earlier this week, an umbrella holding company for Tazza Kitchen and the forthcoming Big Kitchen — imagine a Brew Thru-style business, but instead of beer, there’s a variety of prepackaged food made daily that you can grab and go for a lazy night or even call ahead for scheduled home delivery. New Executive Chef Danielle Goodreau, a Richmond native, makes her debut soon and will assist in recipe development for The Big Kitchen. Goodreau, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Chicago and a onetime chef in San Francisco, also worked at the former Rancho T under Tuffy Stone and Ed Vasaio and at The Sharper Palate. “She’s got a great palate, understands unique flavors that are also accessible and delicious, and I think her knowledge of how you translate a recipe into something that feeds a lot of people and works well is really important” says Susan Davenport, Tazza Kitchen co-founder. “We’re also excited to bring on a female chef.”

Harydwood Delivers a Hoax

Hardywood knows a thing or two about milk stouts, and eight of its brews have graced the list of top-rated milk stouts in the world. This Saturday, Aug. 18, the brewery will release the second iteration of its coveted Hoax, part of the Trickery, Foolery and Ruse family. Coming in at a heavy, but sneaky, 13.5 percent ABV, it's been aging in brandy barrels for six months and offers hints of ripe plums and dates with a velvety smooth milk chocolate finish. "Last year, it was tough to find apple brandy barrels for Trickery, but we were able to get a hold of a few regular brandy barrels and decided to make an addition to the series, Hoax,” says Hardywood co-founder Patrick Murtaugh. “We were incredibly happy with how the beer came out.” The beer will be available in limited quantities at all three Hardywood locations, so get it while it's hot. Fun fact: The label artwork for the entire series is done by Tyler Thomas, one of Hardywood’s bartenders.

Nectar of the Gods

Seeking a caffeine buzz in South Side? There’s a new spot on the coffee scene, Bravo Rocco Italian Cafe, opening Sept. 1 at Stony Point Fashion Park. Owner Iris Smith based the concept on her Italian heritage and memories of enjoying espresso and treats in local cafes with family and friends. The forthcoming spot will have its own exclusive blend of espresso beans and offer savory sandwiches, pastries and gelato.

A Foodie Paradise

Tickets, get your tickets: Fire, Flour & Fork returns for its fifth year Nov. 1-4, and tickets went on sale this past Wednesday. If you’re a foodie, farmer, inquisitor, adventurer, historian, thrill-seeker and/or all-around lover of a good time, I suggest checking out the lineup of events taking place during this four-day affair featuring the crème de la crème of the culinary world. We’re talking James Beard award nominees and finalists, television personality and chef Carla Hall, and visiting chefs like Ian Boden of The Shack and Oriole’s Noah Sandoval. Tickets range from $15 to $185 and allow attendees their choice of experiences. This year’s theme: “Your Fork. Your Future,” with a focus on how food is both political and personal. A tour of VSU and the 100-plus-year-old Browntown Farm, a bartender battle at Triple Crossing, a XXX dinner at L’Opossum, and an exploration of Richmond women in food are just a sampling of the 40-plus happenings taking place. Fun fact: Every ticketed Fire, Flour & Fork event benefits a local nonprofit, and last year FFF raised more than $12,000. (Note: Richmond magazine Editorial Director Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

In Case You Missed It

The Veil Brewing Co. may be considering opening a location in the Hampton Roads area. On Wednesday an Instagram post from the brewery, which has since been deleted, showed a building at 2314 Colonial Ave. in Norfolk and included the thinking-face emoji and a GIF of a woman dancing. Owner and head brewer Matt Tarpey once worked down the street from the hinted location. We'll keep you posted on whether this is all hype or the real deal. (The Virginian-Pilot)

Continental Divide at 2501 W. Main St. in The Fan plans to shut its doors Sept. 1. The restaurant announced that after four years business had declined and it was time for a change. If you’re a fan of Continental’s chicken machaca or Red Hot Blues nachos, keep an eye out for their food truck, Divide Ride Tacos, at breweries and festivals around town to get your fix.

We gave a heads-up last month that Kaze was heading to the Carytown mini food hall at 3300 W. Cary St., and this week the ramen spot opened its doors, offering six varieties. It's a new venture from Andre Susilo, also of Kokee Tea in the same space. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

