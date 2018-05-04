Richmond Food News: Week of April 30-May 4

× Expand Guys like this will be plentiful (and in danger) at the annual Que Pasa Festival, Saturday on Richmond's Canal Walk. (Photo by Thinkstock)

Que Pasa Festival

Hundreds of colorful piñatas will decorate the Canal Walk on Saturday, May 5, for the 17th annual Que Pasa Festival, in an attempt to break the world record for largest piñata assembly. The annual celebration attracts nearly 20,000 people and brings the food, entertainment and experience of Latin American culture to life. Come hungry for authentic food including paella, arepas, tacos, tamales, empanadas and ceviche, and see thousands of entertainers dancing and singing to salsa, Latin jazz, ballet and bachata. Michel Zajur, founder of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and creator of the festival, says, “I think it’s an opportunity for people as a community to share and offer an appreciation of different culture.” Zajur plans to release "The Piñata Story," an interactive bilingual book written with his wife, Lisa, that highlights the meaning of the piñata.

The Rise of Hemp

No, that's not marijuana you smell, it’s the aroma coming from New Belgium’s Hemperor HPA, one of the first hemp-based beers, released on draft in early April at an event in Richmond. The release aims to shed light on the many industrial uses of hemp and open discussion about the legality of one of the oldest and fastest-growing plants in the Northern Hemisphere. Get the lowdown on the agricultural possibilities and benefits of hemp and the research being done right here in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Cool Smoke

Five-time World Barbecue Champion and owner of local barbecue chain Q Barbeque Tuffy Stone lays down his pit knowledge in his first book, “Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue,” which drops in mid-May. Richmond magazine's Genevelyn Steele checks in with Tuffy Stone on what readers can expect from the barbecue master.

Reimagining an Old Favorite

For 20 years beginning in the late '80s, Indian Fields Tavern in Charles City County drew diners from across the region with its food and rustic charm. After operating as Charles City Tavern for seven years and eventually closing its doors, the Richmond staple has been revived with its original name. Reviewer Laura Sant shares her dining experience at the recently reopened restaurant located along the Virginia Capital Trail. (Richmond magazine)

Little Nickel Brunch

This past Sunday Little Nickel "quietly" revealed they were opening for brunch service, and this week we are not so quietly sharing some deets. Owner Katrina Giavos says, “Brunch was always in the cards; it was just about the right time to roll it out.” Brunchers can expect three different waffle options, including chicken and waffles with General Tso’s chicken and scallion waffles, as well as jalapeno-cheddar biscuit benedicts, huevos rancheros, pork and quinoa bowls, shakshouka, griddle cakes, avocado toast, and more. The best part: Expect some brunch-centric cocktails to be added over the next few weeks to help bring the funday to Sunday.

Tiny Steps for Tiny Victory

On Monday evening chef Ian Merryman brought his Filipino flavors to the Broken Tulip Social Eatery for a pop-up event to highlight menu items and cocktails from his forthcoming restaurant, Tiny Victory. Items flying out of the kitchen included adobong dilaw, a vinegar-braised chicken with turmeric, potatoes and steamed rice, as well as pancit palabok, rice noodles with a crab roe sauce, soft boiled egg, smoked trout roe and crispy chicharrones (take a look). Merryman says to expect an opening date toward the end of May. However, the menu did note, “We are grinding and raising money to tidy up some loose ends before opening. We’d appreciate if you’d give our crowdfunding page a gander and consider contributing to the cause.”

Meals Tax Amendment

The meal tax increase has been a hot topic, and on April 30 Richmond City Council agreed to help soften the blow many restaurateurs have taken after the recent increase (the tax went up 25 percent, from 6 to 7.5 cents per dollar). Essentially restaurateurs will be offered a rebate in the form of a 3 percent tax write-off for the total meals tax on each bill. The rebate covers the average transaction fee that restaurants pay when diners pay with credit cards. The amendment to the budget, referred to as a seller’s commission, will save restaurateurs an estimated $700,000 in the first year. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Pie Time

Church-Hillians no longer have to travel to the faraway land that is The Fan for their dose of carbonara or pizza. 8 ½ Church Hill officially opened the doors at 2709 E. Marshall St. on April 30. Expect the usual suspects as far as cuisine goes.

Pies & Pints, at 2035 W. Broad St. is set to open Monday, May 7. The West Virginia-based chain makes its debut in Virginia with specialty pies like Cuban pork and Mediterranean shrimp, along with the classics and a variety of craft beers on draft.

West Coast Provisions

The expansion of downtown restaurants (The Daily Kitchen & Bar, Belmont Pizzeria, Mellow Mushroom) replicating west of the city continues with West Coast Provisions, the sibling of East Coast Provisions in Carytown from EAT Restaurant Group, slated to open Wednesday, May 9, in the GreenGate development in western Henrico. Paying homage to the restaurant's name, Executive Chef Trevor Knotts will focus on flavors found in the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Rim.

All the Pits, All the Peels

Whew, it seems the owner of The Pit and the Peel is on a mission to spread his healthy food and drink options across the city. Two weeks ago we shared that The Pit and the Peel will open its third location in the James Center downtown. Well, here comes the fourth — Short Pump will be the home of their next location, set to open by late summer. (Richmond BizSense)

History With a Twist

Calling all music, beer and history lovers: Sip on brews from Steam Bell Beer Works, enjoy food from Gregory’s Grill and jam with a Tom Petty cover band while surrounded by Revolutionary War and Civil War history on a bluff overlooking the James River for the first-ever HenROCKus at Henricus event. The fundraiser takes place Saturday, May 5, from 2 to 8 p.m. to raise money for Henricus Historical Park and its education programs. Caitlin Sunderland, special events and communications coordinator for the Henricus Foundation, says the event can help introduce people to a living history site. “Having special events that incorporate history is incredibly important for people to learn in a more exciting way, realize history's importance and have a better appreciation for something they may not have thought much about before.”

Pasta and Rum?

Bombolini, the Fan pasta shop known for its house-made noodles and to-go specialties, is stepping outside its comfort zone. Earlier this week the owners launched Trial & Error, an in-house distillery producing rum and eventually other spirits. The distillery and small tasting room occupy 500 square feet of the 4,500-square-foot space. The initial plan was beer, but the owners realized Richmond’s already got that covered. Bottles start at $25, with a plan to hit ABC shelves later this summer. (Richmond BizSense)

Gluten-Free and Vegan Goodies

The vegan and gluten-free gods have brought their flourless and animal-friendly breakfast treats to Richmond with the arrival of 521 Biscuits & Waffles, which had its grand opening on May 2 at 521 E. Main St. Growing up, owner Aaron Bond says his grandmother made him biscuits and waffles every morning; he and wife/co-owner Maria Jose Melia want people to start their day the same way. “Our menu is gluten-free because we want everyone to feel welcomed at the table,” says Bond. “Those who observe a gluten-free diet have very little worry-free options for eating out, especially for breakfast. Our recipes allow us to make nutritious and tasty food while accommodating for the food allergies and intolerances.”

Tablee at the Table

Technology is constantly evolving to make our lives easier, and maybe get us that refill. The newest form of restaurant innovation is Tablee — a Richmond-based modern solution for busy restaurants and their sometimes neglected guests — that launched in January. Tablee taps, boxes smaller than a coaster, are placed on restaurant tables and empower guests to tap the button if they need something and their server isn’t around. The staff is notified through Tablee-provided smartwatches. Tablee is currently in Lalo’s Cocina, Minibar, Home Team Grill, Kobe Steakhouse, Goodtyme and the Federal Country Club. Wendy Jiang, CEO of Tablee says, “I think it helps with building better relationships between a server and a guest, that it enables more interactions and productive communications.”

Digital Distributors

More technology updates in the world of restaurants ... Richmond native Dan McMurtrie, founder and CEO of the locally based Bullets Corporation restaurant chain, saw flaws in the industry and recently began his newest venture, “Simple” — a digital restaurant marketplace with the potential to shake up the way restaurants purchase their inventory and supplies. The platform allows restaurants to upload their invoices and price guides, get quotes from distributors and manufacturers, compare prices, and discover new vendors. (News release)

RVA Love

Richmond continues to make its presence known in the craft beer world, and BeerAdvocate has named Scott's Addition's Vasen Brewing Co. one of 50 best new breweries in the country, weighing suggestions from readers, followers and contributors.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …