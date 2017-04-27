Richmond Food News: Week of April 24-28

Who represents Virginia? Sugar Shack represents Virginia, or at least it does when it comes to Food Network's best doughnuts in every state. Of course, that wasn't the only accolade RVA saw this week. Read on for more sweetness. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Why hello there. This week there's big news in North Side, beer, fun and arcade games in Scott's Addition, teatime in Carytown, a taste of Thailand in the West End, and a whole lot of inexpensive great food finds all over town:
- HEY! Our May issue is rolling out to subscribers and newsstands now, and the cover story might be of interest to you: For those who love a good deal or 70, we present "Cheap Eats," complete with dozens of great $5, $10 and $15 meals, plus bang-for-your-buck dishes, the best diner coffee in town, solid daily specials — see also: lots of $1 oysters —and so much more. To celebrate one of our picks, I spent some time at Shelly's Food - Comida Latina in Henrico, and all I got was this primer on pupusas. Check out the quick video, then stop by Shelly's for $1.50 pupusas, which, by the by, are only $1 on Wednesdays. Score central.
- Keep your fingers crossed, North Side: Lamplighter Coffee Roaster's got plans to expand, and it's eyeing the former gas and auto service station at 205 W. Brookland Park Blvd. The company's offer has been accepted, so should all go according to plan, the coffee shop and café's owners — Jennifer Rawlings, Zachary Archibald and Noelle Archibald —will take over the space in June, eventually offering not only coffee, sandwiches and salads, but a small farmstand and a jobs program. We've got more details right over here. (Richmond magazine)
- That's not the only Brookland Park news this week. (It's not even the only Brookland Park news about an auto-shop-turned-restaurant this week.) Slated for September is Dixie Bell's, a homey new spot serving up burgers, chicken and local beer in the former car garage at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd. It's a family affair run by sisters Kristin and Kia Player, with some help from their mom, and it's named for their late uncle. Look for it this fall. (Richmond BizSense)
- Later this week, restaurateur Joe Kiatsuranon is set to open what sounds like his opus: YaYa's Cookbook, at 2727 W. Broad St., will serve Thai food, Hong Kong cuisine, an extensive cocktail list, sushi, and hibachi grills — each offering a separate menu and all in a setting inspired by another of Kiatsuranon's spots, Sabai. He'll operate this venture with his mother, his brother and his wife. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- And in Scott's Addition, it's game on. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) Hot off the opening of their Fan restaurant and music venue, Flora, restaurateurs Jason Alley and Michele Jones of Pasture and Comfort and Jay Bayer of Saison just nabbed the former bingo hall at 2900 W. Broad St. It's there that they'll build Bingo, a combination bar/arcade/brewery/restaurant later this year or in early 2018, with a little help from entrepreneur Ted Ukrop. (Richmond BizSense)
- Think it's high time for high tea? Then head to Carytown and The Tottering Teacup, a new tea café at 3222 W. Cary St. offering a variety of teas, baked goods and tea sandwiches. (RVA Hub)
- Sadly, there's news of a closure this week: Sapori Ristorante Italiano, formerly located in Chester at 3513 Festival Park Plaza, shuttered at least a few weeks ago, without public notice. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- Over in Libbie Mill, Shagbark just launched a new happy hour menu this week featuring $1 oysters (!!!), an $8 charcuterie plate and $6 classic cocktails (daiquiris, Fren 75s and more). Stop by Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Looking for a way to accessorize during farmers market season? Here are some great picks for local, reusable bags to bring to market, to market. (Richmond magazine)
- And if you're looking for a springy wine that's not your average pinot gris, we've got you covered; in fact, it's not a white wine at all. We chatted with The Barrel Thief's Booth Hardy and found the perfect pinot noir for warmer weather. Go on and get outside that comfort zone.
- And last but not least, Richmond recently nabbed a TON of accolades and national mentions. Let's kick off with Paste Magazine's guide to the city, which highlights our strong-as-heck dining scene with a few spotlights on Rappahannock, Heritage, The Betty on Davis, Longoven, L'Opossum, Saison, The Rogue Gentlemen and more. If that doesn't inspire you to go out and dine this weekend, I'm not sure what will.
- Shout out to Sugar Shack, whose strawberry-glazed doughnut is Food Network's pick to represent Virginia in its "50 States of Doughnuts" roundup. (Speaking of which, check out Style Weekly's recent profile on the beloved doughnut shop and its origins!)
- In tell-us-something-we-don't-know news, Richmond loves brunch. It loves it so much, in fact, that Travel & Leisure crowned us No. 6 in the nation in "America's Favorite Cities for Brunch for 2016" (although the piece was posted online last month). Southbound, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Lucy's all rep us well, I've got to agree.
Close out April with a bang, courtesy of these big events:
- IT'S BACK: The 5th annual Coaches' Cook-Off is here to pit chef against chef and basketball coach against basketball coach, all for a great cause. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the science museum's Dewey Gottwald Center, you'll find small plates, drinks and entertainment galore as University of Richmond's Chris Mooney teams up with Dutch & Co.'s Caleb Shriver and Philip Perrow to cook against VCU's Mike Rhoades and Southbound/The Roosevelt's Lee Gregory. Get your tickets here, at $100 per guest or $150 for two, and the proceeds benefit the Positive Vibe Foundation. (Max's Positive Vibe Cafe)
- Clink for a cause at Ellwood Thompson's first Cheers for Charity happy hour, wherein $1 from proceeds for each drink benefits a local organization. This Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., help fund Girls on the Run, which inspires young girls through running. (Ellwood Thompson's Local Market)
- This weekend, the RVA French Food Festival returns, now in its ninth year. Stop by 1503 Michaels Road from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. on Saturday for fantastic French fare, all of the cream puffs, French wine, live music, shopping and more. Your suggested $2 donation benefits Little Sisters of the Poor, and really, $2 is a steal for this event and it's for a great cause. Go, go, go. (RVA French Food Festival)
- Charles' Kitchen is hosting Caribbean brunch service every fifth Sunday, and the first brunch is THIS Sunday. Stop by 9127 W. Broad St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for St. Thomas brunch dishes such as salmon cakes, sweet buns, banana butternut fritters and curried vegetables. (Charles' Kitchen)
- It's not all for the meat-eaters: Next Wednesday (OK, fine, technically this is in May), find an all-vegan food court at Hardywood from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring meat- and dairy-free eats from River City Wood Fire Pizza, Goatocado and Bikini Panini. (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- If the words "multimillion-dollar maple-syrup heist" don't do anything for you, neither can I. But if you, too, read those words and thought, "YES, OK, LET'S GO," this news item might interest you further: Quebec produces a majority of the world's maple syrup, but tough national regulation from a maple-syrup federation has spurred a maple-syrup uprising of renegade producers selling their goods on the black market. Here's a segment on the shockingly threatening world of maple regulation. (Vice News)
- In an effort to improve food safety and cleanliness, Bangkok officials just banned all street food from major roads, which is an odd choice for a city internationally renowned and beloved for its street food. (Saveur)
Till next time, nab that street satay while you still can.