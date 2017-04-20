Richmond Food News: Week of April 17-21

Greetings! This week RVAdine's all about oysters, new restaurants, new supermarkets, booze delivered to your door and so much more. Plus, we've got so many great ways to eat, drink and give back to the community all at once:

Rappahannock's back in business tonight with $1 oysters. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Ready for the weekend? It's here and full of great events to fill you:

Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, it's time for another Brunch Market at Lunch/Supper's Urban Roost event space, and you know what that means: so much brunch, so many brunch-appropriate beverages, so many vendors — NOW IN BLOCK-PARTY FORM. The monthly brunch-and-shopping extravaganza is teaming up with The Big Pig Project, which benefits The Ronald McDonald House. Find local vendors, live music, barbecue, brunch, an auction and more at 1213 Summit Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. $5 suggested donation. (The Brunch Market)

Then get shellfish this Saturday for a great cause at a crab cake festival benefiting the Children's Miracle Network, which raises funds for children's hospitals and medical expenses. A portion of the proceeds from your crab cake sandwich and/or lobster roll will help the cause, so stop on by 3120 Polo Parkway in Midlothian from noon to 7 p.m. (Charm City Crab Cakes)

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday, it's finally here: Mike Ledesma is bringing his family recipes to a Filipino pop-up dinner near all of us, in a secret outdoor location (you'll be notified once you secure your tickets). The first Passport Pop-Up event takes place that evening, starting with a cocktail hour at 4 p.m. and progressing to a full spread featuring lumpia, embutido (Filipino pâté), lechon (crispy-skinned pork), garlic fried rice, kare kare (oxtail stew), chicken adobo, New York strip with lemons and onions, a seafood sinigang (stew with salmon and tamarind), flan, halo halo (layers of evaporated milk, sweet beans and crushed ice) and so much more. A handful of tickets remain, so get 'em here . Find them for $100 per person, or $180 for two.

Then on Monday, head to Carytown for another installment of Garden Grove's Taproom Dinner series, and this time, Laura Lee's Scott Lewis is in the kitchen! Five courses, five beers, all from 7 to 10 p.m., for $39 plus tax 'n' tip. Score. Get your tickets here.

Looking ahead to next Thursday morning, stop by Ironclad Coffee Roasters in Scott's Addition for fresh coffee and cinnamon rolls, and 100 percent of your dollars will benefit Building a Better RPS at this month's installment of LoveRVA Mornings. Start your morning with warm goods, and a warm feeling inside: win-win! 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. (Ironclad Coffee Roasters)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

A food-for-thought feature for you: Here , how the border tax and immigration crackdown hurts one of Texas' most beloved tamale shops — and U.S.-Mexico border towns — economically, culturally and culinarily. (Eater)

, how the border tax and immigration crackdown hurts one of Texas' most beloved tamale shops — and U.S.-Mexico border towns — economically, culturally and culinarily. (Eater) HACK YOUR COOKING: Here are a few great tips to trim your kitchen time, make fluffier rice, clean shrimp quickly, get the perfect deviled egg and more. See also: no more onion tears. (Bon Appetit)

Till next time, I'm not crying, I've just been cuttin' onions, I'm makin' a lasagnaaaaa ... for one.