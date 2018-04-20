Richmond Food News: Week of April 16-20

× Expand From top, shepherd's pie from VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades and Chef Michelle Williams and a braised corned-beef dumpling from UR basketball coach Chris Mooney and Chef Michael Hall at the sixth annual Coaches' Cook-Off on April 19 at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia. VCU was victorious! (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Taste of Brookland Park

If you've never traveled to the Brookland Park corridor in Richmond's North Side, this weekend is the prime opportunity. A Taste of Brookland Park, the neighborhood’s first-ever food festival, takes place on April 21 starting at noon. The outdoor event will feature food and drink from area restaurants including Nomad Deli, Boogaloo’s Bar and Grill, Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop, Black Hand Coffee, and Shrimps Seafood. The Brookland Park Area Association is the sponsor of the event, and BPAA President Willie Hilliard says that in the neighborhood, “Everyone can feel like a part of the community. This food festival is just another way to do that.” (Richmond magazine)

Bodega Time

Bodegas are the perfect blend of fast-casual dining and convenience. Genevelyn Steele picks her top five bodegas across the city and the must-have eats at each spot. (Richmond magazine)

Egg-cellent

The spring issue of Richmond magazine's Dine is on newsstands now, and we’ve narrowed down some of the best egg dishes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert in the area. Check out the the places that will leave you with egg in your face at all times of day.

How to Peel an Egg

We’ve all struggled to peel a hard-boiled egg, and, if you’re like me, you still haven’t mastered the skill (admit it). Freelancer Anna Moriah Myers chronicles her egg-peeling journey and speaks to local chefs about how to reach one's peeling potential. (Richmond magazine)

More Pits, More Peels

The Pit and the Peel, known for its made-from-scratch smoothies and healthy eats, is launching a third location in The James Center downtown with a projected late-spring opening. “We’re expanding, and we always have our ears out looking for new locations,” says owner Kevin Urbanowski. “We got a lot of positive feedback from the business customers in that area who said they don’t have too many healthy options. We thought it would be a good fit, and we want to do some great things in this city.”

Return of the Dive Bar

The vacant Black Sheep spot in Carver is being reincarnated as a rock 'n' roll dive bar, called Cobra Cabana, led by Iron Reagan guitar player Rob Skotis, Valient Thorr singer Herbie Abernathy, and Josh Novicki of Rx Restaurant and Bar in Wilmington, North Carolina. The projected opening is mid-August. Speaking of The Black Sheep, former owner Kevin Roberts' newest venture, Swan Dive, an "elegant dive bar," is nearing completion in The Fan, but no exact dates have been announced. Stay tuned for updates.

South Side Sustenance

Stay patient folks, things are heating up in Manchester (hopefully the temperatures will, too). Hot Diggity Donuts, the newest spot on the local doughnut scene, plans to focus on sourdough, made-to-order sugary treats, and also offer coffee, wine and craft cocktails. Keep an eye out for the massive custom-made pink cherry on top of the building that is currently being installed. The current plan is to open in mid-May; owner Dan Scherotter says, “It’s like a maddening game of miniature golf where you can see the hole, but thanks to multiple hazards, cannot quite sink the putt.” Butterbean Market, another project from Scherotter directly across the street from Hot Diggity, is slated for a late-summer opening.

That's Amore

Owners of Belmont Pizzeria Victor and Melinda Guevara plan to bring some ’za to the Bottom with the opening of a new spot in the former Halligan Bar and Grill space at 3 N. 17th St. The name has not been decided yet, but the couple does know the menu will lean toward a rustic, Neapolitan-style of pizza, with the help of a custom-made brick oven. The projected opening is late summer, just in time to take advantage of the restaurant’s patio facing the farmers market. (Richmond BizSense)

And if you’ve ever enjoyed brews at Triple Crossing in Fulton Hill, you’ve surely enjoyed the aromas of the taproom's pizza kitchen, manned by owner Billy Fallen and his team. Fallen has decided to venture into a standalone restaurant called Billy Pie, co-owned with his wife, Katie, set to open at 6919 Patterson Ave. in mid-May. There are also plans to expand their line of frozen pies to be distributed to local stores and restaurants. (Richmond BizSense)

Restaurant Week

The time has come: Grab a friend, make a reso and venture to those local spots you’ve been dying to try. Richmond Restaurant Week kicks off on April 23, and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the city's restaurant scene. Three courses for under 30 bucks might mean you eat out more than once this week (we won’t judge, don’t worry).

Craft Beer Fest at RIR

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild and Richmond Raceway have partnered to host the first-ever 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest on April 21, in conjunction with Spring Race Weekend. The event showcases craft breweries throughout the state such as Three Notch’d, Wild Wolf, Starr Hill, Ardent Craft Ales, Old Bust Head Brewing, Stone and more. Each participating brewery will offer two of their flagship brews, and tickets include unlimited 4-ounce tastings. “We want our race day to mimic what Richmond is about,” says Ray Smith, senior manager of marketing and fan development. “We're hoping for a combo of craft-beer drinkers that aren’t race fans to experience a race for the first time, and we hope that race fans can see the type of beer that Virginia [has to offer], especially the Richmond area. I truly hope we get the cross-pollination of beer fans and NASCAR fans.”

Dinner for a Cause

On April 22 at 6 p.m., CurEat app creator Steve Mangan, along with prominent local chefs including Sunny Baweja of Lehja and David Shannon of L’Opossum, will gather at Brenner Pass for an intimate dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry through the CurEat cycling team, whose members will ride in the Chefs Cycle event in Charlottesville this September. Attendees can speak with the chefs, taste their cuisine and enjoy specialty cocktails. Tickets are $100. CurEat is the Yelp for food and beverage industry insiders and provides the lowdown on the best restaurants in a variety of cities.

Market Season

Spring is here, which means farmers markets across the city are opening. Travel to historic Old Town Petersburg and check out the River Street Market, which opens on Saturday April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon with live music and food trucks. New vendors added to the mix include Agriberry, Browntown Farms, Schofield Mushrooms, Winter Haven Oysters, Kunekune Pigs, Taylor Made Chocolates and Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn.

Birdhouse Farmers Market, recently under new management by Cheryl Busch, also of River Street Market, returns to Richmond's Randolph neighborhood for its 12th season and opens on Tuesday, May 1, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Expect the return of veteran vendors in addition to new rotating purveyors including Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, Pastry Base, Hummingbird Gardens, C&C Cinnamon Rolls, Whisk/Scoop, and Ames’ Hot Honey. The first Tuesday of every month Chef Sequoia Ross of Tricycle will offer chef demos. “I love to make healthier choices that are also supporting ethical practices and local businesses,” says Busch. “[Farmers markets] are affordable, most accept SNAP EBT, there are unique products and ingredients and you can get to know your actual farmer. All of this, the sense of community and truly seeing the folks that you are buying from make it magical.”

Dash In for a Beer

Leave the preconceived notions of a convenience store behind — Dash In, a whopping 5,600-square-foot concept store that is a one-stop shop for beer enthusiasts, recently debuted its first Richmond location of the concept at 12441 Hull St. in Midlothian. Dash In is the first convenience store in the state to feature a crowler program and offers eight rotating taps including beer from Ardent Craft Ales, Center of the Universe, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Lickinghole Creek and Stone Brewing. Crowlers are available in 32 ounces and are essentially the aluminum can form of a growler, providing a smaller and fresher option. The Chesterfield Dash In has also paired with purveyors to include locally sourced ingredients for their artisan sandwiches and salads. (News release)

Local Purveyor: Wandering Cow Farm

Ever had beer soap? Mary Murphy and her family, of Wandering Cow Farm in Charles City, make it with Hardywood's Singel, as well as goat-milk and herbal soaps. The farm began nearly 20 years ago and has transformed into a sustainable livestock and fiber farm, where they make a variety of goods including laundry detergent, lip balm, lotions, yarn and more. (Richmond magazine)

Yay for Ice Cream

NarWhals Rolled Ice cream, the hand-rolled Thai-style of ice cream that is almost too beautiful to eat, is bringing a second location to Stony Point Fashion Park. The shop is set to open in early May. (Richmond BizSense)

Speaking of ice cream, Scoop, the latest adventure from Whisk owner and pastry chef Morgan Botwinick, is set to open on Strawberry Street in The Fan in the next two weeks. Botwinick has rolled out plans for pint club memberships with the choice of three-, six-, or 12-month subscriptions, each of which includes one signature, one seasonal and one exclusive flavor. Sign me up.

86-ed

Lower 48, the latest venture from renowned chef Malcolm Mitchell, shut its doors on April 8 after a six-month run. The restaurant, located at 423 N. 18th St., announced via Facebook that they were not getting enough “traction” in order to keep their doors open. “I am back in New York and partnered with another restaurant group, Main Street Hospitality, in Poughkeepsie,” says Mitchell. When asked if he would return to the River City, Mitchell responded, “It’s always a possibility in Richmond.”

RVA Love

The Washington Post highlights where to eat, what to see and where to shop in Richmond, including dining and drinking destinations from Blue Bee Cider to Sub Rosa Bakery. They also apologize for driving right by us countless times.

Upcoming Events

