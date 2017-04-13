Richmond Food News: Week of April 10-14

× Expand Holy mackerel, or, in this case, tuna: An owner of JKOGI just stealthily opened a new sushi- and seafood-focused restaurant. Catch more on this tartare, and other items, below. (Photo courtesy Fighting Fish)

Sure, I hope you find candy in your Easter basket this weekend, but just in case you don't, there are quite a few consolation treats in this week's Food News. From nitro-frozen ice cream to Richmond Restaurant Week menus, there's a lot more to look forward to than a package of Peeps:

Brr, it's cold in here: Richmond's about to get a dose of sweet, sweet science when ice cream meets liquid nitrogen in the Fan. Sweet Turtle is set to open at 1211 W. Broad St. near VCU in the next few weeks, and it's freezing house-made cream or vegan bases with an element so cold it causes rapid freezing on contact. Not only will you watch your ice cream made before your very eyes, you'll see the nitrogen curling smoke-like over the top of the stand mixer, like a cauldron summoning molecular gastronomy instead of hexes or potions. Win-win all around. There'll also be milkshakes, plus nitro-frozen cereal in a treat the company likes to call Dragon's Breath. For more on what to expect from Sweet Turtle, step right this way . *EXTREME BILL NYE VOICE* Scienceee ruuuules. (Richmond magazine)

. (Richmond magazine) Something's fishy, and I'm for it: JKOGI co-owner Jay Ko launched his latest venture yesterday, and it's just a couple doors down from his Korean and late-night restaurant and bar. Fighting Fish is now open at 317 N. Second St., in the former home of The Cultured Swine, with sushi, teriyaki and a few hyper-trendy items such as sushi burritos and sushi doughnuts. (Before you grimace, know that both are essentially just sushi ingredients molded into other forms and not, as you might expect, a sushi-Mexican hybrid or a sweet glazed and fried roll of fish.) The new Jackson Ward restaurant is also serving up a variety of poke. Check out the full menu here . (Richmond BizSense)

. (Richmond BizSense) Who says Easter eggs are only for kids? We did most of the hunting for you and rounded up a dozen fabulous egg dishes , from takes on the classic deviled egg now including lobster and caviar, to a bacon-pickled egg sprinkled with bacon dust. Crack into any of these and just try and tell us they're not more colorful than the dye job you've got scheduled for the weekend.

, from takes on the classic deviled egg now including lobster and caviar, to a bacon-pickled egg sprinkled with bacon dust. Crack into any of these and just try and tell us they're not more colorful than the dye job you've got scheduled for the weekend. Spring Richmond Restaurant Week is almost upon us! Dine at 40 participating restaurants from April 24-30, and proceeds from your prix-fixe meals will benefit the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Sample fantastic fare from some of the city's best restaurants — including Acacia mid-town, Lehja, The Roosevelt, Vagabond and La Grotta — all for $29.17 per three-course dinner. Check out this handy roundup of participating businesses, with links to their Restaurant Week menus, then jump on reservations; these spots fill up quickly. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

of participating businesses, with links to their Restaurant Week menus, then jump on reservations; these spots fill up quickly. (Richmond Times-Dispatch) Parents, take heed: Rowland is launching a new summer camp that'll benefit both you and your child! Taste Buds Academy is a five-day day camp running twice this year: June 26-30 and July 24-28. Kids aged 13 to 15 will learn to cook a four-course meal, and on the last day of camp, they'll prepare the dish for parents and walk away with a chef's knife, an apron and a whole head o' knowledge. Each session runs $275 per child. Call 843-457-7260 to book your spot. (RVA Hub)

Shout out to Lehja's chef and owner Sunny Baweja, who repped Richmond at the Sugar Land Wine & Food affair in Houston, Texas, last weekend. A writer from Houston Press named his tuna avocado bhel the best dish they tasted during the Grand Tasting event on Friday night, and now I want to eat it. (Houston Press)

And a beverage-based heads up: Downtown's Citizen just secured its ABC license! This means you can now find hard liquor in addition to the restaurant's beer and wine offerings. Booze begins TONIGHT. (Citizen)

And finally, WELCOME, SPRING! It's time to brighten up your spreads with herb-focused dishes, and this Mezeh Mediterranean Grill recipe for tabbouleh will help you do just that. Also find: a bit of history about the spriggy stuff. For instance, did you know Charlemagne was mad about it? Real. Read on for more knowledge that maybe only I find interesting! Don't feel like cooking? We've got you covered with a green-focused 5 Faves, which includes some verdant dishes around town such as avocado flan and a charred-jalapeño flatbread. (Richmond magazine)

Ready for that weekend? Grab those eatin' pants:

This evening, beginning at 6 p.m., Kabana Rooftop is throwing a tribute show and event to celebrate His Purpleness. Stop by for a free live show by Prince tribute band The Purple Madness, plus purple lighting, and cocktails and bites available for purchase. Let's go crazy till 9:30 p.m. (Kabana Rooftop)

The Fan's Red Cap Patisserie opened toward the start of the month, but on Saturday, you can catch the bakery's grand opening celebration complete with free treats for the first 100 guests. Stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. for savory pies, filled croissants, cookies and more. (Red Cap Patisserie)

In anniversary events, Triple Crossing Brewing Co. celebrates three sudsy years on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Visit the downtown location for a full afternoon and evening of beer, a taco bar and other fun. (Triple Crossing Brewing Co.)

On Saturday, partake in the 103.7 Adult Easter Egg Hunt & Bar Crawl, where you'll run through The Fan finding eggs full of concert tickets, gift certificates and more. Meet at Social 52 at 1 p.m., or check out the itinerary here and hop on at another stop, and find drink specials and more goodies along the way. (103.7 Play)

and hop on at another stop, and find drink specials and more goodies along the way. (103.7 Play) Need Easter plans? Tarrant's West is hosting a very special Easter brunch buffet on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for only $38.95. Expect salads, assorted cheeses, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, salmon, chicken marsala, stuffed tilapia, a carving station with honey-glazed ham, and an omelet station, just to name a few delights to be had. Call 804-205-9009 to reserve your spot.

Looking for a waterfront view with that Easter brunch? All three Boathouse restaurants — two of which offer some lovely landscape — will offer a Sunday spread of carved beef tenderloin, shrimp & grits, mac 'n' cheese, salads, grilled asparagus, smoked salmon, and more for $39.95. Check out the full menu here, then place a call to your favorite location or reserve your spot online here, and enjoy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The Boathouse)

And now for a few (inter)national links:

If you've ever wanted to hear celebrity chef José Andrés rap, today is your lucky day. Yesterday the social activist, who recently settled a labor-contract lawsuit with the Trump organization, uploaded a song called "Guts Over Fear," imploring the president to pass immigration reform. It is something, but it's certainly got heart. Give a listen here . (Eater)

. (Eater) In honor and celebration of Passover, take a quick trip into the kitchen of Joan Nathan , cookbook author and authority on Jewish cuisine, and learn about the migration and influence of traditional Jewish dishes. (NPR)

, cookbook author and authority on Jewish cuisine, and learn about the migration and influence of traditional Jewish dishes. (NPR) As a general rule of thumb, I'll never not link to quality Gordon Ramsay-insult content, which, let's be honest, is all pretty quality. Here, singer-songwriter John Legend puts a tune to some of the chef's choicest, most NSFW burns. Enjoy, panini heads. (Foodbeast)

Till next time, I'll just be watching this Gordon Ramsay-insult compilation and putting everything but the salad in a microwave.