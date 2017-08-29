Under New Ownership

× Expand Photo by Chet Strange

The RVADine merry-go-round took another turn as Lester Johnson of Mama J’s and members of the team from Lady N’awlins and F.W. Sullivan's have snapped up Vagabond (700 E. Broad St.).

Look for the overhauled menu to roll out this Friday, Sept. 1. The restaurant's name will stay the same, but the cuisine on offer will change completely, an expansion of Mama J’s Southern soul-food theme. Katrina Mazyck, Mama J’s kitchen manager, will be the new executive chef at Vagabond, bringing over some old favorites like fried chicken and pork chops to help round out the Southern comfort food theme.

“Katrina will be adding some flair to my mother’s recipes,” says Johnson.

In addition to food, the downstairs will play host to live jazz and blues as well as spoken word/poetry nights.