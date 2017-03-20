The Luncheonette Lands a Second Location

× Expand This summer, Shockoe Bottom's Luncheonette plans on bringing milkshakes and creative diner fare to North Side. (Photo courtesy The Luncheonette)

Shockoe Bottom's endearingly kitschy, 1950s-themed diner is adding a second location, and this summer, The Luncheonette is looking to knock your bobby socks off, North Side.

Owner Brad Barzoloski is bringing his concept to 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd., the former home of Streetcar Café.

“I was looking for [a neighborhood] that hasn’t been tapped into much, but with great potential,” says Barzoloski, who signed the lease just over a week ago. “I wanted an area where the restaurant would truly bring something that isn’t offered there yet. One day I was driving down Brookland Park Boulevard, and as soon as I saw this location, I just knew.”

The original Luncheonette opened at 104 N. 18th St. in the summer of 2014 and since then has become a local favorite through some of its more unique food options — Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast, for example, or burgers with buns made out of mac 'n' cheese patties — and the fact that everything on the menu is less than $10.

When it came to expanding, Barzoloski closed the deal quickly. But don't think quick turnaround means a carbon copy of his Shockoe Bottom location; the restaurateur is already creating items for the new spot.

“It will be a similar style of what we currently do, but with a different style of dishes,” he says. “We want to ensure that people get the same flavor profile, but not necessarily the same items on the menu.”

The Luncheonette also offers takeout, and delivers within 2 miles of the restaurant.

“We want to keep expanding,” Barzoloski says. “Eventually, we hope to have enough restaurants to cover a much greater radius in Richmond.”

The Luncheonette is expected to open at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd. sometime this summer. The original Luncheonette location will remain open at 104 N. 18th St.