Bye Bye, Betty

The Betty on Davis is closing after three years in business. (Photo by Mandy Loy)

Sad news for RVADine: The Betty on Davis (805 N. Davis Ave.) has declared this is their last week of operation. The 3-year-old eatery made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

On the upside, according to partner Dave Al-Attieyah, “other restaurants have reached out with offers of positions for our staff.” The last brunch will be on Sunday, Sept. 24, with their usual themed nights (Wednesday is Mussel Mania) and an extra-special extended happy hour on Thursday. Stop in and say goodbye before the crowd moves on.