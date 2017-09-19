Bye Bye, Betty

The Betty on Davis will close Sunday, Sept. 24

by

Sad news for RVADine: The Betty on Davis (805 N. Davis Ave.) has declared this is their last week of operation. The 3-year-old eatery made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

On the upside, according to partner Dave Al-Attieyah, “other restaurants have reached out with offers of positions for our staff.” The last brunch will be on Sunday, Sept. 24, with their usual themed nights (Wednesday is Mussel Mania) and an extra-special extended happy hour on Thursday. Stop in and say goodbye before the crowd moves on.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

News & Trends

From food trucks to white-tablecloth destinations, craft cocktails to craft beer, farm to table to fork, we serve up the latest in Richmond dining and drinking. Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Contact us at editor [at] richmag [dot] com.

RSS

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.