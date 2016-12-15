Purveyor: Steve Haas Mushrooms

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Broughton

Steve Haas Mushrooms: Richmond, 564-6884 or stevehaasmushrooms.com

History: Steve Haas began his mushroom business in 2010, first vending his “HaaShrooms” in local farmers markets. He’d always been interested in the fungi, dating to foraging trips that he would take with his grandfather. Today, his business continues that relationship. “It was always kind of my connection with him,” says Haas. Six years later, he sells in farmers markets as far as Williamsburg.

Specialties: Haas grows a variety of mushrooms, but his best-selling strains are lion’s mane and shiitake. He’s also expanded, selling a mushroom vinaigrette dressing, and a line of skincare products called Forage Skincare. The farmer also offers foraging hikes for those interested in learning more about harvesting their own mushrooms.

Production methods: Haas grows 15 to 20 pounds of mushrooms weekly, and sells them no longer than 24 hours after they’ve been picked. He harvests mushrooms for local restaurants every Monday night and Tuesday morning, and every Friday night and Saturday morning for local farmers markets.

Where to get them in RVA: Find “HaaShrooms” every Saturday morning at the South of the James Market and the Williamsburg Farmers Market. His mushrooms can also be found in the recipes of a number of local restaurants, including Southbound, Heritage and Shagbark.