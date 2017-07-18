Sips & Swigs: A Boozy Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

× Expand Boulevard Burger & Brew's mint chocolate chip adult milkshake. Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck.

Richmond’s humidity is at peak swampiness, and the daily forecast is basically “stuck at a crowded festival without shade.” What happened to the carefree, childhood days of summer? We have to “adult,” but all’s not lost; we may be grown, but we get to drink booze now.

Enter Boulevard Burger & Brew’s Mint Chocolate Chip adult milkshake: This shake will delight your inner child and cool you down right with chocolate drizzle, Junior Mints, crème de menthe, Oreos, vanilla soft serve and mint whiskey.

“That’s the surprise one for me,” says Chris Staples, the restaurant’s marketing director. “People flip over it. We sell more Cold Spell Mint Whiskey than any other account in the state.”

According to Staples, Boulevard Burger sells roughly 1,400 boozy shakes per week. It seems Richmonders have discovered the secret to surviving the summer.