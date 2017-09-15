Keeping It Cool

× Expand The new storefront for Soul Ice, RVA Street Foodies and Soulberry 23, at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester (Photo by Genevelyn Steele)

It may feel like summer has wound down, but tomorrow, and just about every day after that, you can still get a taste of what made Richmond’s hot and humid food festivals bearable — frozen water ice.

Dr. Malcolm Andress III, who received his theology doctorate from Virginia Union University last May, is known for power “slangin’” shaved ice topped with fresh fruit syrups, such as mango or strawberry, at events from his mobile food cart, Soul Ice, for over a decade. If you have kids, or even if you don’t, you’ve probably tried a vibrant, cooling Tye Dye or Bomb Pop ice — that’s cherry, lemon and blue-raspberry elixirs, with or without fresh strawberries — at the Richmond Folk Festival or Broad Appétit.

In addition to Soul Ice, the historic brick building at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester (diagonally across the street from Croaker’s Spot) holds two other businesses, RVA Street Foodies, an umbrella organization of five unique food carts preaching “gourmet food with street cred” and Andress’ newest venture, Soulberry 23, a dessert cart dispensing hand-dipped, chocolate-covered strawberries, pretzels and cookies.

Andress has big plans for the restaurant and commissary: conquering the food desert in Manchester. Manager Michelle Boyd says, “You have Croaker’s Spot up the street, a wonderful restaurant, but a single mom might not want to take her kids there every time she wants to eat out.” Pausing for effect, Boyd continues, “Then you have McDonald’s. Now you have us, our family [of eateries, Soul Ice Vending].”

For tomorrow's grand-opening celebration, find all five RVA Street Foodies food trucks parked out front: Stick to It, serving kebabs and rice bowls; Boss Dogs, with grilled hotdogs and sausages; Po’ Girls, serving cajun shrimp and crab po’girl sandwiches; Soup for the Soul, offering grilled cheese and soups; and Andress’ own, which serves scratch hamburger patties, turkey burgers, and black bean and sweet potato burgers. There will be seating, a deejay and corn hole set up in the ample parking lot behind the cafe, and a Manchester artist will create live paintings at the event.

“I want to showcase local businesses,” says Andress. “I want to give back and build on this community.”

Soul Ice, RVA Street Foodies and Soulberry 23 opened Sept. 4. The grand-opening party is this Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon until 8 p.m., with street parking out front and party in the back. Business hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday.