Seed Capital

× Expand Leo Salinas of MaloKin (Photo by Jay Paul)

While exploring the ruins of the Riviera Maya, certainly the coastline was beautiful, but it was an 8,000-year-old seed that really caught Leo Salinas’ attention. “The first time I tried amaranth, it left a big impression. It was soft and really delicious,” the entrepreneur says. Native to Mexico and South America, amaranth is a grain-like seed that’s earned the title of “superfood” thanks to its high protein, calcium, amino-acid and fiber content. It’s loaded with manganese and phosphorus, it pops like corn and, maybe best of all, you can now find it in Richmond.

Salinas began experimenting with recipes after returning home to Virginia. When he brought a batch of amaranth brittle to a block party, neighbors started asking for the recipe and he knew he was onto something. Salinas had the entrepreneurial bug for years, but once his sister, Leticia — a pastry chef — agreed to join him, he knew he was ready to start his business. MaloKin, meaning “good day” in Mayan, makes treats that resemble both a Rice Krispies Treat and a granola bar, and combine popped amaranth with marshmallow and a variety of flavors including coconut and dark chocolate; cranberry, raisin and fig; and honey, black peppercorn and sea salt.

The product joins a handful of Richmond businesses making seed-based treats, adding protein, vitamins, fiber and texture to your favorite locally made snacks. Lynette Potgieter, owner of Nettie’s Naturally, combines hemp seeds, chia seeds and cacao nibs in her Superfood Bar. Ellwood Thompson’s bakers have perfected a seedy cracker called the Super Seed Snap, which is vegan and gluten-free and loaded with chia, pumpkin and sesame seeds. And the original RVA seedster, Health Warrior, dominates the scene locally and nationally with its hugely popular chia bars.

From his certified home kitchen, Salinas hand-crafts each batch. After getting home from his 9-to-5 job in finance, he prepares either treats or brittle; for the latter, Salinas pours caramelized sugar over popped amaranth and flavorings such as nuts and coconut. Each batch yields 12 bags, which means Salinas needs to make about three or four batches per night just to meet demand. Treats retail for $3 each and brittle sells for $7.99 per bag, whether online at malokin.com, at South of the James Market or at Libbie Market. Salinas says he hopes to add more markets and retail stores as his puffed-seed-based business expands, so to speak. Growth potential never sounded so delicious.