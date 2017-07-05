A Growing Empire

Longtime Broad Street Jamaican eatery The Jerk Pit (2713 W. Broad St.) quietly closed last week. Attempts to contact the owners have yielded no results. It didn’t take long, though, for the space to get snatched up.

Joe Kiatsuranon of neighboring Sabai (2727 W. Broad St.) and new Short Pump hot spot Ya-Ya’s Cookbook has snagged the spot for his burgeoning empire. The name and opening date have yet to be determined, but he plans to completely gut and rebuild the space.

“We will make soups from all over Southeast Asia, plus different [styles of] fried rice, yakitori and satay,” says Kiatsuranon. "Also, a beer garden.”